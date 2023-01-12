Car stolen with children inside in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family was reunited Thursday, after police say a car was stolen with two children inside.

According to investigators, a mother went into a corner store on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue around 3:45 p.m., leaving her 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the running vehicle.

Police say at least one person entered the car and drove away with both children.

The car was found about 20 minutes later on Dempsey Place. Investigators say both children were safe, but the suspect had fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

