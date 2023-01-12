Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
American Volunteers Tribute Martin Luther King Jr. By Giving Free Food In PatersonAbdul GhaniPaterson, NJ
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
End Of An Era: Barnes & Noble Shuttering Its Paramus, New Jersey LocationTy D.Paramus, NJ
'A Christmas miracle.' Floral Park man says lungs transplanted from fallen FDNY firefighter gave him a second chance at life
Jordan says he's eternally grateful for the second chance at life he's been given. He says he feels a special connection to Moon and his family.
‘It’s cruelty.’ SPCA says young alligator found abandoned in empty lot in Neptune
The Monmouth County SPCA is looking for a person they say abandoned an alligator in below-freezing temperatures in Neptune Township.
Bridgeport senior claims mold contamination forces her to sleep in car
Carmen Casado claims the mold problem at Fireside Apartments on the Upper East Side is so bad, she's ended up in the emergency room with health issues affecting her breathing.
Norwalk man returns from skateboarding journey across New Zealand
During his journey of over 400 miles, Geoffrey Saunders created online videos sharing his experience and raised over $2,000 for local nature charity supporting wildlife in crisis.
Brain Infection Plagues Paterson Teacher Amid Cancer Battle
After battling leukemia, braving multiple rounds of chemotherapy, and receiving a life-saving stem cell transplant from an anonymous donor, Emily Setteducato thought her medical woes were over. The 28-year-old Paterson elementary school teacher had left the hospital, returned to the classroom,…
Long Island family has made sure AEDs are in schools and on sidelines
NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- The momentum continues to build for Damar Hamlin, two weeks after he suffered cardiac arrest on the football field.An automated external defibrillator was used to save his life. AEDs gained prominence 23 years ago, thanks to one Long Island family pushing to have them in schools and on sidelines.America watched as Hamlin's life hung in the balance after he was hurt during the Monday Night Football game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals back on Jan. 2."This is exactly what happened to Louis," John Acompora said."Thinking about [Hamlin's] mom and dad in the stands and...
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
NYPD: Construction worker in serious condition after accident in Brooklyn
A construction worker is in serious condition after an incident on 8th Avenue and President Street in Brooklyn.
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership is transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
Brownsville residents urge NYC to handle overgrown trees wrecking neighborhood sidewalks
One resident, Jo, told News 12 that a tree that was planted in front of her house on Herzl Street many years ago is now breaking down her sidewalk.
Firefighters rescue dozens of chickens in Union Vale garage blaze
Union Vale firefighters say they discovered the fire inside a detached garage on Bruzgul Road.
Dog stolen by child, woman from The Left Paw in New Hyde Park
Dogs like "Pip" can sell for about $5,400. The pet store workers say their main concern is figuring out who stole the puppy and getting it back safely.
hobokengirl.com
These 5 Dogs Are Looking To Be Adopted Into North Jersey or NYC Homes
Meet Rex, Carrie, Eggnog, Sprinkles, and Fragguno. These pups are looking to find their forever homes in the North Jersey or NYC area. While each dog may have a different personality, all are looking for a loving home to spend the rest of their lives. Read on to learn more about these five dogs and how to adopt any of them from Hounds in Pounds, Wise Animal Rescue, or Waldo’s Rescue Pen.
First responders use the Jaws of Life to save man in Bayport crash
Police say a cesspool truck overturned on Nicolls Road near Montauk Highway around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
spectrumnews1.com
Local, state police searching for missing Brookfield woman
The Brookfield Police Department and state police are actively searching for a missing woman. Brittany Tee was last seen leaving her home in Brookfield on Tuesday, January 10. Police say she was last seen in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street. Tee was wearing a black winter coat...
Weekend of gun violence, stabbings across the Bronx and Brooklyn
Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest overnight in Highbridge and 23-year-old Yordani Urena has been charged with felony assault.
Pedestrian recovers after being pinned by vehicle in Yonkers
They believe a female driver from North Carolina was involved.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
News 12
Police: Man stabbed multiple times outside church in Mount Hope
A man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation outside a church in Mount Hope on Saturday. Police say the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on 165 East Tremont Ave. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was left with wounds on the left side of his forehead and left cheek. He was taken to St. Barnabas in the Bronx and is expected to be OK, according to authorities.
Volunteer fire medic for Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by 2 of her superiors
A letter from the department's attorneys says the two men refused to cooperate with the department's investigation. They were later removed as members of the fire department.
