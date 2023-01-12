Read full article on original website
Related
Search for missing Cyril girl now considered a recovery operation
Investigators say they are now concentrating the search on finding Athena Brownfield's remains. She was reported missing January 10th.
Missing Athena Brownfield: authorities say search for 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is now a ‘recovery operation’
Authorities said the search for a missing Oklahoma 4-year-old girl, Athena Brownfield, is now being considered a "recovery operation."
news9.com
Search For Athena Brownfield Now Considered 'Recovery' Operation By OSBI
The search for a missing 4-year-old from Cyril, Okla., is now considered a recovery operation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10 but may have been missing for weeks before that. One of the two suspects in Athena's disappearance, Ivon Adams, is expected to be extradited to Oklahoma in the coming days. Adams was taken into custody last week in Arizona after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Oklahoma. He is accused of first-degree murder and child neglect.
OSBI Returns To Location Where Sister Of Missing Caddo County Girl Was Found
The community of Cyril is still searching for answers into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Sunday, OSBI investigators returned to where Athena's sister was found. News 9's Jordan Fremstad was live in Cyril at 5 p.m. with what we've learned this weekend.
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State...
news9.com
Moore PD Program Helps Officers Better Respond to People With Special Needs
A program within the Moore Police Department is helping them better serve their residents with autism. The Special Needs Alert and Identification Program has been in service for nearly two years, the Chief of Police said as it’s taken off, they are hearing positive feedback from the community and officers.
DOC: Inmate walks away from Oklahoma City correctional center
Officials are searching for an inmate who has walked away from a local correctional center.
Investigators Searching For Missing 4-Year-Old Near Caregivers' Home In Rush Springs
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing 4-year-old girl in the area near a home that belonged the caregivers in Rush Springs. Property records showed that a home in the area belonged to the caregivers of Athena Brownfield. Both caregivers, Ivon and Alysia Adams, were arrested...
news9.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Oklahoma City Police On Overnight Chase
A man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading Oklahoma City police on an overnight chase. According to police, officers had initially attempted to stop the suspect for a traffic violation, but he refused to pull over for officers, leading them on a pursuit. Police say after a...
Police asking for help stopping burglars’ crime spree
Burglary investigators are asking for the public's help to put an end to a crime spree in Oklahoma City.
kswo.com
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
News On 6
'We're Not Giving Up Hope': Candlelight Vigil Held For Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield
Hugs, prayers, and hope: Saturday night, community members gathered in Cyril to hold a candlelight vigil for Athena Brownfield. The vigil took place downtown near Cyril City Hall. Speakers thanked the community for their efforts in trying to find her. They then prayed for the girl, who was reported missing on Tuesday.
OCPD Searching For Delivery Driver Porch Pirate
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help finding a food delivery driver who officers said stole a package while dropping off someone's meal. The act was caught on a doorbell camera at a home near Northwest 50th Street and North Walker Avenue earlier in January. Oklahoma City Police said they...
OSBI gives insight into case of missing 4-year-old
As the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield moved toward its fourth day, authorities in Cyril, Oklahoma, announced their first arrest into the investigation of her disappearance.
kswo.com
Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested
CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
KOKI FOX 23
OSBI confirms first arrest in missing girl case in Caddo County
CYRIL, Okla. — There are several ways you can help with the search. If you have any information, call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. A bank account has been created to collect donations. Click here to donate. You can also donate in person at any First National Bank or Trust of Chickasha location.
KOCO
Suspect dies after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash near downtown OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect died after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Monday afternoon near downtown Oklahoma City. Police said that between noon and 1 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle around Northwest 63rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard that they learned had been reported stolen. Notes indicated that the person in the stolen vehicle could be armed.
Comments / 0