Rochester, NY

Car stolen with children inside in Rochester

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family was reunited Thursday, after police say a car was stolen with two children inside.

According to investigators, a mother went into a corner store on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue around 3:45 p.m., leaving her 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the running vehicle.

Police say at least one person entered the car and drove away with both children.

The car was found about 20 minutes later on Dempsey Place. Investigators say both children were safe, but the suspect had fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Comments / 9

Big Karma
4d ago

still leaving kids in cars and they all hear about these car thefts what type world we live in all it takes is a second and certain situation and change your life for ever protect your kids pray for our city

Reply
6
Rick James
4d ago

how about this anybody who steals a car automatic 5yr sentence take a car with a weapon automatic 10yrs take a vehicle with children 15 yrs that's car theft and kidnapping

Reply(2)
4
Quiet no more
4d ago

With all the vehicle thefts they have in this city, I could never understand why anyone would leave a child left unattended in a running vehicle.

Reply
4
 

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

