Man who ran Boston Marathon 6 months after heart attack plans to qualify again by running Houston Marathon this weekend

Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Houston family with father ‘wrongfully’ imprisoned in Dubai for 15 years says he’s now dying
HOUSTON – A distraught Houston family said their patriarch has been wrongfully imprisoned in Dubai for the past 15 years with no hope of getting out in sight. Making matters worse, they say time is of the essence because his deplorable living conditions have him almost on his deathbed.
Click2Houston.com
Two Texans earn Red Cross Lifesaving Awards after double rescue at Bellaire Pool
A lifeguard is being lauded as a hero after rescuing two children from a pool in Bellaire. Joshua Davis received the Red Cross Lifesaving Award during a December ceremony after saving a four-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl from a pool at the Bellaire Family Aquatic Center back in June.
Click2Houston.com
‘I want my child to recognize my face’: Manvel family raises awareness for glaucoma in babies after their son was diagnoised
MANVEL, Texas – A Manvel family is trying to raise awareness for congenital glaucoma after their baby was born with it and needed several surgeries to save his eyesight. Their first indication something was wrong was his eye color. “Others started complimenting his eyes saying they were beautiful eyes,...
Click2Houston.com
Why a Texas woman spent nearly $9,000 to keep her missing daughter’s phone active
SPRING, Texas – Nearly 13 years since a Spring teenager disappeared without a trace, her mother is letting go of one piece of her she has held onto all these years. Alexandria “Ali” Lowitzer vanished on April 26, 2010 after riding the bus home from school while walking a short distance to her job on Cypresswood Drive in Spring.
Click2Houston.com
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Friendswood has the CROWN! R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2023 Saturday night during the pageant. Gabriel, who was formerly Miss Texas USA and Miss USA, was a guest on KPRC 2′s Houston Life multiple times and spoke about her journey to win those titles.
Click2Houston.com
Driver arrested after truck crashes into church, hits gas meter in north Houston; Passenger impaled by pole in critical condition
HOUSTON – A driver was arrested after police said a truck drove through a church on Sunday night, severely injuring one of the occupants. According to police, the crash happened at Calvary Pentecostal Church of God, located in the 1000 block of Tidwell Road near Irvington at around 7:44 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Man, woman shot while getting food at taco truck in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they say a man and a woman were shot by two suspects at a taco truck in southwest Houston late Saturday. It happened in the 8300 block of Wilcrest Drive near Beechnut Street shortly before midnight. Officers said the man and a...
Click2Houston.com
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month.
Click2Houston.com
Biplane went down in Conroe after pilot says it lost power; Both pilot, passenger have been transported to hospital
CONROE, Texas – A biplane that went down in Conroe with two people onboard has been located in Conroe, according to officials. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the plane was found Saturday afternoon near League Line Road and Longmire. It is believed the plane went down at around 2:45 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Family praying for justice after 16-year-old was gunned down outside Baytown apartment
BAYTOWN – A Baytown family is heartbroken and preparing to bury their 16-year-old son after he was gunned down outside their apartment home Tuesday night. “Nobody is feeling good at this time. This really hurt. And the way he died...” Brian Danville said. Shane Hamilton was a Goose...
Click2Houston.com
THE WRAP: Brazos football exceeds expectations in the Fall
The small town of Wallis, Texas was in for a treat as their Brazos Cougars football program enjoyed a stellar season this past Fall. The Cougars, led by coach Ryan Roecker, had an impressive 7-3 regular season campaign, earning them a trip to the postseason. Through the first two rounds they breezed past Lexington (35-28) and Hebbronville (42-15), before falling to division rival Tidehaven (47-0) in the Regional Championship.
Click2Houston.com
Man dies at hospital after being shot in the head while driving in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has died at a hospital after police said he was shot in the head while driving and crashed into a tree Saturday morning. It happened in the 7100 block of Bahia Lane in the Briargate area in southwest Houston at around 9:40 a.m. Details on...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect fires at HPD officer with rifle while attempting to flee during traffic stop in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A Houston Police Department officer was reportedly shot at while attempting to conduct a traffic stop in north Houston Saturday night. According to Assist. Chief W. Martin, the HPD officer conducted a traffic stop on Cambury Drive near Ella Boulevard. At some point, Martin said the suspect,...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen Leslie? Search underway for 43-year-old woman reported missing in NE Houston
A search is underway for a 43-year-old mother reported missing in northeast Houston, according to Texas EquuSearch. Leslie Obi was last seen in the 8200 block of Ley Road on Jan. 11. “She gets along with everybody she’s got a good heart, she’s down to earth and she’s loving,” said...
Click2Houston.com
HPD officer crashes into vehicle with driver reportedly asleep behind the wheel on North Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – Police are investigating after an HPD officer crashed into a vehicle with a driver who reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel on the North Freeway Saturday morning. Sgt. D. Rose with HPD’s vehicular crimes unit said the crash happened on the North Freeway and North Main Street...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found shot to death in Montrose parking lot, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot in the Montrose area. Houston police responded to reports of a man down in the 4400 block of Caroline Street around 5 p.m. Officers said once they arrived, they found a...
Click2Houston.com
HPD sergeant injured after suspected drunk driver rear-ends patrol vehicle while responding to major crash in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An HPD sergeant was rushed to an area hospital after his patrol car was hit by a suspected drunk driver while responding to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in north Houston early Saturday. It happened on the North Loop west entrance ramp near I-45 North shortly...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for man accused of barricading himself inside home during SWAT standoff in NE Harris County after firing shots at wife, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of firing shots at his wife and then barricading himself inside a home in northeast Harris County Tuesday. Deputies received a call around 1:30 a.m. for reports about a domestic dispute at a home...
Click2Houston.com
Veteran volunteers join forces with Alief school to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, beloved school counselor
HOUSTON – An Alief school got a much-needed facelift on Monday, thanks to a group of volunteers who also happen to be military veterans. The Mission Continues is a national non-profit organization that connects vets with new missions in under-resourced communities. They rallied 400 volunteers to join them at...
Click2Houston.com
Rollover crash involving 7 vehicles shuts down all lanes on Gulf Freeway southbound at FM 518 in Galveston County
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A crash involving seven vehicles has shut down all lanes on the Gulf Freeway southbound at FM 518 in Galveston County, according to TranStar. Officers with the League City Police Department said two to three of the vehicles rolled over in the crash. It is...
