An Animal Kingdom Thrill Ride and 7 Other Attractions That Are CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopened in Magic Kingdom on January 14th, but several other attractions remain closed at the parks. Some shows, character meet-and-greets, restaurants, and more will be closed at Disney World, and you’ll want to know what’s going to be unavailable during your upcoming trip. Check out everything that’s going to be closed in Disney World next week here!
Why You WON’T Want to Be in Disney World January 22nd
One of the worst parts of Disney World is a fact that most of us have accepted as part of the experience, and it’s the crowds. There’s no denying Disney is a popular vacation destination for people all over the world, and with that brings tons of guests to the parks daily. If you’re only going one time or take trips infrequently, it might be more tolerable. But for those who visit the parks regularly (like Annual Passholders) you might prefer to plan your visits around the busy seasons.
How Construction in Disney World Could Ruin Your Lunch Plans
The one thing you can count on at Disney World is change — things are constantly changing, evolving, growing, being updated, or under construction at some point. Right now, EPCOT is still undergoing a HUGE transformation. There’s construction going on over at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The Grand Floridian is getting some work done. There’s even construction happening over at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort — and that construction could affect your lunch plans.
9 of the Best Disney Weekend Deals on Amazon
Another week of January has passed, and as we move away from the holiday season many of us are getting back into the grind of work. Plenty of us like to decompress with some online shopping. Sometimes it feels good to treat yourself after a long week!. Amazon is usually...
What Disney DIDN’T Tell You About Their New Dining Deal
Lots of DFB readers are excited about the new dining deal at Disney World!. Thanks to Disney’s new Dining Card Promo, you can get what is essentially a gift card that you can only use at select Disney World restaurants. If you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you might be eligible to receive one!
How Your Trip to Magic Kingdom Could CHANGE on a Windy Day
If you’re planning a trip to Disney World, one thing you should do BEFORE your trip is to check the weather. Why? Well, knowing what the weather will be during your vacation will not only help you decide what to pack, but could also help you make backup plans in the event weather closes rides or let you know if you need to bring a raincoat to the parks. Today, though, weather is impacting something you may not have thought about.
Why Disney Adults Are More Powerful Than You Think
When it comes to The Walt Disney Company, change is inevitable. And we’ve seen a TON of it recently. No one is more attuned to change at Disney than Disney adults, and they might have more to do with it than any of us originally realized. From reviving long-lost nighttime shows in the parks to bringing a CEO out of retirement and potentially resurrecting an imaginary dragon from the dead, Disney adults are more powerful than you think.
Don’t Forget! Disney World’s Skyliner Will Temporarily Close SOON
One of the biggest perks of staying at a Disney World resort is having access to Disney World’s vast transportation system. If you need to get somewhere in Disney World, all you need to do is hop on a bus, a boat, the Monorail, or the Skyliner. However, when a mode of transportation goes down in Disney World, it could put a wrench in your plans. That’s why we’re reminding you that the Skyliner will be closed very soon!
Why You DON’T Want To Go to Magic Kingdom on January 31st
We try to always stress the importance of planning ahead for your Disney World trip!. Things can change from day to day in the parks — whether that means a restaurant is closed, an attraction is under refurbishment or temporarily down, or something else entirely. Planning ahead can mean you’re prepared for any unforeseen circumstances in Disney World. And if you’re heading to Magic Kingdom later this month, there’s something important you need to know.
Characters Are BACK at Pete’s Silly Sideshow in Magic Kingdom!
There are lots of meet and greets you can experience in Disney World. Disney announced earlier this month that characters would return to Pete’s Silly Sideshow on January 15th, which means it is time. Come with us to say hello to these characters once again!. On one side of...
How You Can Get a DISCOUNT at Space 220 in EPCOT
There are lots of discounts that are hiding around Disney World. We’ve got a whole page dedicated to Disney discounts and deals we find and make sure to keep it updated as we find more. You should always check out potential discounts before you plan your vacation, and there are even some discounts for certain restaurants you may dine in. If you’re planning to dine at Space 220 on your next trip, don’t miss this simple way to save some money!
WARNING: Prepare for Cold and Windy Weather in Disney World
Florida might be the Sunshine State, but believe it or not, it can sometimes get a bit cold. our share of weather in Disney World, including storms, hurricanes, and more, and we’re about to see some seriously cold and windy weather over the next few days. According to WESH...
Kids Cooking Classes Are Coming BACK to Disney Springs!
Disney Springs is full of fun for the whole family and an awesome way to have fun at Disney without a park pass reservation. We have a Disney Springs activity for you and your littles that involves food AND fun!. Terralina Crafted Italian is a sit down restaurant in Disney...
Restaurant Menu Changes Hit Disney World This Week
It’s been a great week in Disney World — for FOOD! That’s because the EPCOT Festival of the Arts has started, and we made our way around the festival trying out EVERYTHING. We also grabbed the new Pistachio drink at Starbucks and noticed that Spice Road Table...
VIDEO: Trailer Released for Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ Coming to Disney+
Are you ready for the new season of The Mandalorian?. The Star Wars show called The Mandalorian took the world by storm when it debuted on Disney+. Grogu (also known as Baby Yoda) has been ALL over merchandise since the show debuted and you can actually meet the iconic duo in a Disney park now! But we’re gearing up for the third season of the show with a new trailer released by Disney!
You Don’t Need a Park Pass To Go To the Newest Restaurant Coming to Disney World
We’re always excited about NEW restaurants (and new food in general) coming to Disney World!. But we are ESPECIALLY excited when we get the chance to try the new eats without needing to make a Park Pass Reservation to do so!. There are a few new spots we want...
The New 100th Anniversary Disney Credit Card Design Is HERE
If you’ve been looking to upgrade your credit card, now is the time. Having a Disney Visa card can get you dining discounts and other perks, and back in October it was announced that a new 100th Anniversary card design was going to be coming soon. Now, that day is HERE!
We’re DROOLING Over the Newest Gideon’s Bakehouse Treat in Disney Springs
Gideon’s Bakehouse is celebrating a birthday and we’re all invited!. It’s hard to believe this popular Disney Springs spot has only been open for two years. It feels like such a fixture at this point, and we look forward to their new releases. Gideon’s is celebrating their...
Come With Us For Lunch Just a Few Steps Off the Monorail in Disney World
Picture this: you’re looking for a quick bite to eat just steps away from Magic Kingdom. Should you pop over to the Polynesian? Gallivant over to the Grand Floridian? The answer could be even closer than you might think! At Disney’s Contemporary Resort, look no further than Contempo Cafe. This quick service spot is dishing up all kinds of savory eats and sweet treats — and it’s time we take you with us for a full review!
Disney World Wait Times See Major DROP
We found out when Happily Ever After and EPCOT Forever would return to Disney World, free parking is now available for hotel guests, Genie+ is getting a new perk, Park Pass Reservations are changing for Annual Passholders, and more. Also, the Festival of the Arts officially kicked off in EPCOT! Even though Disney news has been busy, the parks seemed to have mellowed out when it comes to wait times.
