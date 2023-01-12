Read full article on original website
Utah’s rapid-fire Legislative session begins Tuesday
The state’s legislative session runs just 45 hectic days, during which time elected leaders are set to tackle everything from Great Salt Lake water levels to abortion, transgender youth healthcare and education spending. Tuesday Jan 17 marks the first day of the session. It concludes March 3. Governor Spencer...
Carbon tax ballot initiative filed for Utah air quality efforts
A citizen ballot initiative has been filed, seeking to enact a carbon tax to fund air quality measures, rural Utah economic development and eliminate the sales tax on food.
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
KUTV
Transgender bills taking shape as Utah lawmakers begin session
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A transgender-related bill limiting when birth certificates can be amended has been unveiled on Utah’s Capitol hill ahead of the 2023 legislative session. Meanwhile, another measure banning gender reassignment surgery for minors now also includes regulations on puberty blockers, under a new version...
New legal brief supports controversial Utah rail line opposed by Eagle County and others
The state of Utah has weighed in on Eagle County’s lawsuit to stop federal approval of a rail line that would put oil tankers on the line that parallels the Colorado River on much of the Western Slope. In 2022, Eagle County joined environmental groups including the Center for...
mediafeed.org
First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Utah
It would be tough to pick a more pleasant place than Utah to buy a home, whether you’re into enjoying the great outdoors or prefer life in the big city. But for first-time homebuyers in Utah, putting down roots can be a challenge. Though home prices in Utah —...
Heber City Council begins 2023 with airport, water decisions
This week, the Heber City Council has decisions to make about its airport and how people water their lawns in town. Heber’s plan for airport upgrades is nearly ready, and the Heber City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to move the process into a new phase. Heber City...
Teacher salaries, school choice scholarship to be linked in new bill
A bill that boosts teacher salaries significantly while also offering a "school choice" scholarship program will be made public next week as the Utah State Legislature begins meeting.
Heber downtown planning project asks for public input
Heber City planners and elected leaders have begun 2023 with renewed emphasis on the downtown area’s future. Before a public hearing next month, they’re asking for public input. Heberites have a month to offer feedback about topics like growth and building heights downtown. It’s an effort by the...
kjzz.com
Utah lawmakers to consider resolution that would move date to celebrate Halloween
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A resolution proposed by a Utah lawmaker encourages communities in the state to celebrate Halloween on the same day of the week each year. Bill sponsor Sen. Kirk Cullimore proposed that rather than celebrate the holiday on Oct. 31, which could fall on any day of the week, trick-or-treating should be recognized on the last Friday in October.
Heber City Council begins 2023 with focus on staffing, housing, growth
Fresh off a year packed with decisions involving population growth and land use, Heber City Council members resolved to find more help. “We’ve approved a lot of developments and a lot of growth,” said Scott Phillips, city councilman. “This is going to burden our city employees looking into the future, and I want to make sure that we’re staffed up and ready for what’s coming. I know the past year was pretty brutal on our resources.”
Upworthy
Biological fathers in Utah will now bear half the cost of pregnancy
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Last week, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed HB113, a bill that makes biological fathers liable for half of the out-of-pocket costs of pregnancy and childbirth. The bill, which has been touted as "pro-life," was sponsored by Representative Brady Brammer and Senator Daniel McCay, both of whom belong to the GOP. The recently-introduced legislation is intended to increase the responsibility that biological fathers have of bringing new life into the world. While this may benefit certain mothers, the bill also ensures biological fathers will not have to pay for abortions that they did not consent to (unless the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger), The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
kvnutalk
Wilson says upcoming legislative work has to do with more thorough broadband for Northern Utah and electrification statewide – Cache Valley Daily
STATE OF UTAH — The 2023 General session of the Utah legislature is just days away. On KVNU’s For the People program this past week, state senator Chris Wilson (R-Dist 2) gave us a preview. Wilson, himself, is going to be quite busy as he is on a number of committees.
New Park City Board of Education members to take oath of office
Two newly elected members will be sworn into the Park City Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday. Meredith Reed and Nick Hill both unseated incumbents in the November election on platforms of accountability and transparency. Hill defeated Erin Grady, the previous board president. By a wider margin, Reed...
kjzz.com
New year, new law: Certification now required to operate off-road vehicles in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — As of Jan. 1, people who drive side-by-sides, ATVs and other OHV vehicles need a new certification before getting behind the wheel or handlebars. Those in the off-roading community agree the new law is needed in Utah. “We’ve been part of a restructuring...
Harmons developer says new store would benefit community
The owners of the Outlets Park City are moving ahead with their plans to bring in a new Harmons grocery store. They appeared before the Synderville Planning Commission last Tuesday during a work session to address how the new, 72,000 square foot store would benefit the community by adding amenities like new trails, pocket parks, and potentially affordable housing.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Provo woman’s solar panels are not generating energy
PROVO, Utah — Changes in federal funding are fueling a boom in home solar, but the KSL Investigators routinely get tips from Utahns worried their panel projects are getting left behind. When a Provo woman’s wait for the finish of her panel install dragged on for months, she decided...
upr.org
Former Utah Governor calls for drivers to slow down
Former Utah Governor Gary Herbert and the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce have joined forces with the National Coalition for Open Roads (NCFOR) in an effort to encourage safer winter driving and a commitment towards road maintenance. The state of Utah ranks 22nd in the national percentage of fatalities due...
One of Park City’s congressmen joins House Ways and Means Committee
The House Steering Committee elected Moore Wednesday. He is the first Utah Republican to ever sit on the committee. The Ways and Means Committee is a high-profile assignment for the second-term congressman, whose district includes portions of Park City along with half of Salt Lake City, half of the Great Salt Lake, Ogden and Logan.
ksl.com
Housing market 2023 predictions: When will home prices drop?
SALT LAKE CITY — If 2022 was a roller coaster year for the housing market, 2023 is expected to bring a painful but necessary real estate hangover. Nationally, a growing number of experts and firms are predicting U.S. home prices will fall, some expecting slight, single-digit drops, while others expect prices to fall by double digits, perhaps even over 20%.
