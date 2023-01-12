Read full article on original website
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Popular Restaurant Chain That Specializes In American-Style Mexican Cuisine Opens in BernalilloMadocBernalillo, NM
KVIA
Commercial flights resume at the Las Cruces International Airport
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- -- The first commercial flight in 18 years took off from the Las Cruces airport Monday morning en route to Albuquerque. Las Cruces airport administrator Andy Hume told ABC-7 things went very smoothly. He said the first flight from Albuquerque arrived at the Las Cruces airport at 8:15 a.m. with 5 passengers onboard. Hume said the next flight took off to Albuquerque about 30 minutes with passengers onboard.
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: Discovering Employment
“Originally, federal marshals brought me to Joy Junction’s doorstep,” says Robin Mosco. He’s the transportation manager for the non-profit organization. However, his current role is a far cry from where he was in September 1998. After being arrested for human smuggling in Yuma, Arizona, Mosco was transported...
Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says a former New Mexico House candidate who lost his election in November is now accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Albuquerque lawmakers in December and January. The department made the announcement late Monday afternoon, saying Solomon Peña is accused of shooting at the homes of two […]
Albuquerque lawmakers want Rail Yards fire station upgrade
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city councilor would like to see a historic fire station restored. Councilor Isaac Benton is hoping to get funding to upgrade the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway Fire Station. The fire station has been a city landmark since 1987 and is one of the oldest fire stations in the […]
KRQE News 13
State AG wants special unit created to protect New Mexico children
kunm.org
MON: Educator ready to serve first term, NMAG to seek child justice, + More
Educator ready to serve her first term in the Roundhouse - Marisa Demarco, Source New Mexico. A political version of musical chairs concluded last week during a meeting of the Bernalillo County Commission, tasked with filling empty legislative seats over the last couple of months. Democratic Rep. Flor Yanira Gurrola...
Losing GOP candidate arrested in string of shootings at New Mexico Democrats' homes
A failed New Mexico state House candidate described by police as an "election denier" was arrested Monday in a string of shootings at the homes of state and local Democratic leaders. Republican Solomon Peña is accused of conspiring with and paying four men to carry out four non-injury shootings at...
KRQE News 13
Proposed resolution would upgrade historic fire station
UNM creating largest periodic table in New Mexico
If you've ever wanted to see a huge periodic table, UNM is working to fulfill your dream!
What key issues will New Mexico lawmakers debate in 2023?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 60 day legislative session starting Tuesday, January 17, New Mexico’s lawmakers are going to be working to get a wide range of bills passed. Already, nearly 100 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. So what should we expect? To find out, KRQE News 13 looked through […]
KOAT 7
Comic Con brings economic boost to Albuquerque
This is the 13th year of Comic Con in Albuquerque. The organizers say it’s the biggest yet. Jim Burleson is the promoter for Albuquerque’s Comic Con. “We've never had this many people and it shows. When we first started, we sold 10,000 tickets the first year and we've grown exponentially every year. We feel like this is definitely going to be a success for us and for the city of Albuquerque,” Burleson said.
Decades-old nuclear bomb set to be disposed at Kirtland Air Force Base
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 60 years of sitting in storage, a massive inert nuclear bomb is now at Kirtland Air Force Base for its final disposal. The 25-ton MK 17 Legacy Nuclear Weapon System Trainer was built in 1954 at the height of the Cold War. It took months to plan its move because of […]
ABQ BioPark new electric shuttles hit another obstacle
"Still a long timeline, but the exciting thing about having these two shuttles is that it reopens the transportation between the zoo and the aquarium and gardens."
Former New Mexico House candidate arrested in connection with shootings at Democrats' homes
A former New Mexico House candidate was arrested in Albuquerque on Monday, accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Democratic lawmakers in December and January. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced on Monday evening that Solomon Peña, 39, has been "accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators." A Republican, Peña ran for House District 14 in the November election, and lost to the Democratic incumbent, Miguel Garcia. The shootings took place Dec. 4 at Bernalillo County Commissioner Adrian Barboa's home, Dec. 8 at New...
Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico musicians’ help
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It started with one guitar, a yard sale find in 2018 that has now turned into so much more. Pamela Marquez now has four mini electric guitars signed by 172 New Mexico musicians. Marquez and her late husband, Art, started collecting signatures four years ago, attending every concert they could throughout the […]
ABQ Comic Con 2023 kicks off weekend-long event
The hospitality in Albuquerque has been top-notch," started off actor Carlos Navarro.
Food delivery driver said she was shot at in southwest Albuquerque neighborhood
It was a scary evening for a delivery driver. She reported she was just trying to do her job when she was shot at.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
Santa Fe groups offering fiber optics technician training
Credentials will be valid for three years.
