news9.com

Search For Athena Brownfield Now Considered 'Recovery' Operation By OSBI

The search for a missing 4-year-old from Cyril, Okla., is now considered a recovery operation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10 but may have been missing for weeks before that. One of the two suspects in Athena's disappearance, Ivon Adams, is expected to be extradited to Oklahoma in the coming days. Adams was taken into custody last week in Arizona after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Oklahoma. He is accused of first-degree murder and child neglect.
CYRIL, OK
news9.com

Moore PD Program Helps Officers Better Respond to People With Special Needs

A program within the Moore Police Department is helping them better serve their residents with autism. The Special Needs Alert and Identification Program has been in service for nearly two years, the Chief of Police said as it’s taken off, they are hearing positive feedback from the community and officers.
MOORE, OK
kswo.com

Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
CYRIL, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
DUNCAN, OK
CBS DFW

Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested

CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
CYRIL, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OSBI confirms first arrest in missing girl case in Caddo County

CYRIL, Okla. — There are several ways you can help with the search. If you have any information, call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. A bank account has been created to collect donations. Click here to donate. You can also donate in person at any First National Bank or Trust of Chickasha location.
CADDO COUNTY, OK

