WAND TV
Decatur community shows up for 37th Annual Freedom March
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — At the 37th Annual Freedom March, residents from across Decatur showed up to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The march stepped off at Mueller Park and proceeded north to the Decatur Civic Center. After the march, history teacher Richard Hansen led a program called “Teaching our Past Improves our Future”.
Springfield EMS worker charged with murder had previous death investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the EMS workers facing a first-degree murder charge was previously investigated for a death. Peter Cadigan is one of two EMS workers charged with the murder of Earl Moore Jr. 7-year-old Truvonte Edwards was riding his bike at the corner of Phillips and 11th in Springfield in April 2008 […]
wlds.com
Possible Plea Coming in Fatal Leaving the Scene Incident from Spring 2021
A Jacksonville man charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Spring of 2021 may soon have his case completed in Morgan County Court. 32 year old Edward E. Baldwin III of the 600 block of South East Street appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for a status hearing on the case. Baldwin is accused of the leaving the scene of a crash in the 400 block of South East Street on the evening of April 13, 2021. Baldwin’s vehicle is said to have collided with a motorcycle driven by 22 year old Richard J. Gregory. Gregory died in an area hospital nearly two weeks later.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield battery, robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week. The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by […]
WAND TV
Mt. Zion High School hosts Midwest Invitational for Show Choir
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — Groups from all over the Midwest descended upon Mt. Zion over the weekend to sing and dance. Now in its 41st year, the Midwest Invitational for Show Choir is one of the top competitions for schools in the Midwest. The two-day event consists of...
WAND TV
Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator announces resignation
MACON COUNTY, (WAND)-The Macon County Health Department Public Health Administrator, Brandi Binkley submitted her resignation to the the Board of Health on January 11, 2023. Binkley told WAND her last day will be February 7, 2023 and that she will be leaving for another job opportunity. Binkley has been with...
foxillinois.com
Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
Family of Earl Moore Jr. hires Ben Crump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nationally renowned civil rights attorney will represent a case in central Illinois. The family of Earl Moore Jr. has hired Ben Crump for their legal defense team, along with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales. Crump previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor […]
wlds.com
Springfield-Based Musician Declared Missing
Springfield authorities are looking for a local musician who has gone missing. James Bradley, Jr., also known as JJ Bradley, a known singer and guitarist in Springfield was last seen on December 15th near the Blue Grouch Pub after a performance in the 500 block of Maple Street. Bradley’s not been seen nor heard from since.
WAND TV
Family of Earl Moore Jr. retains attorneys Ben Crump, Bob Hilliard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard have been retained by the family of a Springfield man who died while in the care of 2 LifeStar EMS workers. In tweet, Ben Crump announced he and attorney Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales have been retained by the family of Earl Moore Junior.
Lawyer for Illinois EMTs charged with patient's murder reacts to 'very odd criminal case'
The lawyer for two Illinois EMTs charged with the murder of a Black man who was strapped to a stretcher facedown called it a "very odd criminal case."
WAND TV
Springfield NAACP holds annual Unity March
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — More than a hundred people gathered to discuss how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would respond to the death of Earl Moore Jr. The Unity March is held annually to celebrate King's legacy, but organizers said this year had a different meaning. "Each and every...
wlds.com
Gov Responds to Those Refusing to Follow Ban, Morgan County Sheriff to Issue Statement Friday
Governor J.B. Pritzker responded to the growing number of county sheriffs who say they won’t enforce the new ban on assault weapons, while one area sheriff has remained quiet on the issue. Pritzker signed the measure into law on Tuesday that prohibits the sale of assault rifles, rapid-fire devices,...
Hearing held for man convicted of raping, murdering Downers Grove girl 37 years ago
There was a hearing for Robert Turner, who’s seeking clemency after being sentenced to death for 1985 the rape and murder of a 16-year-old Bridget Drobney from Downers Grove in downstate Gillespie.
wlds.com
Beardstown Man Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges
A Beardstown man was sentenced to significant jail time in Cass County Circuit Court on Friday. 44 year old Jason W. Hawk will spend 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on drug-related charges. In August 2021, Hawk was placed on a year of adult probation after pleading guilty...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Officials Say Poor AT&T Cell Service Is Out of Their Hands
The Village of South Jacksonville says the problem with AT&T’s cellphone service in the village is now out of their hands. Trustee Todd Warrick said last Thursday that he’s washed his hands of the situation after AT&T representatives failed to appear at a village board meeting that Warrick says they promised to attend a few months ago: “They didn’t show up to a meeting. I went and tried to help them find a place to put [a new tower]. I really did. I went out on a limb, and I was trying to find them a location – AT&T. They are the ones that have the problem here and they know it. I can explain to everyone what the problem is and why there is an area of a circle around here that doesn’t have service. I’m not going to get into that. It’s an engineering problem. [The AT&T representative] didn’t show up to a meeting like they said they were going to, so I washed my hands of it. I’ve told them, ‘You guys are on your own.'”
Father, son owners of Jacksonville construction firms sentenced for defrauding IRS
Jacksonville residents Raul Solis, 52, and Raul Solis-Martinez, 33, were sentenced Monday to 33 months and 21 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and to unlawfully employ workers who were neither lawfully admitted to, nor authorized to be employed in the United States.
