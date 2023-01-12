ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KVIA

Commercial flights resume at the Las Cruces International Airport

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- -- The first commercial flight in 18 years took off from the Las Cruces airport Monday morning en route to Albuquerque. Las Cruces airport administrator Andy Hume told ABC-7 things went very smoothly. He said the first flight from Albuquerque arrived at the Las Cruces airport at 8:15 a.m. with 5 passengers onboard. Hume said the next flight took off to Albuquerque about 30 minutes with passengers onboard.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Joy Junction: Discovering Employment

“Originally, federal marshals brought me to Joy Junction’s doorstep,” says Robin Mosco. He’s the transportation manager for the non-profit organization. However, his current role is a far cry from where he was in September 1998. After being arrested for human smuggling in Yuma, Arizona, Mosco was transported...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says a former New Mexico House candidate who lost his election in November is now accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Albuquerque lawmakers in December and January. The department made the announcement late Monday afternoon, saying Solomon Peña is accused of shooting at the homes of two […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque lawmakers want Rail Yards fire station upgrade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city councilor would like to see a historic fire station restored. Councilor Isaac Benton is hoping to get funding to upgrade the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway Fire Station.   The fire station has been a city landmark since 1987 and is one of the oldest fire stations in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State AG wants special unit created to protect New Mexico children

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed resolution would upgrade historic fire station

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What key issues will New Mexico lawmakers debate in 2023?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 60 day legislative session starting Tuesday, January 17, New Mexico’s lawmakers are going to be working to get a wide range of bills passed. Already, nearly 100 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. So what should we expect? To find out, KRQE News 13 looked through […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Comic Con brings economic boost to Albuquerque

This is the 13th year of Comic Con in Albuquerque. The organizers say it’s the biggest yet. Jim Burleson is the promoter for Albuquerque’s Comic Con. “We've never had this many people and it shows. When we first started, we sold 10,000 tickets the first year and we've grown exponentially every year. We feel like this is definitely going to be a success for us and for the city of Albuquerque,” Burleson said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Week

Former New Mexico House candidate arrested in connection with shootings at Democrats' homes

A former New Mexico House candidate was arrested in Albuquerque on Monday, accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Democratic lawmakers in December and January. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced on Monday evening that Solomon Peña, 39, has been "accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators." A Republican, Peña ran for House District 14 in the November election, and lost to the Democratic incumbent, Miguel Garcia. The shootings took place Dec. 4 at Bernalillo County Commissioner Adrian Barboa's home, Dec. 8 at New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

