Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
Related
WTAP
No new update on Gretchen Fleming case, contact police on any new information
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming continuing, law enforcement is continuing to look for any new leads or information that can be available for this case. Gretchen Fleming was last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd and a missing person’s report was filed...
WTAP
Marietta Ice Festival sculpture found broken Monday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This morning The American Flags and Poles store ice sculpture was found broken in front of the store. No formal police reports have been filed but Executive Director, Jennifer Tinkler, says at this time they are not looking to take further action. WTAP will continue to...
WTAP
Belpre mayor Mike Lorentz talks about next steps after EMS, Inc. termination
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - As of January 12th, the city of Belpre terminated its contract with Belpre Fire Department, Inc. group after numerous violations by the emergency medical services group. On Thursday, the city of Belpre held a special session to discuss nullifying and voiding the contract with Belpre Volunteer...
WTAP
Buddy has found his new furever home
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’s been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away while out of town. The pet spa has been taking care of the 7-year-old dog, and asked the community for help in finding him a new, permanent home.
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Committee assignments for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 2023 session have been announced. The delegates from Wood and Pleasants County have been assigned to a number of committees. Notably, Delegate Trenton Barnhart of Pleasants County will be chairing the House Committee on Banking. Delegates...
Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
WTAP
Mike Lorentz says that 2023 will be his last year as Belpre mayor
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre mayor Mike Lorentz says this will be his last year serving his current role. Lorentz has served as the mayor for the last 16 years and says he’s proud of the continued growth of the city. Including bringing in new business, such as the new hospital facilities from Memorial Health System and the two new nursing homes.
WTAP
Unity Cafe hosts Grand Reopening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After several months of non-operation, Unity Cafe reopened its doors on January 16th. The cafe had been closed for several months after its previous owner had been called to return to military service. For the Grand Reopening, many area residents came to enjoy the cafe’s cozy atmosphere, dining options, and caffeinated drinks.
WTAP
Obituary: Modesitt, John Allen
John Allen Modesitt, “Al” departed this life on January 13, 2023, at WVU Medicine peacefully, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Franklin Modesitt and Margaret Leon Modesitt, along with one sister Carolyn Jean Modesitt. He is survived...
WTAP
WVU Medicine Camden Clark power issues related to equipment failure
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Camden Clark had it’s power services interrupted around 1:18 P.M. on Sunday, according to Mon Power Spokesman Will Boye. Boye says that the problem would be fixed by 4:30 P.M. on Sunday. Mon Power crews were sent to Camden Clark and found a piece of...
WTAP
Olive Garden celebrates police appreciation week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locally this week we have celebrated police appreciation week. Olive Garden followed the lead with providing a free lunch and dinner to our local first responders. Spaghetti, breadsticks and salad were donated to all first responders who were looking for a fast, delicious meal. Patrolman, Brock...
West Virginia communities mourning after firefighter dies, his mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
WTAP
Local chamber of commerce will hold its 108th annual dinner in March
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 108th annual dinner in early March. It will take place at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College. Chamber President Kelsy Eaton said it’s their biggest event of the year. There will be networking...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with armed robbery
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery. Joseph Michael Eads, 38, of St. Albans, was charged with a felony count of first-degree armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex...
WTAP
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
WTAP
Obituary: Emrick, Lewis W.
Lewis W. Emrick, 88, of Juliana Street, Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born at home on June 12, 1934, in Porterfield, Ohio, and was the son of the late Samuel F. and Lavena Pritchard Emrick. Lewis was a graduate of Belpre High School, class of 1953,...
WTAP
Christ United Methodist Church hosts community dinner
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local man and other volunteers gathered every Sunday for a year to provide the community with a hot, free dinner. Jon Six puts together the dinner at Christ United Methodist Church for those in need. Many members of the Parkersburg community lined up outside of...
WTAP
Obituary: Jackson, Randall Keith
Randall Keith Jackson 75, of Parkersburg WV, peacefully passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. He was born August 27, 1947, in Wheeling WV, a son of the late Keith and Winnie (Cunningham) Jackson. He is survived by his Wife, Minnie Jackson (Wince) of...
WTAP
WVU-Parkersburg provides tribute to MLK with his “I Have a Dream” speech
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is looking to get involved in honoring Dr. King. The college is providing a video tribute to Martin Luther King with faculty, staff and students reciting his “I Have a Dream” speech. The idea comes from Nancy Harris who serves on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
WTAP
Obituary: Goodwin, Terry
Terry Goodwin, 73, of Walker, WV passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born February 25, 1949, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Clyde and Thelma Satterfield Goodwin. He enjoyed all things nature, especially kayaking, camping, and photography. Terry was also a big WVU football fan. He is...
Comments / 0