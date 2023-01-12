ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Why a Texas woman spent nearly $9,000 to keep her missing daughter’s phone active

SPRING, Texas – Nearly 13 years since a Spring teenager disappeared without a trace, her mother is letting go of one piece of her she has held onto all these years. Alexandria “Ali” Lowitzer vanished on April 26, 2010 after riding the bus home from school while walking a short distance to her job on Cypresswood Drive in Spring.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

New Caney and Waller High Schools remove employees for inappropriate relationships

HOUSTON – In separate incidents, two separate school districts in our area have come across the same disturbing problem, employees accused of having inappropriate relationships with students. NEW CANEY ISD. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, of Cleveland, is charged with the crime of having an inappropriate relationship between an educator...
NEW CANEY, TX
News Channel 25

Houston-area father wants teacher removed after fight with teen son: Report

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A high school teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after fighting a 16-year-old student in a classroom. Cell phone video captured the scuffle between the teacher and a sophomore Wednesday at Humble High School. The school district issued a statement that criticized the teacher for...
HUMBLE, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

Texas Teacher’s Dating App Match Possible Murder Suspect

On Friday, an elementary school teacher from Texas who was found dead at her home with multiple gunshots is said to have met her alleged killer on a dating app before she was shot to death. Dating App Done Wrong?. Wendy Duan’s boyfriend Charvas Thompson 26, was arrested Wednesday in...
SUGAR LAND, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Texas teacher on leave after shoving student was caught on video

HOUSTON - A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom altercation with a student was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday at Humble High School on the far North Side of Houston. The student's family spoke out Friday saying that they will be taking legal action.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP

Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
WALLER, TX
wufe967.com

Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom

A Texas teacher is being investigated after a video surfaced appearing to show him assaulting a teenage student in a beating that sent the student to the emergency room. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, occurred inside a Humble High School classroom and shows the English teacher pushing the 10th-grade student into a wall in an exchange that the student’s parents called “very upsetting” and said started when the teacher thought their son was being too loud, FOX Houston reported.
HUMBLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Waller ISD staff member terminated after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student, district says

WALLER, Texas – A staff member from Waller Independent School District has been terminated after the district opened an investigation following allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving a student. According to officials, the district received a tip on Jan. 5 via their anonymous reporting application, CrisisGo. An investigation was...
WALLER, TX
KHOU

New Caney ISD coach arrested, accused of improper relationship

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A New Caney ISD coach was arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to records. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, was booked into Montgomery County jail early Saturday morning. Cummings is charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. She's currently being held on $75,000 bond.
NEW CANEY, TX
KCBD

Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, TX
onscene.tv

One Dead, Four Injured During Shooting | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 | 1:30 a.m. LOCATION: 5121 W FM-1960 CITY: Houston DETAILS: HCSO responded to a shooting. Deputies arrived and found multiple patients suffering from gunshot wounds. A total of 5 people were struck by gunfire. One of those people has been pronounced deceased. There are several types of shell casings on scene (Was told off camera there are 5.56, 7.62 & 9mm casings throughout the scene). All victims were adults, 2 males & 3 females. The shooting is located outside of ” Lounge 33″. The initial reports are that a vehicle pulled up, people exited and opened fire. There is very little suspect info at this time. Over 50 shots were fired in the parking lot. HCSO crime scene & homicide are working the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

FBCSO: Teen shot, killed in 'targeted' incident in Fresno

FRESNO, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in what the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is calling a "targeted" incident. It happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 just after 6:30 p.m. near a home on Leadville Ct. in Fresno. Details are limited, but deputies said when they arrived...
FRESNO, TX

