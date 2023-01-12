Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Vancouver's Yogesh Raut breaks Jeopardy 'curse' and will continue his run
PORTLAND, Ore. — Friday's episode of Jeopardy opened with Ken Jennings saying 2023 has seen a 2-game "curse" for Jeopardy champions with them getting knocked out on their third game. Would Vancouver's Yogesh Raut fall victim to the curse?. Yogesh faced tough competition trailing for much of the game,...
KATU.com
Portland Police adds new tools to combat spiking fentanyl use
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police said as they track overdose deaths, they're increasingly worried about fentanyl use. Lieutenant Christopher Lindsey said PPB responded to just over 80 overdose deaths in 2020, 135 in 2021, then 156 last year. He expects those numbers to climb as his team wraps up the 2022 report.
KATU.com
Teams from the Pacific Northwest head to Sandy for annual robotics tournament
SANDY, Ore. — Teams from Oregon and Washington arrived at Sandy High School for the 14th annual VEX Robotic tournament held Saturday, January 14. Over 70 robotics teams from Seattle to Klamath Falls made the trip. Winners of each division receive a bid to the state tournament. First-place winners...
KATU.com
Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover after being hit by a car Friday night in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover from a scary incident Friday night. CONTINUING COVERAGE | OR Rep. Bonamici hit by a car Friday night, suffered concussion and released from hospital. Bomamici and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon were hit by a slow-moving vehicle...
KATU.com
Gov. Kotek, Sen. Wyden joined SOLVE volunteers to pick up trash around Ventura Park in SE
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek and Senator Ron Wyden, along with other community members gathered at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland for a SOLVE community cleanup event Saturday morning. Despite rainy conditions, the new Oregon governor helped pick up trash at the park with SOLVE volunteers and SOLVE...
KATU.com
'It's a collaborative effort:' Officials urge all to pay attention to cyclists on roads
Portland, ORE — You may remember about a month ago KATU reported on John Baker, a cyclist who was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car hit him and left. "He’s truly my best friend. It truly hurts to see him like this," said Olivia Baker,...
KATU.com
Community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day with service projects, events
The community honored Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy on Monday in a variety of ways, from making their voice heard, reading his speeches, committing to a day of service, or brushing up on his history. The holiday celebrates the birthday of the famous civil rights...
KATU.com
Washington County hit by early-morning power outage after tree falls on line
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents of Beaverton and Aloha were faced with a large power outage early Monday morning, according to reports. As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,900 customers were left without power after a tree fell onto power lines, per Portland General Electric's website. The outage was first reported...
KATU.com
Semi crash partially blocks I-84 near Multnomah Falls, Benson State Park in Columbia Gorge
BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. — A semi truck crash has part of Interstate 84 closed near Benson State Park and Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. Oregon Department of Transportation officials reported the crash at about 1:30 p.m. about two miles west of Multnomah Falls. The crash is involving...
KATU.com
Two arrested, caught with sawed-off shotgun inside stolen vehicle in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police officials arrested two convicted felons Sunday who were caught driving in a stolen car in East Portland with a sawed off shotgun in the vehicle. East Precinct Portland Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle driving near Northeast 148th Avenue and Halsey Street with switched license plates.
KATU.com
Driver arrested after car leaves Historic Columbia River Highway, ends up in a tree
CORBETT, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a man drove his car off the Historic Columbia River Highway Saturday night near the Vista House. The car was suspended in a tree. Corbett Fire responded and was able to reach the driver using a high-angle rope rescue.
KATU.com
Tigard Police ask for help finding New Year's Eve armed robbery suspect
TIGARD, Ore. — The Tigard Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding the suspect in an armed robbery. On New Year's Eve 2022, just after 11 a.m., a man walked in a man walked into Foxy’s on SW Pacific Highway near SW Canterbury Lane. He showed...
