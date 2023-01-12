ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Richard Childers
3d ago

The federal government already protects churches and organizations against violence as do state governments. So I don't see any need for a resolution but if you have a resolution it should include all political violence. Violence is not the solution to any differences in political views or religious views. In fact violence is not a solution to any problem.

Herbert Branham
2d ago

As an Independent, I agree with a resolution against "political violence," regardless of the intent, whichever party presents the resolution.

umesh chand
4d ago

if you want things done n want to hread vote democratic and you need number s in both chambers am a republican I voted for democrats for country s freedom before yes but now republican can't get anything done just BS everyday save democracy please.

