Youngstown, OH

27 First News

How warm has January been?

We are about halfway through January, and while it was a colder weekend, it has been a mild month here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania as temperatures climbed as high as 60°. Let’s look at how the temperatures have been through the first half of the month.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

2022-2023 meteorological winter rankings so far

(WKBN) – The halfway point of meteorological winter, which runs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, arrives this weekend on January 15. To this point in the season, we have not had a whole lot of snow or a whole lot of cold. This is a look at where meteorological winter ranks at this point in the season.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Mary Lou Weibel, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Weibel, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Otterbein Senior Living Center in Lebanon, Ohio. Prior to moving to Otterbein in 2017, Mary Lou was a long-time resident of Boardman, Ohio. She was born on March 16,...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Charles A. Bark, Jr., East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Charles A. Bark, Jr., age 84, of East Palestine, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home in East Palestine. He was born on June 1, 1938, in Pennsylvania, son of the late Dr. Charles and Mildred Maitland Bark. Charlie was a...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

Richard Hayes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Hayes, 74, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rick was born in Asheville, North Carolina on December 18, 1948, to parents Richard and Betty (Garland) Hayes and came to the area in 1970.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Janet Lillian Metz, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lillian Metz, 82, of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence from her long battle with Alzheimer’s. Janet was born on May 13, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James R. McWilliams and Mary (Krah) McWilliams. She...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
macaronikid.com

Moraine State Park Announces Winter Programs

Enrich your enjoyment of nature by learning the basics of tree identification in the winter. Join DCNR staff for a guided walk through the trails of Five Points visiting a variety of trees and. learning ways to identify them. Dress for the weather, snow, or shine (severe weather cancels the...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Pinball wizard turns collection of a lifetime into new business

WARREN, Ohio — Rob Berk has enjoyed pinball since he was a kid growing up in Warren in the 1960s. “The more I played, the more I enjoyed it and I got hooked,” said the Warren business owner and pinball enthusiast. As he got older, the Ohio State...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

John Michael Pokrivnak, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Pokrivnak passed away Friday morning, January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family and the amazing staff of Southern Care In-Home Hospice. John, known by his family and friends as “Pokey” or “Butch”, was born September 26, 1944 in Youngstown,...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Sharon Lynn Vaughn, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Lynn Vaughn, 64, of Sugarcreek, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Community Health Care of Niles. She was born October 31, 1958, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of Mel and Betty Stevens Street. Sharon was of the Baptist faith and was director...
SUGARCREEK, OH
27 First News

Paul Edward Daugherty, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER. Born May 4, 1967 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Beverly (Olds) and William Daugherty, Jr. Paul worked and lived at Polk...
HERMITAGE, PA
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 14th

Vindicator file photo / January 18, 1990 | Construction was underway 33 years ago for a new furnace at Copperweld Steel Co in Warren. Checking out its progress were Herbert Bollenbacher, the company’s safety manager, and E. Terry Martin, chairman of the local union’s safety committee. January 14.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

