KGAB AM 650

Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne

Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

2 Formally Charged in Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl

Two young Cheyenne men arrested in connection with Monday night's shooting near Frontier Mall that killed 16-year-old Angelina Harrison heard formal charges against them Thursday in Laramie County Circuit Court. Tirso Munguia, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and Cody Nicholson, 18, is charged with accessory to involuntary manslaughter. Their...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs

Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
PINE BLUFFS, WY
KGAB AM 650

2 Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl

Two Cheyenne men are behind bars in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl. Cheyenne police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were called around 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, to a reported shooting in the area of Frontier Mall. "Responding officers secured the area and located one 17-year-old...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 Closures

All federal, state, county, and city offices in Cheyenne are closed today For Martin Luther King Jr/Wyoming Equality Day. However, the Wyoming Legislature and Legislative Service Office are operating as usual. City of Cheyenne trash pickup normally scheduled for Monday was conducted on Saturday, and both the Happy Jack landfill...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

This Weekend in Cheyenne: MLK Day & Equality Day Edition

Are you ready for the three-day weekend? It seems like January absolutely crawls until Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day arrives. So take the time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the fun events happening this weekend as we commemorate Dr. King and equality in the capital city!. Friday, January 13. Live...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne

A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Suspect Sought After Teen Stabbed at Cheyenne South High School

Cheyenne police are hunting for a suspect after a teen was stabbed late Friday night at South High School. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred around 11 p.m. "A 16-year-old male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment," Farkas...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound From Laramie to Cheyenne Reopened

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne have been reopened. Winter conditions and crashes have, once again, forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne. As of 11:30 a.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation estimated it would take crews three to five hours to...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow

Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert

The accident alert has been rescinded. Due to a high number of accidents related to hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. This means officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

