Fort Worth, TX

Jackson State OL transfer Willis Patrick commits to TCU

TCU has reportedly added Jackson State transfer Willis Patrick to its roster for the upcoming season. 247Sports and Horned Frog Blitz insider Jeremy Clark shared news on social media Monday morning that Patrick has arrived in Fort Worth and is currently on campus. Patrick, who started at right tackle for Jackson State and former head coach Deion Sanders in 2022, revealed his commitment to the Horned Frogs in a social media post Monday evening.
TCU WR Quincy Brown enters transfer portal

TCU sophomore wide receiver Quincy Brown has reportedly entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Horned Frogs. Brown made a strong impression during his freshman campaign, recording nine starts and finishing with 12 receptions for 121 yards. The former four-star recruit from St. Rose, Louisiana played in two games this season before suffering a season-ending injury during TCU’s blowout victory against Tarleton State.
TCU TE Geor’Quarius Spivey returning for 2023 season

TCU redshirt senior tight end Geor’Quarius Spivey will be back for the 2023 season. Spivey sat down for an interview with KNOE8’s Aaron Dietrich, which was published on social media Monday morning. Spivey appeared in all 15 games for the Horned Frogs during the 2022 season, finishing with 11 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.
