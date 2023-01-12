ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man who ran Boston Marathon 6 months after heart attack plans to qualify again by running Houston Marathon this weekend

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Why a Texas woman spent nearly $9,000 to keep her missing daughter’s phone active

SPRING, Texas – Nearly 13 years since a Spring teenager disappeared without a trace, her mother is letting go of one piece of her she has held onto all these years. Alexandria “Ali” Lowitzer vanished on April 26, 2010 after riding the bus home from school while walking a short distance to her job on Cypresswood Drive in Spring.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Friendswood has the CROWN! R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2023 Saturday night during the pageant. Gabriel, who was formerly Miss Texas USA and Miss USA, was a guest on KPRC 2′s Houston Life multiple times and spoke about her journey to win those titles.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE WRAP: Brazos football exceeds expectations in the Fall

The small town of Wallis, Texas was in for a treat as their Brazos Cougars football program enjoyed a stellar season this past Fall. The Cougars, led by coach Ryan Roecker, had an impressive 7-3 regular season campaign, earning them a trip to the postseason. Through the first two rounds they breezed past Lexington (35-28) and Hebbronville (42-15), before falling to division rival Tidehaven (47-0) in the Regional Championship.
WALLIS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy