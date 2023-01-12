ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

High school student Thompson selected first in NWSL draft

By ANNE M. PETERSON
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444HDa_0kCwlDeV00

Alyssa Thompson was the top pick in the National Women’s Soccer League draft on Thursday by Angel City, becoming the first high school player to be selected in the history of the league.

Thompson, an 18-year-old forward out of Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, declared her eligibility for the draft late last week. She initially committed to Stanford.

“It's a crazy feeling,” said Thompson, who watched the draft from her home in Los Angeles. “And I'm so happy that I get to be surrounded by my friends and family. I'm just really excited. My heart's beating really fast.”

Thompson made her debut with the U.S. senior national team last year while also playing for the under-19 Total Futbol Academy boys’ team in MLS NEXT. Thompson and her younger sister, Giselle, also became the first high school players to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Nike last year.

“Alyssa Thompson, for us, is a phenom and generational player. She’s a player who can make an immediate impact, but she’s also young and can develop and look to be a player that we’re building a future off of, too," said Angela Hucles Mangano, ACFC's general manager. The team traded for the top pick last week in order to land Thompson.

The Kansas City Current selected Duke forward Michelle Cooper, winner of the MAC Hermann Trophy for best college player, with the second pick of the draft. The Current acquired the pick in a trade with Gotham for forward Lynn Williams.

In the hours before the draft, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman spoke to reporters at length about the state of the 12-team league, which is preparing for its 11th season amid ongoing fallout from a pair of investigations into coach misconduct.

The NWSL is implementing the recommendations stemming from its own investigation — conducted jointly with the players association — into the scandals that first rocked the league in 2021. A lengthy report was released in December.

The investigations began after two players accused longtime NWSL coach Paul Riley of harassment and sexual coercion in a story published by The Athletic in September 2021. Coach of the North Carolina Courage at the time, Riley was fired. He denies the allegations.

Riley was among five NWSL coaches who resigned or were dismissed that year, with the repercussions extending into last season.

Earlier this week, the league permanently banned four coaches , including Riley, and imposed other sanctions. Berman said the NWSL will now focus on making lasting change.

“Systemic reform is not something that can be a box check. Unlike factfinding and corrective action, which is something that had to be on a to-do list, systemic reform is an ongoing commitment,” Berman said. “We will continue to work and learn and listen.”

Berman also noted that the NWSL's media agreement with CBS expires at the end of the season, and the league is looking at its options.

The NWSL is expected to name two expansion teams to join the league in 2024, and Berman said the league is “closing in on a decision.” Additionally, the Portland Thorns and the Chicago Red Stars are currently up for sale.

Berman said that this season will be the first that the league utilizes a Video Assistant Referee, or VAR, for games.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know

1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: When will Black businesses thrive in Inglewood?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A popular, well-connected Inglewood family has expanded their real estate holdings in Inglewood. The Martin family purchased a shuttered flower shop that used to be a Pizza Hut and the accompanying parking lot at the corner of Manchester Blvd. and 11th Ave. from Lou-Ann Investments (Edward Gauthier) for $1.6 million each in May 2021.
INGLEWOOD, CA
milkenroar.com

Battle of the Bagels: Where to get the best bagel in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is not exactly renowned for its bagels the way New York is. While many claim that east coast bagels are superior, the difference is barely noticeable, at least to someone from the west coast. I’ve heard it’s the water that makes the bagels so much better on the east coast, but again, I can never really tell the difference. A good bagel is a good bagel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nathalie writer

Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town

If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

A Home of Their Own in Pasadena

Two Pasadena families are the latest recipients of the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Expanding the American Dream’ campaign, now moving into its third year. Johnny and Nely currently live in a one-bedroom apartment with their three boys. Nely works at Children’s Hospital and is studying nursing. Johnny is also in school, working towards a degree in social work.
PASADENA, CA
Tammy Emineth

Reasons to Consider an ADU in Los Angeles

You have probably heard about ADUs (accessory dwelling units) as a solution to the housing crisis, providing additional housing without developing new property. In addition to increasing the amount of housing available in California, ADUs can provide a long list of personal benefits to you if you are a Los Angeles homeowner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

THE MANOR, Undoubtedly One of The Finest and Largest Estates in Los Angeles Back on The Market for $155 Million

594 S Mapleton Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 594 S Mapleton Drive, Los Angeles, California is a showplace of the highest caliber majestically sited on 4.68 acres in the heart of Holmby Hills, is undoubtedly one of the finest estates in Los Angeles and the World. This Home in Los Angeles offers 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms with over 56,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 594 S Mapleton Drive, please contact Drew Fenton (Phone: 310-623-3622) at Carolwood Estates for full support and perfect service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
81K+
Followers
125K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy