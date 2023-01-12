ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma, others push back

By K. Querry-Thompson
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan.

Officials say Ukrainian troops will train on the Patriot missile system at Fort Sill, which is where the United States conducts its own training on the air defense system. The training is expected to take several months.

After the news spread, Russian officials said it could result in “unpredictable consequences.”

“If this is confirmed, we will witness yet another provocative step by the [Biden] administration, which can lead to unpredictable consequences,” the Russian Embassy statement said.

On Wednesday, Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) filed a resolution to reject bringing the troops to Oklahoma.

Cleveland County Deputy Chief, Major resign effective immediately

“These America Last policies of the current regime should not be tolerated in Oklahoma,” Dahm said. “We saw how recently the Ukrainian military fired a rocket into Poland killing two innocent civilians. We certainly don’t need them practicing here in Oklahoma where our citizens could be under the constant threat of a similar failure.”

Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 would direct the Pentagon to change its plans of sending 100 Ukrainian troops to Oklahoma for training.

“This resolution rejects this attempt by the feds to put foreign troops in Oklahoma,” Dahm said. “It even encourages the governor, county officials, and law enforcement to use their powers to prohibit these foreign troops from being on Oklahoma soil.”

Dahm says if passed, the resolution would remain in effect until it is superseded by a new resolution.

That way, he says the government cannot send other foreign troops here.

“We must put the people of Oklahoma first,” Dahm said. “We shouldn’t be allowing the unaccountable spending, corruption, and potential money laundering to now flow through Oklahoma with the presence of foreign troops on our land.”

On Thursday, a group of GOP Senate leaders issued a joint statement in support of the state’s military installations’ “rich history of training programs with different countries.”

Oklahoma has had partnerships with military forces from partner countries to train and maintain the safety and security of the United States and other allied countries for decades. To cut these ties would be akin to jeopardizing our national security. The resolution that was issued does not speak for the vast majority of the Oklahoma Senate, or Oklahomans, who welcome training exercises to defend the lands we love and our neighbors in other countries. We hope the troops from other countries currently training on our beloved military installations in Oklahoma feel welcomed and experience what makes our state the best in the country.”

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, and Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City
