ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Marietta Ice Festival sculpture found broken Monday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This morning The American Flags and Poles store ice sculpture was found broken in front of the store. No formal police reports have been filed but Executive Director, Jennifer Tinkler, says at this time they are not looking to take further action. WTAP will continue to...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Belpre mayor Mike Lorentz talks about next steps after EMS, Inc. termination

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - As of January 12th, the city of Belpre terminated its contract with Belpre Fire Department, Inc. group after numerous violations by the emergency medical services group. On Thursday, the city of Belpre held a special session to discuss nullifying and voiding the contract with Belpre Volunteer...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Buddy has found his new furever home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’s been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away while out of town. The pet spa has been taking care of the 7-year-old dog, and asked the community for help in finding him a new, permanent home.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Committee assignments for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 2023 session have been announced. The delegates from Wood and Pleasants County have been assigned to a number of committees. Notably, Delegate Trenton Barnhart of Pleasants County will be chairing the House Committee on Banking. Delegates...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Mike Lorentz says that 2023 will be his last year as Belpre mayor

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre mayor Mike Lorentz says this will be his last year serving his current role. Lorentz has served as the mayor for the last 16 years and says he’s proud of the continued growth of the city. Including bringing in new business, such as the new hospital facilities from Memorial Health System and the two new nursing homes.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Unity Cafe hosts Grand Reopening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After several months of non-operation, Unity Cafe reopened its doors on January 16th. The cafe had been closed for several months after its previous owner had been called to return to military service. For the Grand Reopening, many area residents came to enjoy the cafe’s cozy atmosphere, dining options, and caffeinated drinks.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Modesitt, John Allen

John Allen Modesitt, “Al” departed this life on January 13, 2023, at WVU Medicine peacefully, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Franklin Modesitt and Margaret Leon Modesitt, along with one sister Carolyn Jean Modesitt. He is survived...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Camden Clark had it’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday, according to Mon Power Spokesman Will Boye. Boye says that the problem would be fixed by 4:30 P.M. on Sunday. Mon Power crews were sent to Camden Clark and found a piece of...
CAMDEN, WV
WTAP

Olive Garden celebrates police appreciation week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locally this week we have celebrated police appreciation week. Olive Garden followed the lead with providing a free lunch and dinner to our local first responders. Spaghetti, breadsticks and salad were donated to all first responders who were looking for a fast, delicious meal. Patrolman, Brock...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local chamber of commerce will hold its 108th annual dinner in March

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 108th annual dinner in early March. It will take place at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College. Chamber President Kelsy Eaton said it’s their biggest event of the year. There will be networking...
MARIETTA, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with armed robbery

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery. Joseph Michael Eads, 38, of St. Albans, was charged with a felony count of first-degree armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex...
CROSS LANES, WV
WTAP

Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Emrick, Lewis W.

Lewis W. Emrick, 88, of Juliana Street, Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born at home on June 12, 1934, in Porterfield, Ohio, and was the son of the late Samuel F. and Lavena Pritchard Emrick. Lewis was a graduate of Belpre High School, class of 1953,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Christ United Methodist Church hosts community dinner

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local man and other volunteers gathered every Sunday for a year to provide the community with a hot, free dinner. Jon Six puts together the dinner at Christ United Methodist Church for those in need. Many members of the Parkersburg community lined up outside of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Jackson, Randall Keith

Randall Keith Jackson 75, of Parkersburg WV, peacefully passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. He was born August 27, 1947, in Wheeling WV, a son of the late Keith and Winnie (Cunningham) Jackson. He is survived by his Wife, Minnie Jackson (Wince) of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

WVU-Parkersburg provides tribute to MLK with his “I Have a Dream” speech

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is looking to get involved in honoring Dr. King. The college is providing a video tribute to Martin Luther King with faculty, staff and students reciting his “I Have a Dream” speech. The idea comes from Nancy Harris who serves on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Goodwin, Terry

Terry Goodwin, 73, of Walker, WV passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born February 25, 1949, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Clyde and Thelma Satterfield Goodwin. He enjoyed all things nature, especially kayaking, camping, and photography. Terry was also a big WVU football fan. He is...
WALKER, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy