Blue-Haired & Brazen: Longtime Fan Electrifies Penn State Hockey

Pegula Ice Arena is home to Penn State’s men’s and women’s hockey teams. During fast-paced games, it’s difficult to ignore the boisterous fans and even more deafening student section rightfully named the Roar Zone. If you’ve ever attended a game, you’ve probably noticed an adult fan...
Evan Mahaffey’s ‘Versatility’ Providing A Spark For Penn State Hoops

After dropping a career-high 12 points during a dominating Penn State men’s basketball win over Indiana last week, Evan Mahaffey summarized his impact in one word: energy. “Coming off the bench as a freshman, you’re out there to come out and help out those older guys who have been there… So, the main thing I can bring to stay on the court is energy,” Mahaffey said postgame.
News & Notes From Micah Shrewsberry Ahead Of Wisconsin

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry and guards Jalen Pickett and Camren Wynter spoke with the media Monday afternoon ahead of the team’s road matchup against Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 17. The team talked about the importance of having a break, conference competition, staying focused, and...
Reports: Penn State Football’s Marquis Wilson Enters Transfer Portal

Penn State football cornerback Marquis Wilson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports (247Sports, On3). Wilson has spent the previous four seasons with the Nittany Lions after committing to James Franklin’s program as a four-star recruit back in 2018. Despite never being a full-time starter, Wilson...
Lady Lions Steamrolled In 108-67 Loss To No. 12 Iowa

Penn State women’s basketball (11-7, 2-5 Big Ten) suffered a blowout 108-67 loss to No. 12 Iowa (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) Saturday afternoon. The loss came after the Lady Lions were blown out by Nebraska a few days prior, as the team continues to struggle to adjust to Big Ten play.
No. 12 Penn State Women’s Hockey Draws With RIT 2-2

No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey (16-8-2) finished its home series against conference rival RIT (2-20-1) with a 2-2 tie at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State conceded a goal early after a missed offensive opportunity went the other way. The Nittany Lions knotted the game up and took the lead off of two gritty goals by Tessa Janecke and Kiara Zanon. Then, the Tigers found space on a breakaway to tie the game before regulation ended, and the game ended in a tie after overtime was scoreless.
Penn State History Lesson: Martin Luther King Jr.’s Speech In Rec Hall

Everyone knows the story of former President Bill Clinton mixing flavors at the Creamery and visits from other former presidents including Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, and George H.W. Bush. However, few Penn Staters know that another famous political leader — Martin Luther King Jr. — visited the university in 1965.
