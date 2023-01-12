Read full article on original website
Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne
Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
How to Sweeten Valentine’s Day with a Card Sent From Loveland!
Usually, I have my Valentine's Day gift list made by now. But this year has been nuts! I hadn't even thought about cards, candy, or cupids until I walked into Walmart yesterday. Yes, Valentine's Day has officially invaded the aisles of Walmart. But, strolling through the Valentine's Day aisle, I...
Weld County Sheriff: Let Law Enforcement Catch Child Predators
The Weld County Sheriff's Office says it will not cooperate with non-law enforcement groups that work to target child predators via YouTube. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says it has several problems with such groups:. -Many of the suspects live outside of Weld County; they are being invited...
BREAKING! Barnes and Noble Announced When It Returns to Cheyenne
I've been suffering severe withdrawals since Barnes and Noble left Cheyenne. While Cheyenne has some excellent used book shops in town, we don't have an honest-to-goodness bookstore in the Capital City right now. I know, it's a shame. But GOOD NEWS has arrived. Barnes and Noble just updated its Facebook...
WYDOT Urges ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow!’ After 67 Plows Hit in 3 Years
Parts of extreme southeast Wyoming could see heavy snow this evening through Wednesday, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding drivers, "Don't Crowd the Plow!" According to Senior Public Relations Specialist Andrea Staley, 18 WYDOT plows were hit last winter, 26 were hit during the 2020-2021 winter season, and...
2 Formally Charged in Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl
Two young Cheyenne men arrested in connection with Monday night's shooting near Frontier Mall that killed 16-year-old Angelina Harrison heard formal charges against them Thursday in Laramie County Circuit Court. Tirso Munguia, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and Cody Nicholson, 18, is charged with accessory to involuntary manslaughter. Their...
4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs
Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
2 Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl
Two Cheyenne men are behind bars in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl. Cheyenne police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were called around 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, to a reported shooting in the area of Frontier Mall. "Responding officers secured the area and located one 17-year-old...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 Closures
All federal, state, county, and city offices in Cheyenne are closed today For Martin Luther King Jr/Wyoming Equality Day. However, the Wyoming Legislature and Legislative Service Office are operating as usual. City of Cheyenne trash pickup normally scheduled for Monday was conducted on Saturday, and both the Happy Jack landfill...
Project to Fill Hynds, Hole ‘Still on Track,’ Cheyenne Mayor Says
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says "things are still on track" to fill the Hynds Building and "the hole" downtown. "It will take around a year to finish the architectural work, but that work has started," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column. Collins says the new owner's plans call...
This Weekend in Cheyenne: MLK Day & Equality Day Edition
Are you ready for the three-day weekend? It seems like January absolutely crawls until Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day arrives. So take the time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the fun events happening this weekend as we commemorate Dr. King and equality in the capital city!. Friday, January 13. Live...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
Suspect Sought After Teen Stabbed at Cheyenne South High School
Cheyenne police are hunting for a suspect after a teen was stabbed late Friday night at South High School. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred around 11 p.m. "A 16-year-old male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment," Farkas...
Mason Norman Breaks Wyoming 3000M Record at the Potts Invite
BOULDER, Colo,. — The University of Wyoming Track & Field Teams hit the track for a day of competition at the 2023 Potts Invitational hosted by the University of Colorado on Saturday. Mason Norman headlines the day of races as he took down the school’s 3000M record and finished...
UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound From Laramie to Cheyenne Reopened
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne have been reopened. Winter conditions and crashes have, once again, forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne. As of 11:30 a.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation estimated it would take crews three to five hours to...
Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow
Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert
The accident alert has been rescinded. Due to a high number of accidents related to hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. This means officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved...
UPDATE: I-80 Between Laramie and Cheyenne to Remain Closed Overnight
As of 9:27 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Jan. 12. As of 8:56 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 12. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne due to winter conditions and crashes.
Governor Gordon Orders Wyoming Flags to be Flown Half Staff to Honor William Budd Jr.
Governor Gordon announced Friday that he has ordered the Wyoming State flag to be flown at half staff at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne and in Fremont County to honor former Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. That's according to a notice from the Governor's office, which stated that the flag...
