Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
WKU cheer team wins national title
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University Cheerleading team celebrated a major win over the weekend. The All Girls D1-A Team participated in the 2023 National Cheer Championship taking home the national title. This is the teams’ second national title in three years.
WBKO
Jonesville Academy hosts inaugural Tie Ceremony
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jonesville Academy, named for the historic Bowling Green community founded by formerly enslaved black community members, aims to equip the next generation of black and brown youth with the tools to build self-confidence and become leaders in their communities. The academy is a weekend learning...
WBKO
VIDEO: BGPD to host open house Jan. 17
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is hosting an open house next Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BGPD headquarters at 911 Kentucky Street. There will be food provided and officers will be available to answer questions. For more information, visit joinbgky.org/police/.
WBKO
Boys and Girls Club opens “world-class” club in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson County Boys and Girls Club has cemented itself as a leader in club communities due to its exceptional educational programs. Most recently, leaders of the club expanded to Allen County, purchasing a former funeral home in Scottsville to expand and create new opportunities for the youth of the community.
WBKO
Warren County Public Schools host the 9th annual MLK Jr. Celebration
On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Med Center Health hosted its first “Health and Wellness Expo” since 2020, offering community members the chance to kickstart a healthy 2023. Donna Logsdon, of Glasgow, was charged with murder after an investigation into the death of her husband, Michael Logsdon, who died on July 9, 2022, according to police.
WBKO
Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years
Donna Logsdon, of Glasgow, was charged with murder after an investigation into the death of her husband, Michael Logsdon, who died on July 9, 2022, according to police. KSP has released details on a fatal car crash on Happy Valley Road in Barren County. Warren County Public Schools host the...
WBKO
Warren County holds march and celebration to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was Aug. 28, 1963, when Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington. Now, community members held their own march to commemorate King’s dream and celebrate what would have been his 94th birthday.
WBKO
Acacia Hayes earns C-USA Freshman of the Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Basketball freshman guard Acacia Hayes has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week. It is her first weekly award of her collegiate career. Hayes poured in 14 points in a 75-71 win against UAB on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and followed up...
wnky.com
BGPD investigating death on Pascoe Boulevard
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation for a shooting incident on the 300 block of Pascoe Boulevard. No further information is available at this time. We will update as more details are released.
WBKO
Glasgow woman charged with murder
On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Med Center Health hosted its first “Health and Wellness Expo” since 2020, offering community members the chance to kickstart a healthy 2023. KSP has released details on a fatal car crash on Happy Valley Road in Barren County. Warren County Public Schools host...
WBKO
1 person dead in large oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials confirm one person is dead after an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County. According to the Greenville Fire Department, just after 8 a.m. Monday, fire officials received a call for an oil well explosion at the 2300 block of Highway 853, just before the Teddleton Lane intersection.
WBKO
Man in hospice care marries long time love as last wish
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wedding bells rang out at Hospice Care of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green earlier this week for one of their patients. Groom Bill Oxener’s wish, was to marry his longtime sweetheart Gloreya. Hospice Chaplain, Tim Colovos, and others assisted the couple in getting their...
wnky.com
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
Family celebrates Adrianna Wix’s would-be 21st birthday
Jennifer Wix and her daughter, Adrianna, went missing in March 2004, which is one of Middle Tennessee's longest unsolved mysteries. Nearly 19 years later, on Jan. 14, their family celebrated what would have been Adrianna's 21st birthday.
Entire Community Rallies Around Beloved Whitesville, Kentucky Man After Car Accident
Everyone is rallying together to support Daniel "Boone" Carmon, who was hospitalized after a head-on car accident. It'll be a long road to recovery, and several fundraisers have been set up to support the family. #cowboyupforboone. There's a huge showing of support from all over the country for Daniel Carmon....
wnky.com
Glasgow woman arrested in murder of husband
GLASGOW, Ky. – A woman has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of her husband. An investigation began after the death of Michael Logsdon, 75, of Glasgow on July 9, 2022, according to Glasgow police. In November 2022, the man’s daughter, Leighanne Bennett, 45, was...
WHAS 11
Strong winds blow roof off of Kentucky elementary school
Breckinridge County saw some considerable damage from a severe line of storms on Jan. 12. Ben Johnson Elementary's roof was torn off causing the school to close.
WBKO
WKU wins third straight game, beating FIU 70-59
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball returned home for the first time in nine days and picked up its first conference home win this year, beating FIU 70-59 on Saturday night. “Sometimes, you just have to find a way to win,” said interim head coach Phil...
wcluradio.com
Authorities working fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW — Authorities are working a fatal crash along Highway 90 near Harry King Road. Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police Post 3 public information officer, confirmed to WCLU News on Friday afternoon that the crash involved a fatality. No further information was provided. Harry King Road is located near...
Comments / 0