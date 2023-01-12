Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Northeast South Dakota under a Winter Weather Advisory (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Northeastern South Dakota, including the Watertown area, is under a Winter Weather Advisory until six o’clock Tuesday morning. Megan Mulford is with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen…. This is more of a nuisance weather event than anything else…. Counties in the Winter Weather Advisory are...
JFPA raises $75,000 for SDSU football program
It's been a week since the South Dakota State football team claimed the FCS title in Frisco, Texas. Thousands of people made the trip there for the big game including many former Jackrabbit players, some of which are part of the Jackrabbit Former Players Association, or JFPA.
KELOLAND TV
Armed robbery; scams; new Smithsonian exhibit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City Police are searching for a robbery suspect. The Watertown Police Department announced a 44-year-old man is behind bars after...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit women pummel Coyotes in historic fashion
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women’s basketball team upended South Dakota 118-59 Saturday afternoon in a dominant performance at Frost Arena. Six Jackrabbits finished in double figures and 11 total got into the scoring column against their in-state rivals. SDSU knocked down 17 3-pointers...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU men get biggest win over USD in Vermillion since 1970′s
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo hit a 3-pointer just over 10 minutes into the contest to put the Jackrabbits ahead of South Dakota for good and cruised from there as SDSU defeated the Coyotes, 82-64, on Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
kelo.com
Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
redlakenationnews.com
Doctor Who Worked at IHS Facility in South Dakota Faces Criminal Charges for Child Molestation
SISSETON, S.D. - A former Indian Health Service (IHS) doctor who worked at a clinic on the Lake Traverse Reservation until last week is being extradited to California to face four criminal charges from October 2017 of lewd acts with a minor. The doctor, Cesar Bartel, 47, was hired as...
