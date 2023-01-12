Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Why a Texas woman spent nearly $9,000 to keep her missing daughter’s phone active
SPRING, Texas – Nearly 13 years since a Spring teenager disappeared without a trace, her mother is letting go of one piece of her she has held onto all these years. Alexandria “Ali” Lowitzer vanished on April 26, 2010 after riding the bus home from school while walking a short distance to her job on Cypresswood Drive in Spring.
Click2Houston.com
New Caney and Waller High Schools remove employees for inappropriate relationships
HOUSTON – In separate incidents, two separate school districts in our area have come across the same disturbing problem, employees accused of having inappropriate relationships with students. NEW CANEY ISD. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, of Cleveland, is charged with the crime of having an inappropriate relationship between an educator...
News Channel 25
Houston-area father wants teacher removed after fight with teen son: Report
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A high school teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after fighting a 16-year-old student in a classroom. Cell phone video captured the scuffle between the teacher and a sophomore Wednesday at Humble High School. The school district issued a statement that criticized the teacher for...
orangeandbluepress.com
Texas Teacher’s Dating App Match Possible Murder Suspect
On Friday, an elementary school teacher from Texas who was found dead at her home with multiple gunshots is said to have met her alleged killer on a dating app before she was shot to death. Dating App Done Wrong?. Wendy Duan’s boyfriend Charvas Thompson 26, was arrested Wednesday in...
Man accused of installing camera in neighbor's bathroom ceiling to watch her shower, court docs say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested and charged after installing a camera directly above his neighbor's shower to spy on her, according to court documents. Brian Matthew Burnette, 48, is charged with invasive visual recording, which is a felony. He was arrested last week and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
foxsanantonio.com
Texas teacher on leave after shoving student was caught on video
HOUSTON - A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom altercation with a student was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday at Humble High School on the far North Side of Houston. The student's family spoke out Friday saying that they will be taking legal action.
Click2Houston.com
‘I want my child to recognize my face’: Manvel family raises awareness for glaucoma in babies after their son was diagnoised
MANVEL, Texas – A Manvel family is trying to raise awareness for congenital glaucoma after their baby was born with it and needed several surgeries to save his eyesight. Their first indication something was wrong was his eye color. “Others started complimenting his eyes saying they were beautiful eyes,...
kwhi.com
WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP
Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
wufe967.com
Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom
A Texas teacher is being investigated after a video surfaced appearing to show him assaulting a teenage student in a beating that sent the student to the emergency room. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, occurred inside a Humble High School classroom and shows the English teacher pushing the 10th-grade student into a wall in an exchange that the student’s parents called “very upsetting” and said started when the teacher thought their son was being too loud, FOX Houston reported.
Passenger impaled when truck crashed into Houston church after Sunday service, police say
HOUSTON — At least one person was injured when a truck crashed into a church Sunday in north Houston, according to police. It happened along Tidwell Road near Irvington Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. According to police, the truck and another car were involved in a crash but the driver...
Click2Houston.com
Waller ISD staff member terminated after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student, district says
WALLER, Texas – A staff member from Waller Independent School District has been terminated after the district opened an investigation following allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving a student. According to officials, the district received a tip on Jan. 5 via their anonymous reporting application, CrisisGo. An investigation was...
New Caney ISD coach arrested, accused of improper relationship
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A New Caney ISD coach was arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to records. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, was booked into Montgomery County jail early Saturday morning. Cummings is charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. She's currently being held on $75,000 bond.
Click2Houston.com
Family praying for justice after 16-year-old was gunned down outside Baytown apartment
BAYTOWN – A Baytown family is heartbroken and preparing to bury their 16-year-old son after he was gunned down outside their apartment home Tuesday night. “Nobody is feeling good at this time. This really hurt. And the way he died...” Brian Danville said. Shane Hamilton was a Goose...
KCBD
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
onscene.tv
One Dead, Four Injured During Shooting | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 | 1:30 a.m. LOCATION: 5121 W FM-1960 CITY: Houston DETAILS: HCSO responded to a shooting. Deputies arrived and found multiple patients suffering from gunshot wounds. A total of 5 people were struck by gunfire. One of those people has been pronounced deceased. There are several types of shell casings on scene (Was told off camera there are 5.56, 7.62 & 9mm casings throughout the scene). All victims were adults, 2 males & 3 females. The shooting is located outside of ” Lounge 33″. The initial reports are that a vehicle pulled up, people exited and opened fire. There is very little suspect info at this time. Over 50 shots were fired in the parking lot. HCSO crime scene & homicide are working the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Houston-area teacher caught on camera assaulting student
Humble ISD is investigating after a disturbing video of the altercation surfaced.
FBCSO: Teen shot, killed in 'targeted' incident in Fresno
FRESNO, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in what the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is calling a "targeted" incident. It happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 just after 6:30 p.m. near a home on Leadville Ct. in Fresno. Details are limited, but deputies said when they arrived...
fox26houston.com
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
Click2Houston.com
Former New Caney ISD teacher, coach charged with improper relationship involving student, district confirms
NEW CANEY, Texas – A teacher from the New Caney Independent School District has resigned after she was recently charged for having improper relationship with a student. According to the district, New Caney ISD Police issued an arrest warrant against the teacher, Samantha Cummings, on Friday, Jan. 13. Cummings...
Family Dollar store clerk shot by 1 of 3 robbery suspects in N. Houston, police said
According to HPD, the store clerk was inside when three suspects held up the store before shooting her in the lower leg.
Comments / 0