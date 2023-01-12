ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

CBS New York

Long Island family has made sure AEDs are in schools and on sidelines

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- The momentum continues to build for Damar Hamlin, two weeks after he suffered cardiac arrest on the football field.An automated external defibrillator was used to save his life. AEDs gained prominence 23 years ago, thanks to one Long Island family pushing to have them in schools and on sidelines.America watched as Hamlin's life hung in the balance after he was hurt during the Monday Night Football game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals back on Jan. 2."This is exactly what happened to Louis," John Acompora said."Thinking about [Hamlin's] mom and dad in the stands and...
NORTHPORT, NY
Hot 99.1

New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship

For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
NEWBURGH, NY
hobokengirl.com

These 5 Dogs Are Looking To Be Adopted Into North Jersey or NYC Homes

Meet Rex, Carrie, Eggnog, Sprinkles, and Fragguno. These pups are looking to find their forever homes in the North Jersey or NYC area. While each dog may have a different personality, all are looking for a loving home to spend the rest of their lives. Read on to learn more about these five dogs and how to adopt any of them from Hounds in Pounds, Wise Animal Rescue, or Waldo’s Rescue Pen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumnews1.com

Local, state police searching for missing Brookfield woman

The Brookfield Police Department and state police are actively searching for a missing woman. Brittany Tee was last seen leaving her home in Brookfield on Tuesday, January 10. Police say she was last seen in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street. Tee was wearing a black winter coat...
BROOKFIELD, CT
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: Man stabbed multiple times outside church in Mount Hope

A man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation outside a church in Mount Hope on Saturday. Police say the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on 165 East Tremont Ave. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was left with wounds on the left side of his forehead and left cheek. He was taken to St. Barnabas in the Bronx and is expected to be OK, according to authorities.
MOUNT HOPE, NY

