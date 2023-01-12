ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys DE Sam Williams has resolved warrant from car accident

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams was partially at fault for a car accident that left him with a concussion and neck sprain last month, Plano police have determined.

Williams was issued a misdemeanor warrant for reckless driving. He has resolved the situation with the Plano police, per source.

It was initially reported that a black Infiniti had failed to yield to Williams while trying to make a left turn, Williams’ 2021 Corvette struck the other car.

Williams and other driver were briefly hospitalized with minor injuries. He missed one game for precautionary reasons.

Officers now say the speed at which Williams was traveling at the time of the collision played a role in the accident, prompting the warrant.

Plano police do not plan to fine and arrest Williams. He has been contacted to turn himself in at his own convenience.

If he is stopped by police, he could be arrested.

The situation will have no impact on Williams’ status for Monday’s wildcard playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Williams, who had four sacks during the regular season, will be part of the Cowboys’ defensive line rotation.

