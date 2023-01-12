ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Fire reported after ‘dangerous’ tornado tears through Selma

By Storyful, Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XIyu_0kCwembH00

SELMA, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Severe weather swept across Alabama Thursday, leaving in its wake damage from Mobile County to the Tennessee Valley. In Selma, a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” tore through the town, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

NWS reported “significant damage to buildings, power lines, trees, and vehicles.” But that wasn’t the end of the destructive day in the central Alabama city. Video from Selma resident Krishun Moore shows tornado damage on a residential street. Another person is heard saying that they can hear a baby crying.

Video from Selma resident Faith Whidden shows a building on fire after the tornado passed through.

Selma authorities said most streets in the city were closed due to downed power lines and trees, but said all schools had reported that students were unharmed.

