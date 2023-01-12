Read full article on original website
Officials identify UPS driver who died following crash on I-15
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner has identified a UPS driver who died Friday following a crash on Interstate 15. Christopher Lippie, 46, from Pocatello, is the man who died, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.
Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
The following is an update from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The...
Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-On Friday evening, dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho. Fremont County Sheriff Deputies responded and located a 25-year-old male from Arizona, laying on the ground next to the silo. His left leg had been amputated from the accident just below the hip.
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
UPDATE: Crash cleared near Arimo
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
Pocatello Driver Dies in Hospital after Truck Rolls
Officials identify contractor who died after falling off roof
Condolences are being offered by the Bannock County Coroner's Office.
Police track down woman who allegedly stole from business and damaged parked vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — A 26-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to steal tools, running away and driving off in her vehicle. She hit a parked vehicle while trying to leave the scene, police reports say. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls...
UPS driver from Pocatello dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot
Police: Man rushed to PMC after being shot at north Pocatello home
POCATELLO — A man was shot on the city's north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road and the wounded man fled the scene on foot, police said. Pocatello police located the man minutes later on the nearby 900 block of McKinley Avenue. The man was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance...
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) Pocatello police are investigating a shooting last night that sent one man to the hospital. Police say that it appears a man broke into a home on the 400 block of W. Griffith Road just after 10: 30, possibly for an attempted robbery. Two or three people were in the home at
Man sentenced to prison for raping vulnerable adult
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a vulnerable adult. Charles Thomas Drane, 40, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. to a minimum of two years and six months and a maximum of 13 and a half years in prison.
Pocatello man charged after allegedly using stolen credit card to pay court fees
POCATELLO — A man police say used a stolen credit card to pay for, among other things, fines for a previous fraud conviction has been charged with multiple felonies. Jeffrey Jamel Debuck, 22, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and two counts of grand theft by possession of account numbers, court documents show.
Bill Davie
Bill Davie, 76, of Ammon, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Cortland Ridge Ward, 3934 East 49th South, Ammon. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the church, and from 9:30-10:30 am, Friday, January 20, 2023, also at the church. Interment will be at the Ammon Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team and the Idaho Military Honor Guard.
James (Skeeter) Smith
James Victor (Skeeter) Smith, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
City of Idaho Falls declares snow event, parking restrictions now in place
IDAHO FALLS — The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches which qualifies as a snow event in Idaho Falls. Parking restrictions are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits. Snow plow operators began removing snow from priority roads last night. Another notice will be sent when restrictions are lifted.
