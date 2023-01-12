ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome, IL

WAND TV

Decatur community shows up for 37th Annual Freedom March

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — At the 37th Annual Freedom March, residents from across Decatur showed up to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The march stepped off at Mueller Park and proceeded north to the Decatur Civic Center. After the march, history teacher Richard Hansen led a program called “Teaching our Past Improves our Future”.
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Possible Plea Coming in Fatal Leaving the Scene Incident from Spring 2021

A Jacksonville man charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Spring of 2021 may soon have his case completed in Morgan County Court. 32 year old Edward E. Baldwin III of the 600 block of South East Street appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for a status hearing on the case. Baldwin is accused of the leaving the scene of a crash in the 400 block of South East Street on the evening of April 13, 2021. Baldwin’s vehicle is said to have collided with a motorcycle driven by 22 year old Richard J. Gregory. Gregory died in an area hospital nearly two weeks later.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield battery, robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week. The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Mt. Zion High School hosts Midwest Invitational for Show Choir

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — Groups from all over the Midwest descended upon Mt. Zion over the weekend to sing and dance. Now in its 41st year, the Midwest Invitational for Show Choir is one of the top competitions for schools in the Midwest. The two-day event consists of...
MOUNT ZION, IL
foxillinois.com

Man robbed in Springfield near 11th and South Grand

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about an aggravated battery, robbery, and theft that occurred near 11th and South Grand. The Springfield Police Department says around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7, the victim m was walking when they were approached by...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In

A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Family of Earl Moore Jr. hires Ben Crump

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nationally renowned civil rights attorney will represent a case in central Illinois. The family of Earl Moore Jr. has hired Ben Crump for their legal defense team, along with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales. Crump previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Springfield-Based Musician Declared Missing

Springfield authorities are looking for a local musician who has gone missing. James Bradley, Jr., also known as JJ Bradley, a known singer and guitarist in Springfield was last seen on December 15th near the Blue Grouch Pub after a performance in the 500 block of Maple Street. Bradley’s not been seen nor heard from since.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Family of Earl Moore Jr. retains attorneys Ben Crump, Bob Hilliard

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard have been retained by the family of a Springfield man who died while in the care of 2 LifeStar EMS workers. In tweet, Ben Crump announced he and attorney Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales have been retained by the family of Earl Moore Junior.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Springfield NAACP holds annual Unity March

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — More than a hundred people gathered to discuss how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would respond to the death of Earl Moore Jr. The Unity March is held annually to celebrate King's legacy, but organizers said this year had a different meaning. "Each and every...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Beardstown Man Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges

A Beardstown man was sentenced to significant jail time in Cass County Circuit Court on Friday. 44 year old Jason W. Hawk will spend 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on drug-related charges. In August 2021, Hawk was placed on a year of adult probation after pleading guilty...
CASS COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

South Jacksonville Officials Say Poor AT&T Cell Service Is Out of Their Hands

The Village of South Jacksonville says the problem with AT&T’s cellphone service in the village is now out of their hands. Trustee Todd Warrick said last Thursday that he’s washed his hands of the situation after AT&T representatives failed to appear at a village board meeting that Warrick says they promised to attend a few months ago: “They didn’t show up to a meeting. I went and tried to help them find a place to put [a new tower]. I really did. I went out on a limb, and I was trying to find them a location – AT&T. They are the ones that have the problem here and they know it. I can explain to everyone what the problem is and why there is an area of a circle around here that doesn’t have service. I’m not going to get into that. It’s an engineering problem. [The AT&T representative] didn’t show up to a meeting like they said they were going to, so I washed my hands of it. I’ve told them, ‘You guys are on your own.'”
JACKSONVILLE, IL

