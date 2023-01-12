Read full article on original website
Related
Why You Can't Stream TaleSpin's 'Last Horizons' Episode On Disney+
When it came to animation in the '90s, Disney reigned supreme. Of course, the House of Mouse produced a string of legendary films like the "Lion King" and "Beauty and the Beast" during this time, but the company also had a firm grip on the small screen. Through ABC and syndication, Disney aired a memorable program block of original cartoon shows. Known as "The Disney Afternoon," this group of cartoons featured a few shows that served as modern remixes of some classic characters. Baloo and his "Jungle Book" cohorts, for instance, got reimagined as pilots and business owners for the hit series "TaleSpin."
What House Of The Dragon's Rhaenyra Was Doing Between Episodes 7 And 8
Fans of HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" will know that the series has some pretty substantial time skips throughout its first season. In fact, "The Crown" inspired how "House of the Dragon" handled its significant time jumps. There's a good reason for the constant shifting;...
Marvel Characters We Want To See In Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
As inevitable as a beat-down from a Mad Titan, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to continue unfolding as we roll into 2023. Now, though, the slightly mixed bag that was Phase 4 has come to an end and Phase 5 is about to begin. There's a lot to look...
Skinamarink Director Shot The Viral Horror Film In The Halls Of His Own Childhood Home
Not since the first "Paranormal Activity" has a horror film captivated the attention of the internet like "Skinamarink." Directed by Canadian filmmaker Kyle Edward Ball, "Skinamarink" follows two siblings who wake up to find out that their home has no doors or windows. With their parents also missing, the two children navigate their maze-like home in a bid to survive. Shot on a budget of $15,000 (via Edmonton Journal), the film debuted at the Fantasia International Film Festival where it was lauded for its inventive narrative and creepy visuals. In a positive review from /Film, critic Matt Donato praised Ball for "channeling childhood fears with marvelous rawness."
Small Details You Missed In The Mandalorian Season 3 Official Trailer
With the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy wrapping up, Lucasfilm and Disney turned their attention to streaming in 2019. Suffice to say, they came out of the gate swinging with the Disney+ exclusive "The Mandalorian," which swiftly took the television world by storm. Not only were audiences interested in learning more about the mysterious Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), but they couldn't get enough of his lovable sidekick Grogu. Therefore, it only made sense that the following year, a second batch of episodes arrived — one that would really take "Star Wars" fans for a ride.
What's The Song At The End Of The Last Of Us Episode 1?
This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 1. After years of anticipation, an adaptation of "The Last of Us" is finally out. Based on the PlayStation 3 video game of the same name, a live-action take on the best-seller has been in the works since the title hit store shelves in 2013. Originally meant to be a feature film with "Evil Dead" and "Spider-Man" director Sam Raimi as producer, the zombie apocalypse drama fell into development hell. Neil Druckmann, creative director and cowriter behind the game, revealed to the New Yorker that the big screen take on the project failed to move forward at Screen Gems due to executives demanding a bigger and "sexier" scope.
Easter Eggs You Missed In The Last Of Us Season 1
A decade after the release of "The Last of Us" on PlayStation 3, video game developer Naughty Dog has joined forces with HBO to adapt the beloved post-apocalyptic survival story for television. The result is a nine-episode season that, while staying true to the heart and soul of the original video game, has forged its own identity with an incredible cast and a dazzling adaptation of the game's beloved characters and storylines.
Will Scooby-Doo Appear In HBO Max's Velma?
Since his debut in 1969, his mystery-solving gang have all been asking "Scooby-Doo, where are you?" And now, over 50 years later, fans are asking the same thing. The beginning of 2023 brought with it the newest addition to the long-running "Scooby-Doo" franchise with the HBO Max series, "Velma." Taking a more satirical and adult approach to the beloved characters, the Mindy Kaling-created animated series tells an alternate origin story for the titular glasses-wearing teen sleuth (voiced by Kaling) as she brings the Mystery Inc. gang together to solve a series of mysterious disappearances and teen girl murders.
Star Wars Actor Peter Mayhew Could Only Stand To Wear His Chewbacca Costume One Hour At A Time
Peter Mayhew is unquestionably best-known as everyone's favorite "big, walking carpet" from the "Star Wars" franchise, but Mayhew's career didn't begin when he donned Chewbacca's iconic costume. Rather, Mayhew's first silver screen appearance came as the Minoton in 1977's "Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger," even though Mayhew wasn't credited for playing the part. However, Mayhew made connections on the set of "Sinbad" which led to his big break.
Laurence Fishburne Never Watched CSI Before Joining The Show
Laurence Fishburne has been an in-demand actor for some time now. Over a 50-year career, he has racked up a resume that includes more than 125 acting roles (via IMDb). Some of them –- such as Morpheus of the "Matrix" films and the Bowery King of the "John Wick" series –- are downright iconic. Thanks to his authoritative and magnetic screen presence, Fishburne is so synonymous with some properties that his absence is palpable when he is missing from them. It was, for example, noticeable when he was not cast in "The Matrix Resurrections" and replaced by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus. That same presence has, to date, garnered him an Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe nomination, five Screen Actors Guild nods, and 12 Emmy nominations, including three wins.
The Last Of Us' Premiere Somehow Makes The Game's Intro Even More Heart-Shattering
If you're familiar with the game it's based on, you already know that the very first episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" begins by setting up the universe in a particularly heartbreaking way. You also know that Joel's (Pedro Pascal) daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker) is doomed from the moment she appears onscreen. Still, before "The Last of Us" moves to its amazing apocalyptic setting, we get to spend some time with her.
Impractical Jokers' Q Says Nothing Will Ever Top The Universal Studios Tram Punishment
For nearly 12 years, fans of "Impractical Jokers" have enjoyed watching comedians Sal Vulcano, Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, and Joe Gatto (before his early 2022 departure) act like fools. During a December 2022 interview on Renee Paquette's podcast, "The Sessions," Quinn noted that the series, which focuses on mortifying pranks and dares, has amassed a dedicated fanbase. He explained that he believes the show has had longevity because it is relatively simplistic. He asserted that audiences appreciate tuning in to a program that does not require much thought. "We don't challenge you, we don't want you to think. You know what I mean? We're not asking you to do anything but to sit back and laugh," said Quinn.
Cary Elwes Admits He Was A Fanboy Stepping Foot On Set Of Stranger Things
In Season 3 of "Stranger Things," Cary Elwes plays the corrupt Mayor Larry Kline, a superficial politician who's more interested in putting on a good show for the voters than he is in helping his constituents. Elwes, like Winona Ryder and Sean Astin, was a huge star in the '80s, the decade the show takes place in, and he starred in one of the great comedies of that decade, "The Princess Bride." His presence in the season acts as yet another callback to the era of big hair and shoulder pads.
The Last Of Us: Episode 1 Recap - Look For The Blight
Here we are at last. HBO's brave endeavor of bringing one of the most groundbreaking games ever to the small screen has finally been released for all the world to see. Critics already hyped it up with its nearly perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, but is the live-action iteration of "The Last of Us" really that good? Well, if the first episode is any indication, we're in for some truly gripping television for the next nine weeks. Mixing all-new elements to keep fans guessing just as much as audience members going in blind, Episode 1 did an impeccable job of ensuring the tone and the terror of "The Last of Us" game wasn't lost in the adaptation.
Parks And Rec's Aubrey Plaza Is Just As Awkward In Real Life, According To Retta
Aubrey Plaza has made an entire career out of being awkward, particularly with her April Ludgate character in "Parks and Recreation," who was known for her monotone delivery and inappropriately dark sense of humor. Even when appearing on talk shows, Plaza has a tendency to weird out hosts. In a 2022 interview with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb on Today, Plaza and her "White Lotus" costar Adam DiMarco showed up in witch and wizard hats and gave no explanation, pretending that there was nothing weird about it. In an interview with Sam Jones, Plaza talked about how uncomfortable her talk show interviews are, and that she has an "existential crisis" every time she goes on one because of the pressure to act — not like another character, but like a version of herself who didn't already go through a pre-interview.
The Japanese Folklore Behind Naruto's Legendary Sannin
The insanely beloved Shonen series "Naruto" was the result of a melting pot of different influences, both traditional and folkloric as well as popular culture references. From being inspired by more experienced manga authors like Akira Toriyama and Katsuhiro Otomo to being creatively stimulated by action-filled movies to incorporating mythological aspects like the nine-tailed fox deities that were behind the idea for Kyūbi, "Naruto" is packed with Easter eggs and cultural allusions. These elements add a sense of depth to the story, deeply burying its thematic roots in fertile soil.
Believe It Or Not, South Park's Creators Drew Major Inspiration From All In The Family
"All in the Family" is one of the most revered classic sitcoms, thanks in no small part to the late Carroll O'Connor's iconic performance as grumpy old-timer Archie Bunker. The show broke new ground in the field of social commentary on television, tackling such topics as racism, abortion, the Vietnam War, home invasions, and numerous other hot-button issues that you wouldn't have traditionally expected to see presented before a live studio audience. It was also a favorite within the TV industry, having won a total of 45 Emmy Awards over the course of its run (via IMDb).
Laura Prepon Explains Why That '70s Show Draws A Multigenerational Audience
"That '70s Show" may have been sold on the premise of nostalgia for the 1970s, but the show had a wide appeal beyond the generation that grew up in that era. Very few of the jokes were about the decade the show took place in, and instead, the show focused on teenage friendships that were universal to every generation. While the characters on the show would technically be baby boomers, the show aired while the millennial generation was still growing up and therefore appealed to the young people of its day.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Has Star Wars Fans Bracing Themselves For Another Order 66 Flashback
The Disney "Star Wars" era may have seen its ups and downs, especially as far as the movies are concerned, but arguably the era's greatest strengths have lied in the realm of television. And there's no better example of this than the hit Disney+ original series, "The Mandalorian." First airing...
The Last Of Us Makes Significant Changes To Ellie And Marlene's Relationship (& Why This Could Be Trouble)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 1. As Neil Druckman, the creator of "The Last of Us," told Nerd Reactor in 2013, "For the origins of the game, the high[-]level goal was to see if we can do a whole game based on a relationship. We started the story with two characters who don't know each other, barely even like each other. Through game play, through story, through art, through music, and by the end of it, you as a player will totally buy that these characters are willing to do anything and everything for each other."
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0