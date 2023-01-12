Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successorVeny WestNew York City, NY
Related
NYC Lawyer files lawsuit against NYPD for allegedly withholding critical evidence in license plate arrest
The prominent lawyer who was detained for "criminal mischief" last year after fixing a car's vandalized license plate has filed a lawsuit against the NYPD, claiming the officers are withholding crucial evidence and, absent legal action, may even destroy it.
bronx.com
Shirly Nahomy Sambula Blanco, 17, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Shirly Nahomy Sambula Blanco. 1055 University Avenue. Bronx, NY 10452. It was reported...
bronx.com
Cain Pemel, 14, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Cain Pemel. 2815 Grand Course. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to the police...
Police search for woman who snatched Brooklyn commuter's purse, punched her in face
Police are searching for a woman who punched a 26-year-old woman in a Brooklyn subway station after robbing her last month. The attacker approached the woman on a southbound F train and snatched her purse around 10:35 p.m., according to officials.
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
Weekend of gun violence, stabbings across the Bronx and Brooklyn
Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest overnight in Highbridge and 23-year-old Yordani Urena has been charged with felony assault.
Drunk man busted in NYC subway station with bizarre homemade gun hidden in pants: cops
Police officers tried to help a drunk man at a subway station — and realized he was packing a bizarre-looking homemade rifle in his pants, leading to his arrest over the weekend, police sources said Monday. Melvin Montoya, 37, was found drunk inside the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station in Mott Haven around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, and cops jumped in to aid him, authorities said. That’s when they noticed a long, heavy metal object going down his leg. The officers frisked Montoya — and he allegedly reached for the crudely-made weapon, which the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit later determined was a gas-operated one-shot rifle, according to police and the sources. Photos of the weird handmade gun obtained by The Post show a long, metal wrench-like device with screws and what appears to be a lever. Montoya allegedly told cops he built the device himself, and that it was capable of firing rounds, sources said. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon – one for possession of a disguised gun and another for carrying a gun as a convicted felon, cops said.
NYPD doctor allegedly ‘bullied’ cancer-stricken cop off force: suit
An NYPD officer who survived a stroke and two bouts of breast cancer alleges a department doctor bullied and harassed her — ultimately causing her to quit, court papers show. Destiny McCann, 39, who became an officer in 2009, got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, suffered a stroke in 2019 and had a second breast cancer diagnosis in 2021, her Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The Jamaica, Queens, mom of a 15-year-old son says her work problems started when a new NYPD deputy chief surgeon, John Santucci, started overseeing her disability case in 2020, the filing...
3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police
BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
NYPD: New photos of thieves who allegedly stole $300,000 from armored truck outside Brooklyn bank
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD has shared additional photos of three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Brooklyn bank. The daytime burglary happened January 6 around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of a Chase Bank at 5423 8th Ave., police said.
pix11.com
Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen
The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public’s help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell’s Kitchen early on Jan. 7. Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen. The family of missing CUNY...
Rapper Lil Tjay arrested for gun possession in the Bronx: report
Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for gun possession on Monday, according to reports from the New York Post and TMZ. Police confirmed to 1010 WINS that five people were arrested and four guns were confiscated on Ryer Street Monday.
Police: Man shot in the back in Bed-Stuy; shooter on the loose
A man is now recovering at a hospital after getting shot in the back in Bed-Stuy Sunday night.
Trio throws knives at workers while trashing Harlem deli, NYPD video shows
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three would-be thieves threw knives at deli workers while trashing a Manhattan deli last week, according to police and video surveillance. The trio tried to rob the store at 1 Convent Ave. in Harlem at around 3 p.m. Wednesday before the suspects started throwing the knives, a storage rack, and some […]
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
Man punches woman in mouth at Bronx bodega after calling her anti-gay slur
A woman was assaulted and called anti-gay slurs at a Bronx corner store Friday morning, police said.
Man stabbed in the back after fight in Manhattan home: NYPD
HARLEM, New York (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back following a fight with four people in Harlem late Saturday night, police said. The victim, 33, was attacked inside a home near West 125th Street and Morningside Avenue in Harlem just before midnight, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital […]
yonkerstimes.com
300 Bloodhound Brims “Velly Vellz” Gets 12 Years in Jail
On June 17, 2021, 13 members of the 300 Bloodhound Brims, (3BB), street gang from Yonkers attacked a man outside of a bodega on north broadway in Westchester’s largest city. Why were all of the 3BB gang members at that corner?. Their gang leader, Develle Coates, aka “Velly Vellz”...
southarkansassun.com
Suspect of Jewish Assault in New York Offered with Plea Deal Despite Saying He Would “Do It Again”
Waseem Awawdeh, the suspect of assault against a Jewish man in New York, was offered with a plea deal despite saying he would “do it again”. However, no decisions have still been made according to Awawdeh’s lawyer. In 2021, Waseem Awawdeh, 24, allegedly beat, punched, kicked with...
Suspect arrested 1 month after chemical attack in Brooklyn subway station
The victim was in the hospital being treated for the burns on her face. Police could not immediately identify the chemical liquid thrown at her.
Comments / 1