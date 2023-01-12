Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
34 annual Media One Funski kicking off Jan. 20th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 34th Media One Funski takes place at Great Bear Ski Valley from January 20th to January 21st. Over those 34 years, the event has raised more than $1 million for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. The event helps the...
dakotanewsnow.com
MLK Day brings call for more local black civic and corporate leaders
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Recognizing Martin Luther King and his movement for racial justice is always a theme of this day. But one of Sioux Falls’ black leaders used this moment to ask more people in his community to serve and to lead. Julian Beaudoin is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amazon Fulfillment Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business. It’s been a long journey for FSD1 General Manager Tim Choate to Sioux Falls, making his career in Amazon. Now with South Dakota’s first fulfillment center operational, he’s looking forward to finally putting the facility to use.
dakotanewsnow.com
Good Samaritan Society to consolidate its reach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of the Good Samaritan Society announced the company would gradually consolidate its services to the seven core states it serves. The reason, representatives say, is to better focus on serving the states with a higher population of seniors. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Celebrate veterans at the Four Chaplains Memorial Service
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The public is invited to attend the Four Chaplains Memorial Service to celebrate our veteran’s unity and self-sacrifice. The Four Chaplains Memorial Service is sponsored by the American Legion Post 15 and Singing Legionnaires. The event will take place on Feb. 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at The American Legion Post 15 1600 West Russell in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Challenges affecting egg supply and prices
MLK Day brings call for more local black civic and corporate leaders. Recognizing Martin Luther King and his movement for racial justice is always a theme of this day. But one of Sioux Falls’ black leaders used this moment to ask more people in his community to serve and to lead.
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
MLK Day brings call for more local black civic and corporate leaders. Recognizing Martin Luther King and his movement for racial justice is always a theme of this day. But one of Sioux Falls’ black leaders used this moment to ask more people in his community to serve and to lead.
dakotanewsnow.com
Yankton’s Rugby Ryken stuns O’Gorman with halfcourt buzzer beater!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2023 is only a few weeks old yet it will be probably be tough for the year to produce a better finish than the one the Yankton and O’Gorman boys basketball teams did on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Tied at 52...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit women pummel Coyotes in historic fashion
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women’s basketball team upended South Dakota 118-59 Saturday afternoon in a dominant performance at Frost Arena. Six Jackrabbits finished in double figures and 11 total got into the scoring column against their in-state rivals. SDSU knocked down 17 3-pointers...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next system to bring rain, wintry mixed precipitation to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The next chance of precipitation is set to return tonight, and all modes of wintry precipitation are possible and even rain for some. The daytime hours Sunday will be quiet with skies becoming cloudy after some morning sunshine. Highs top out in the upper 20s to upper 30s with lighter winds overall out of the south and southeast, but will slowly shift to the east and northeast ahead of the next system.
dakotanewsnow.com
Quarriers roll to big win over Parker with 60 point first half
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Ty Hoglund’s Dell Rapids Quarriers have only 1 blemish thus far, a narrow 65-63 loss to SF Christian. And Monday night they played the same kind of upbeat game that Hoglund played during his brilliant college career at DWU. They scored 60 points in the first half and went on to beat Parker 90-36. The Quarriers are now 6-1 for the season.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Saturday overall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first half of our weekend is not looking too bad with mild temperatures but we’ll deal with some breezy conditions. We’ll start today with a good deal of cloud cover but the sun should come out by midday and we’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky by the afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph East River and 5-15 mph West River. The gusty winds could lead to patchy areas of blowing snow. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s, which is about 10 degrees above average for mid-January.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augie women escape Minot State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Beavers of Minot State, 74-67, Saturday in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 15-3 overall record while holding a 9-3 record in the NSIC. The Beavers move to a 7-11 overall record while holding a 3-9 record in the loop. Augustana has remained undefeated at home this season with a 10-0 record.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU’s Arians has been a leader throughout his career in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Alex Arians isn’t short on experience. “We give it to Al more just because it feels like he’s older. It just seems like he’s played in so many more games because you hear about it.” SDSU Senior Forward Luke Appel says.
Comments / 0