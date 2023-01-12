ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

wbap.com

How to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in DFW

DFW (WBAP/KLIF) – Several events are taking place across Dallas-Ft. Worth to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legislation was passed 40 years ago making this a federal holiday. Many cities held events over the weekend. A list of Monday events is below. In Arlington a...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas elementary school students honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas elementary school students honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Friday by delivering original, inspirational speeches. The 31st annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition, sponsored by law firm Foley & Lardner, took place at W.H. Adamson High School in Dallas. The eight finalists, all fourth and fifth grade DISD students, answered this question: What would Dr. King say to us today about hope for tomorrow? They delivered three to five minute speeches in front of their peers, their teachers, and a panel of judges. "Hope is that driving force to compel us all to great things," said Mohamad Mohamed in his...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple

Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
DALLAS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
vanishinggeorgia.com

Shiloh Church, DeSoto

This historic church was located just outside DeSoto near Chokee Creek. The photo dates to 2008, and I think the church is gone now. I haven’t been able to track down any history of the congregation but I believe it was African-American.
DESOTO, TX
Dallas Observer

The Bill of Rights Applies Even If You Are Poor

Hannah Lebovits, an assistant professor of public affairs at the University of Texas at Arlington, researches housing and homelessness through the lens of social equity and sustainability. She is one of the plaintiffs in the civil rights lawsuit against the city of Dallas challenging its new median ordinance. She submitted...
DALLAS, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

First Bilingual Signs Revealed in Dallas

Annyeonghaseyo (안녕 하세요, Hello)! New signs have been unveiled in northwest Dallas that include the Korean language, according to The Dallas Morning News. They are the first bilingual signs in the city’s history. The Korean translation has been added to signs at the intersections...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Sued Over Panhandling Ordinance

The City of Dallas is facing a lawsuit regarding its ordinance prohibiting people from standing on medians less than six feet wide. Dallas City Council passed the ordinance 14–1 in October 2022, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $500.
DALLAS, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas

Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas

(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

New renderings revealed for the 18-Acre Community Park Complex

Fair Park First unveiled updated renderings of the 18-acre Community Park Complex, Jan. 11. The new renderings showcased a bird’s-eye view of the entire complex along Fitzhugh Ave., a view of one of the play areas featuring a skywalk and hillside slides and a snapshot of an outdoor market featured in the Market Grove overlooking the central lawn.
DALLAS, TX

