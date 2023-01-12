Read full article on original website
27 First News
How warm has January been?
We are about halfway through January, and while it was a colder weekend, it has been a mild month here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania as temperatures climbed as high as 60°. Let’s look at how the temperatures have been through the first half of the month.
27 First News
2022-2023 meteorological winter rankings so far
(WKBN) – The halfway point of meteorological winter, which runs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, arrives this weekend on January 15. To this point in the season, we have not had a whole lot of snow or a whole lot of cold. This is a look at where meteorological winter ranks at this point in the season.
Wine-tasting event also showcases industry potentials in Valley
The Winter Wine Affair at Stambaugh Auditorium showcased a growing Ohio industry.
Fresh, local lettuce, other greens available all year in Northeast Ohio: Here’s where
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Eating fresh, local, farm-to-table can be hard in a Northeast Ohio winter. Few farmers markets are open. When it comes to locally grown produce, most offer only root vegetables and winter greens. Oh, but fresh winter greens are a remarkable reminder of Mother Nature’s bounty, when you know where to find them.
27 First News
Mary Lou Weibel, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Weibel, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Otterbein Senior Living Center in Lebanon, Ohio. Prior to moving to Otterbein in 2017, Mary Lou was a long-time resident of Boardman, Ohio. She was born on March 16,...
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
27 First News
Charles A. Bark, Jr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Charles A. Bark, Jr., age 84, of East Palestine, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home in East Palestine. He was born on June 1, 1938, in Pennsylvania, son of the late Dr. Charles and Mildred Maitland Bark. Charlie was a...
27 First News
Richard Hayes, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Hayes, 74, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rick was born in Asheville, North Carolina on December 18, 1948, to parents Richard and Betty (Garland) Hayes and came to the area in 1970.
27 First News
Janet Lillian Metz, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lillian Metz, 82, of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence from her long battle with Alzheimer’s. Janet was born on May 13, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James R. McWilliams and Mary (Krah) McWilliams. She...
Area beverage supplier reopens at new location
A Mercer County beverage supplier is back open and in a new location.
There’s ‘snizzle’ outside? Here’s what that means
FOX 8 meteorologists are reporting some "snizzle" coming down in Northeast Ohio Friday evening.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
macaronikid.com
Moraine State Park Announces Winter Programs
Enrich your enjoyment of nature by learning the basics of tree identification in the winter. Join DCNR staff for a guided walk through the trails of Five Points visiting a variety of trees and. learning ways to identify them. Dress for the weather, snow, or shine (severe weather cancels the...
House fire closed parts of major road in Canfield Twp.
Crews were on the scene of a large house fire that closed parts of a major road Monday morning.
spectrumnews1.com
Pinball wizard turns collection of a lifetime into new business
WARREN, Ohio — Rob Berk has enjoyed pinball since he was a kid growing up in Warren in the 1960s. “The more I played, the more I enjoyed it and I got hooked,” said the Warren business owner and pinball enthusiast. As he got older, the Ohio State...
27 First News
John Michael Pokrivnak, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Pokrivnak passed away Friday morning, January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family and the amazing staff of Southern Care In-Home Hospice. John, known by his family and friends as “Pokey” or “Butch”, was born September 26, 1944 in Youngstown,...
27 First News
Sharon Lynn Vaughn, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Lynn Vaughn, 64, of Sugarcreek, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Community Health Care of Niles. She was born October 31, 1958, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of Mel and Betty Stevens Street. Sharon was of the Baptist faith and was director...
27 First News
Paul Edward Daugherty, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER. Born May 4, 1967 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Beverly (Olds) and William Daugherty, Jr. Paul worked and lived at Polk...
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 14th
Vindicator file photo / January 18, 1990 | Construction was underway 33 years ago for a new furnace at Copperweld Steel Co in Warren. Checking out its progress were Herbert Bollenbacher, the company’s safety manager, and E. Terry Martin, chairman of the local union’s safety committee. January 14.
