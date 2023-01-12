No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey (16-8-2) finished its home series against conference rival RIT (2-20-1) with a 2-2 tie at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State conceded a goal early after a missed offensive opportunity went the other way. The Nittany Lions knotted the game up and took the lead off of two gritty goals by Tessa Janecke and Kiara Zanon. Then, the Tigers found space on a breakaway to tie the game before regulation ended, and the game ended in a tie after overtime was scoreless.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO