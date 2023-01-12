ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

WKU cheer team wins national title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University Cheerleading team celebrated a major win over the weekend. The All Girls D1-A Team participated in the 2023 National Cheer Championship taking home the national title. This is the teams’ second national title in three years.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Jonesville Academy hosts inaugural Tie Ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jonesville Academy, named for the historic Bowling Green community founded by formerly enslaved black community members, aims to equip the next generation of black and brown youth with the tools to build self-confidence and become leaders in their communities. The academy is a weekend learning...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: BGPD to host open house Jan. 17

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is hosting an open house next Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BGPD headquarters at 911 Kentucky Street. There will be food provided and officers will be available to answer questions. For more information, visit joinbgky.org/police/.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Boys and Girls Club opens “world-class” club in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson County Boys and Girls Club has cemented itself as a leader in club communities due to its exceptional educational programs. Most recently, leaders of the club expanded to Allen County, purchasing a former funeral home in Scottsville to expand and create new opportunities for the youth of the community.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Warren County Public Schools host the 9th annual MLK Jr. Celebration

BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years

BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Acacia Hayes earns C-USA Freshman of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Basketball freshman guard Acacia Hayes has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week. It is her first weekly award of her collegiate career. Hayes poured in 14 points in a 75-71 win against UAB on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and followed up...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGPD investigating death on Pascoe Boulevard

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation for a shooting incident on the 300 block of Pascoe Boulevard. No further information is available at this time. We will update as more details are released.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Glasgow woman charged with murder

BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

1 person dead in large oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials confirm one person is dead after an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County. According to the Greenville Fire Department, just after 8 a.m. Monday, fire officials received a call for an oil well explosion at the 2300 block of Highway 853, just before the Teddleton Lane intersection.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Man in hospice care marries long time love as last wish

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wedding bells rang out at Hospice Care of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green earlier this week for one of their patients. Groom Bill Oxener’s wish, was to marry his longtime sweetheart Gloreya. Hospice Chaplain, Tim Colovos, and others assisted the couple in getting their...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow woman arrested in murder of husband

GLASGOW, Ky. – A woman has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of her husband. An investigation began after the death of Michael Logsdon, 75, of Glasgow on July 9, 2022, according to Glasgow police. In November 2022, the man’s daughter, Leighanne Bennett, 45, was...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

WKU wins third straight game, beating FIU 70-59

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball returned home for the first time in nine days and picked up its first conference home win this year, beating FIU 70-59 on Saturday night. “Sometimes, you just have to find a way to win,” said interim head coach Phil...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Authorities working fatal crash in Barren County

GLASGOW — Authorities are working a fatal crash along Highway 90 near Harry King Road. Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police Post 3 public information officer, confirmed to WCLU News on Friday afternoon that the crash involved a fatality. No further information was provided. Harry King Road is located near...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

