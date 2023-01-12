Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Opportunity at Clemson 'simply too good' for Riley to pass up
It's official. Clemson officially has its new offensive coordinator, as the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee met late Friday afternoon and approved the contract of Garrett Riley as (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident
Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
wspa.com
Big Names Coming To The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
It is the Carolina’s largest theater and the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium is ready to entertain you with some big names. This morning we have Lindsay Drakulic here with us to tell us who they have coming soon!
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
Multi-employer manufacturing hiring event to be held in Spartanburg
A multi-employer manufacturing hiring event will be held in Spartanburg on Jan. 24.
FOX Carolina
Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
FOX Carolina
Inmate Dies In Laurens County
Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Restaurant Week is underway and FOX Carolina is highlighting some of the participating restaurants. Annual MLK breakfast in Anderson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Upstate...
GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former girlfriend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Cleveland Police Department in Georgia, began an investigation into Freddie Warthen, in regard to reports of him...
FOX Carolina
Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
FOX Carolina
NWS confirms tornado damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) survey team assessed damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties after Thursday’s storms. Based on the damage, NWS determined that a tornado hit Laurens County near Joanna and Highway 72. Preliminary evidence estimates wind speeds reached nearly 95 miles per hour, which would rate the tornado as an EF-1.
WYFF4.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
Drugs found in stolen vehicle in Upstate, 1 arrested
A man is facing charges after officers found drugs in a stolen vehicle in Honea Path.
