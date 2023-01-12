The Village of South Jacksonville says the problem with AT&T’s cellphone service in the village is now out of their hands. Trustee Todd Warrick said last Thursday that he’s washed his hands of the situation after AT&T representatives failed to appear at a village board meeting that Warrick says they promised to attend a few months ago: “They didn’t show up to a meeting. I went and tried to help them find a place to put [a new tower]. I really did. I went out on a limb, and I was trying to find them a location – AT&T. They are the ones that have the problem here and they know it. I can explain to everyone what the problem is and why there is an area of a circle around here that doesn’t have service. I’m not going to get into that. It’s an engineering problem. [The AT&T representative] didn’t show up to a meeting like they said they were going to, so I washed my hands of it. I’ve told them, ‘You guys are on your own.'”

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO