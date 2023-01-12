Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY NELS T WOLD UNIT 20 ATTENDS 2023 AMERICAN LEGION FAMILY DISTRICT 9 MID-WINTER CONFERENCE
Margee Keller and Sharon Lanctot, members of the American Legion Auxiliary, Nels T Wold Unit 20 in Crookston attended the 2023 American Legion Family District 9 Mid-Winter Conference on Saturday, January 14 in Bagley, MN. District 9 President Cheryl Grover of Bagley welcomed about 50 Members from the District 9 Auxiliary which stretches south to Moorhead east to Battle Lake north to the Canadian border and west to the North Dakota Border. The District 9 American Legion Band provided entertainment during the lunch break. Erin M. Hagen Volunteer Service Coordinator from the Fergus Falls Veteran’s Home was the Guest Speaker.
CROOKSTON FFA PLACE HIGH IN MINNESOTA REGION ONE LDE DAY
On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Crookston FFA competed in a Minnesota Region 1 LDE (Leadership Development Event) Day. The Conduct of Chapter Meetings team took 1st place out of 7 teams. The Conduct of Chapter Meetings LDE is a contest that has members demonstrate their ability to use the proper parliamentary procedure in a mock meeting. They are scored on the quality of their discussions, proper use of motions, and their overall expression. They also answer oral and written questions about proper parliamentary procedures. The team advanced to the state competition in April.
LOOKING IN AT SHANE HELDSTAB’S SECOND WEEK AS CROOKSTON’S FIRE CHIEF
At the end of 2022, Tim Froeber retired as the Crookston Fire Department’s Fire Chief and appointed firefighter Shane Heldstab to succeed him. After two weeks of beginning work in the position and one week after being officially sworn in, Chief Heldstab gave an update about some of the changes he and the fire department have been going through since he took the new position.
Karen Raymond – Obit
Karen Kay Raymond, 66, of Crookston, MN, passed away late Friday morning, January 13, 2023, in the Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND, with her family by her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with Karen’s Celebration of Life arrangements. Online messages of condolence may be offered to Mike and family at www.stenshoelhouske.com.
Sherman Plante – Obit
Sherman Plante, 86, of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Fair Meadow Nursing Home in Fertile, MN. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner Officiating. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at Red Lake Falls, MN.
PROWLERS SCORE 2 GOALS IN THE SECOND AND THIRD PERIODS IN WIN OVER PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team couldn’t keep up with the Thief River Falls Prowlers, and after a scoreless first period, the Prowlers scored four goals for a 4-0 win from Ralph Engelstad Arena on Monday night. FIRST PERIOD – — The Prowlers would start the period strong...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 17, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Timothy Michael Johnson, 31, of Hoquiam, WA, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession of a Controlled Substance. Justyn Ryan Edward Rembowski, 35, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Shari Lee Collier, 61, of Crookston, for Disorderly Conduct.
PIRATE GIRLS BASKETBALL LEADING HERMANTOWN AT HALTIME – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team is coming off a loss last night to Rock Ridge 62-36 which dropped their record to 7-5 on the season. They will look to get back on track today as they host the Hermantown Hawks. Hermantown is 2-11 on the season and lost to Thief River Falls last night 64-53. The two teams played a year ago with Crookston coming away with the win 73-36. We will have the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 1:00 p.m. and the opening tip at 1:30 p.m. from Crookston High School. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also watch the action on the KROX Live Video Stream by clicking below.
CROOKSTON PARKS AND RECS REPORT ALL OUTDOOR ICE RINKS AND TRAIL WILL BE OPEN THIS WEEKEND
The Crookston Parks and Recreations Department has continued to work through the difficult weather conditions to prepare the outdoor ice-skating rinks and trail for people to use and announced that they will be ready to have all outdoor skating facilities open this weekend. Parks and Recs Director Jake Solberg reported...
EMMA OSBORN NAMED MCAC PLAYER OF THE WEEK AGAIN
Crookston High School alum Emma Osborn, a freshman at Northland Community & Technical College, has been named the MCAC North Division Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for the second time this season. In 26 minutes of action, Osborn scored 23 points on 9 for 16 shooting (56.2%), hitting...
