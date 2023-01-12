ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bronx.com

Shirly Nahomy Sambula Blanco, 17, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Shirly Nahomy Sambula Blanco. 1055 University Avenue. Bronx, NY 10452. It was reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Cain Pemel, 14, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Cain Pemel. 2815 Grand Course. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to the police...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.  The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Drunk man busted in NYC subway station with bizarre homemade gun hidden in pants: cops

Police officers tried to help a drunk man at a subway station — and realized he was packing a bizarre-looking homemade rifle in his pants, leading to his arrest over the weekend, police sources said Monday. Melvin Montoya, 37, was found drunk inside the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station in Mott Haven around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, and cops jumped in to aid him, authorities said.  That’s when they noticed a long, heavy metal object going down his leg. The officers frisked Montoya — and he allegedly reached for the crudely-made weapon, which the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit later determined was a gas-operated one-shot rifle, according to police and the sources. Photos of the weird handmade gun obtained by The Post show a long, metal wrench-like device with screws and what appears to be a lever. Montoya allegedly told cops he built the device himself, and that it was capable of firing rounds, sources said. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon – one for possession of a disguised gun and another for carrying a gun as a convicted felon, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD doctor allegedly ‘bullied’ cancer-stricken cop off force: suit

An NYPD officer who survived a stroke and two bouts of breast cancer alleges a department doctor bullied and harassed her — ultimately causing her to quit, court papers show. Destiny McCann, 39, who became an officer in 2009, got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, suffered a stroke in 2019 and had a second breast cancer diagnosis in 2021, her Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The Jamaica, Queens, mom of a 15-year-old son says her work problems started when a new NYPD deputy chief surgeon, John Santucci, started overseeing her disability case in 2020, the filing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police

BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen

The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public’s help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell’s Kitchen early on Jan. 7. Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen. The family of missing CUNY...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back after fight in Manhattan home: NYPD

HARLEM, New York (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back following a fight with four people in Harlem late Saturday night, police said. The victim, 33, was attacked inside a home near West 125th Street and Morningside Avenue in Harlem just before midnight, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital […]
MANHATTAN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

300 Bloodhound Brims “Velly Vellz” Gets 12 Years in Jail

On June 17, 2021, 13 members of the 300 Bloodhound Brims, (3BB), street gang from Yonkers attacked a man outside of a bodega on north broadway in Westchester’s largest city. Why were all of the 3BB gang members at that corner?. Their gang leader, Develle Coates, aka “Velly Vellz”...
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy