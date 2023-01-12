INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 | 1:30 a.m. LOCATION: 5121 W FM-1960 CITY: Houston DETAILS: HCSO responded to a shooting. Deputies arrived and found multiple patients suffering from gunshot wounds. A total of 5 people were struck by gunfire. One of those people has been pronounced deceased. There are several types of shell casings on scene (Was told off camera there are 5.56, 7.62 & 9mm casings throughout the scene). All victims were adults, 2 males & 3 females. The shooting is located outside of ” Lounge 33″. The initial reports are that a vehicle pulled up, people exited and opened fire. There is very little suspect info at this time. Over 50 shots were fired in the parking lot. HCSO crime scene & homicide are working the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO