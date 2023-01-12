Federal tax filing date is now May 15. Why folks in Stanislaus County get a break.

Stanislaus County residents and businesses will have more time to file their IRS tax returns this year, thanks to the federal emergency declaration for storm-ravaged California.

The IRS said in a news release Tuesday that the federal tax filing date is extended to May 15 for people living or owning a business in the counties included in President Joe Biden’s emergency declaration providing disaster relief for areas pummeled by severe storms.

Since the emergency was declared Jan. 8, more than 40 counties in California have been included in the disaster area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Merced counties were included in the emergency declaration because of storm damage. As of Wednesday, Tuolumne and Calaveras counties were not in the area eligible for tax filing time extensions.

Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow, who co-owns the Withrow & Baggett, LLC accounting firm in Modesto, said the time extensions are for any taxpaying residents, corporations and other businesses in this county and other counties in the designated disaster zone.

“It’s like a pass for everyone who falls within the disaster zone,” Withrow said. The certified public accountant said he didn’t see any problematic details in the tax relief offered.

Instead of the federal tax deadline April 18, local residents who file regular IRS income tax returns will have until May 15 to file their 2022 returns and pay any taxes owed.

The emergency declaration also extends federal tax filing deadlines for business owners and farmers in the 41 affected counties.

Here are some of the IRS tax-relief details for individuals, family households, business owners and farmers.

Individuals and families: Have until May 15 to file their 2022 income tax returns and pay taxes to the IRS. In addition, they now have until May 15 to make 2022 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts.

Business owners and farmers: The May 15 deadline also applies to business owners who make quarterly estimated tax payments, which are normally due Jan. 17 and April 18. Those taxpayers can skip the fourth-quarter estimated tax payment and include it with the 2022 return filed on or before the new deadline of May 15.

Farmers who forgo making estimated tax payments and normally file returns by March 1 can wait until May 15 to file their 2022 return and pay taxes.

Payroll Taxes: The May 15 extended deadline applies to quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due Jan. 31 and April 30. The news release says: “In addition, penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Jan. 8, 2023, and before Jan. 23, 2023, will be abated as long as the tax deposits are made by Jan. 23, 2023.”

The IRS’ online page “Disaster Assistance and Emergency Relief for Individuals and Businesses” has details for other kinds of tax returns and payments that are eligible for time extensions.

According to the news release, the IRS automatically will extend the deadlines for residents and businesses who have been paying federal taxes every year within the counties affected by the severe storms. So taxpayers don’t need to contact the IRS to qualify.

If you moved inland to Stanislaus County recently, the IRS likely will have an address for you in the county where you previously lived. The disaster area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency also includes the Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and San Francisco.

Call the IRS if you receive a late filing or payment penalty notice. A phone number will be listed on the notice.