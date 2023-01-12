Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Kansans have seen feral hogs roaming around parts of the state. A Garden Plain police officer posted a video of the animals to their Facebook after the department got reports of people seeing the hogs. The department said a USDA wildlife agent was immediately notified.
KWCH.com
Rain and snow headed to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some mild, January weather, get ready for a winter storm to track through the area with chances for rain and snow beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday. Most, if not all of the snow should fall in northwest and north central Kansas through Wednesday evening. We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of dangerous driving conditions.
KWCH.com
Mild Monday temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a relatively mild Monday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s, or 10-15 degrees above average. A few morning clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon and temperatures top-out near 60 degrees. Tuesday is proverbial calm before...
KWCH.com
Windy and “warm”- for January
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Areas of southern and eastern Kansas will see another very windy day with the south wind gusting as high as 45 mph through the afternoon. Blowing dust is possible across southwest Kansas along with a high fire danger. A wind advisory has been posted until Midnight across the Flint Hills and southeast Kansas.
KWCH.com
Warmer Weekend- windy too
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Gusty south winds will bring warmer temperatures to Kansas this weekend. Highs in the 50s and 60s statewide. No moisture this weekend, however a mix of clouds and peeks of sun today and Sunday. The big weather story this weekend- gusty south winds and temperatures well above normal for January. South winds will be strongest across southern and central parts of Kansas both today and Sunday. Gusts of 25-35 mph will be common this afternoon and 30-40 mph Sunday.
KWCH.com
Windy and mild Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds and mild weather will continue on Sunday. It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s to lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Comments / 2