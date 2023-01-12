Read full article on original website
Onward State
Blue-Haired & Brazen: Longtime Fan Electrifies Penn State Hockey
Pegula Ice Arena is home to Penn State’s men’s and women’s hockey teams. During fast-paced games, it’s difficult to ignore the boisterous fans and even more deafening student section rightfully named the Roar Zone. If you’ve ever attended a game, you’ve probably noticed an adult fan...
Onward State
Evan Mahaffey’s ‘Versatility’ Providing A Spark For Penn State Hoops
After dropping a career-high 12 points during a dominating Penn State men’s basketball win over Indiana last week, Evan Mahaffey summarized his impact in one word: energy. “Coming off the bench as a freshman, you’re out there to come out and help out those older guys who have been there… So, the main thing I can bring to stay on the court is energy,” Mahaffey said postgame.
Onward State
News & Notes From Micah Shrewsberry Ahead Of Wisconsin
Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry and guards Jalen Pickett and Camren Wynter spoke with the media Monday afternoon ahead of the team’s road matchup against Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 17. The team talked about the importance of having a break, conference competition, staying focused, and...
Onward State
Potential Candidates For Penn State Football’s Next Wide Receivers Coach
Less than a week before Penn State football’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah, head coach James Franklin told reporters that he was “hopeful that [he would] retain the majority, if not all, of the staff” heading into the offseason. After Franklin promoted running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider...
Onward State
Reports: Penn State Football’s Marquis Wilson Enters Transfer Portal
Penn State football cornerback Marquis Wilson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports (247Sports, On3). Wilson has spent the previous four seasons with the Nittany Lions after committing to James Franklin’s program as a four-star recruit back in 2018. Despite never being a full-time starter, Wilson...
Onward State
No. 5 Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls 5-4 In Shootout Loss To No. 17 Michigan State
No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey (17-6-1, 7-6-1 Big Ten) dropped the second game of a two-game series to No. 17 Michigan State (14-11-1, 8-7-1 Big Ten). The Spartans used a big second period to claw their way back into the game before winning in the shootout. Jagger Joshua...
Onward State
Lady Lions Steamrolled In 108-67 Loss To No. 12 Iowa
Penn State women’s basketball (11-7, 2-5 Big Ten) suffered a blowout 108-67 loss to No. 12 Iowa (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) Saturday afternoon. The loss came after the Lady Lions were blown out by Nebraska a few days prior, as the team continues to struggle to adjust to Big Ten play.
Onward State
No. 12 Penn State Women’s Hockey Draws With RIT 2-2
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey (16-8-2) finished its home series against conference rival RIT (2-20-1) with a 2-2 tie at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State conceded a goal early after a missed offensive opportunity went the other way. The Nittany Lions knotted the game up and took the lead off of two gritty goals by Tessa Janecke and Kiara Zanon. Then, the Tigers found space on a breakaway to tie the game before regulation ended, and the game ended in a tie after overtime was scoreless.
Onward State
Sean Clifford’s Limitless NIL Company To Host Event Benefitting THON January 22
Former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford’s Limitless NIL company will host a “Limitless Hope” event benefitting THON from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, at C3 Sports. Limitless is partnering with THON org Atlas for this event. Atlas is a special interests organization that...
Onward State
Happy Valley Comic & Collectibles Convention Set For February 25 & 26
The Happy Valley Comic and Collectibles Convention (HVC3) will return to State College on February 25 and 26 at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre. It’ll run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. The event...
Onward State
Penn State History Lesson: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Speech In Rec Hall
Everyone knows the story of former President Bill Clinton mixing flavors at the Creamery and visits from other former presidents including Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, and George H.W. Bush. However, few Penn Staters know that another famous political leader — Martin Luther King Jr. — visited the university in 1965.
