Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
Families to call for LAPD changes at Tuesday press conference
A Black Lives Matter cofounder wants changes to the Los Angeles Police Department after her cousin was killed in a controversial stun gun incident.The family is scheduled to speak out at Los Angeles City Hall Tuesday morning along with the family of another man who was shot and killed during a police encounter the day before.They'll be speaking out across the street from LAPD headquarters, asking for changes within the department, including restrictions on the use of Tasers and stun-guns.Keenan Darnell Anderson, 31, was killed during the LAPD's response to a call of a hit-and-run in Venice on January 3....
Complex
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni Debunk Rumors of Feud on Twitter
A rumored feud between Ice-T and Christopher Meloni apparently isn’t true. The Law & Order: SVU actors took to Twitter to clear up the gossip. “Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni,” Ice-T wrote on Twitter. “Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS.”
Complex
Drake Thanks Fabolous for His Influence: ‘Wouldn’t Be Anywhere Without This Guy’
Drake had some kind words for Fabolous on his Instagram Story over the weekend. Drizzy shared some classic images of Fabolous, including one that showed the Brooklyn native outfitted in a New Jersey Nets jersey, oversized white t-shirt, durag, and a backward-fitted cap. New Jersey Nets jersey, baggy white T-shirt,...
Complex
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Dead at 31
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris, who placed sixth on the show’s 13th season in 2014, has passed away. He was 31. TMZ reports Harris died on Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack. The Alabama native was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, where he was later pronounced dead. Although Harris’ death was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner’s Office, an official cause of death has not yet been released.
Complex
Robbie Knievel, Stuntman and Son of Evel Knievel, Dead at 60
Stuntman Robbie Knievel, son of daredevil Evel Knievel, has died at the age of 60. Knievel passed away early Friday at a hospice in Reno after battling pancreatic cancer, his brother Kelly Knievel told the Associated Press. Kelly said Robbie died with daughters Krysten, Karmen, and Maria by his side.
Complex
Shakira Reportedly Left Apparent Witch Mannequin on Balcony Facing Ex-Mother-in-Law’s Home
Shakira has been keeping a mannequin resembling a witch on the balcony of her Barcelona, Spain home, facing in the direction of her neighbor, who happens to be her former mother-in-law, as reported by the New York Post. The singer released a statement in June 2022, confirming her split from...
Complex
Fans Speculate Lil Durk Is Dissing Gunna Over YSL RICO Case Plea Deal on Upcoming Song
Some fans think Lil Durk might be dissing Gunna for taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case in a recently shared preview of a new song. In the preview, which can be heard below, Durk appears to take a subliminal shot at Gunna. “What happened to Virgil he probably gon’ tell,” he raps in clip, which could be a reference to Durk’s 2022 collab with Gunna, “What Happened to Virgil.” It’s not clear if it’s a specific reference to Gunna or not, but it’s possible considering it’s about a song they did together and appears to buy into the idea Gunna would “tell” on others named in the sweeping YSL RICO indictment, including Young Thug.
Complex
French Montana Calls 50 Cent ‘Biggest Genius in the Industry’
During a recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, French Montana praised 50 Cent for utilizing beefs to his own benefit. “50 was picking on n***as to pick on n***as,” French explained. “At one point, he was the biggest genius in the music industry. He would just pick on you and drop a mixtape. Pick on you and drop an album.”
Complex
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach May Sue ABC If Fired From ‘Good Morning America’
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have reportedly lawyered up. According to TMZ, the Good Morning America anchors are preparing to file a lawsuit against ABC if/when they are fired. The two were removed from the show back in late 2022, after their alleged affair became public. Sources initially claimed the network had no intentions of taking disciplinary action against the two, as the scandal was expected to lead to higher ratings; however, Holmes and Robach were taken off their air in early December without no explanation.
