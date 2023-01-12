ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident

Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
ATHENS, GA
WSPA 7News

School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate Dies In Laurens County

Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Restaurant Week is underway and FOX Carolina is highlighting some of the participating restaurants. Annual MLK breakfast in Anderson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Upstate...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

NWS confirms tornado damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) survey team assessed damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties after Thursday’s storms. Based on the damage, NWS determined that a tornado hit Laurens County near Joanna and Highway 72. Preliminary evidence estimates wind speeds reached nearly 95 miles per hour, which would rate the tornado as an EF-1.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy