Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City

A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Searching For Delivery Driver Porch Pirate

Oklahoma City Police are asking for help finding a food delivery driver who officers said stole a package while dropping off someone's meal. The act was caught on a doorbell camera at a home near Northwest 50th Street and North Walker Avenue earlier in January. Oklahoma City Police said they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In NE Oklahoma City Crash

One person was killed, and another person was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Northeast 13th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound at a high-rate speed when the car departed the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Searching For Missing OKC Inmate

Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for an inmate they said unlawfully walked away from the facility he was being housed in. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Jesse Tointigh, 22, an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City, walked away from CWCCC sometime around 9 p.m. on Jan. 15.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Arrested After Shots Fired In NW OKC

One person was arrested after multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police said an officer was patrolling the area near West Wilshire Boulevard and Lyrewood Lane around 3:30 a.m. when a driver in the area shot two rounds. OCPD said the officers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Search For Athena Brownfield Now Considered 'Recovery' Operation By OSBI

The search for a missing 4-year-old from Cyril, Okla., is now considered a recovery operation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10 but may have been missing for weeks before that. One of the two suspects in Athena's disappearance, Ivon Adams, is expected to be extradited to Oklahoma in the coming days. Adams was taken into custody last week in Arizona after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Oklahoma. He is accused of first-degree murder and child neglect.
CYRIL, OK
News On 6

2 Killed In Plane Crashes East Of Kingfisher

Two men were killed in a plane crash near County Road 2920 and County Road 790 east of Kingfisher, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash. The online flight tracker called “flight aware” shows the plane taking off from Oklahoma City shortly after noon and then 12:42 pm was the last time the plane was seen. The names of the victims have not been released.
KINGFISHER, OK
News On 6

17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says

Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
HARRAH, OK
News On 6

Edmond Utility Customer Service Office Closes

Previously located in the city's downtown, Edmond's utility customer service offices and drop box have closed. The free payment kiosk which was at that location has also moved, to the City First Building on East 1st Street. For a full list of payment kiosk locations and other ways to pay...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Sooner Basketball Breakdown Versus West Va.

Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Sooners Big 12 games this week against Kansas and West Virginia. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma St. Falls To Baylor 74-58 In Waco, Marking 3 Straight Losses

LJ Cryer scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Baylor ended a three-game skid beating Oklahoma State 74-58 on Saturday. The Bears have won 12 of their last 16 against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have lost three straight. Baylor mostly had the Cowboys in the dark well before a 20-minute...
WACO, TX
News On 6

Sooner Football Offseason Update

Dean Blevins and John Holcomb recap the offseason moves this week for the Sooners with Dusty Dvoracek. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

