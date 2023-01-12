Some fans think Lil Durk might be dissing Gunna for taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case in a recently shared preview of a new song. In the preview, which can be heard below, Durk appears to take a subliminal shot at Gunna. “What happened to Virgil he probably gon’ tell,” he raps in clip, which could be a reference to Durk’s 2022 collab with Gunna, “What Happened to Virgil.” It’s not clear if it’s a specific reference to Gunna or not, but it’s possible considering it’s about a song they did together and appears to buy into the idea Gunna would “tell” on others named in the sweeping YSL RICO indictment, including Young Thug.

19 HOURS AGO