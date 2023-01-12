TCU has reportedly added Jackson State transfer Willis Patrick to its roster for the upcoming season. 247Sports and Horned Frog Blitz insider Jeremy Clark shared news on social media Monday morning that Patrick has arrived in Fort Worth and is currently on campus. Patrick, who started at right tackle for Jackson State and former head coach Deion Sanders in 2022, revealed his commitment to the Horned Frogs in a social media post Monday evening.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO