The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team is coming off a loss last night to Rock Ridge 62-36 which dropped their record to 7-5 on the season. They will look to get back on track today as they host the Hermantown Hawks. Hermantown is 2-11 on the season and lost to Thief River Falls last night 64-53. The two teams played a year ago with Crookston coming away with the win 73-36. We will have the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 1:00 p.m. and the opening tip at 1:30 p.m. from Crookston High School. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also watch the action on the KROX Live Video Stream by clicking below.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO