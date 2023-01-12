Read full article on original website
Annual 'Walk for Life' event brings thousands to Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO — Over two-thousand people gathered Saturday at Waterfront Park, all to promote pro-life it's one of the most significant events in the anti-abortion community. The Walk for Life event has become an annual event in San Diego, and each year, the number of people participating keeps growing.
Younger generation reflects on MLK day in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s 35th annual All Peoples Celebration is back in person since the pandemic. More than 700 people attended the event today to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inside the Balboa Park Activity Center. Many in the crowd were...
USS Midway Museum Hosts 9th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon
SAN DIEGO — The USS Midway hosted its 9th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon on the ship’s hangar deck on Friday. The event is a celebration of the life and achievements of Reverend King, and also an opportunity to acknowledge the community service contributions of San Diegans who are dedicated to the principles of fairness and equity for all.
Starlight Bowl, closed since 2011, may get a chance to reopen in Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — The Starlight Bowl made its final curtain call in 2011 after its tenant decided to exit stage left and file for bankruptcy. Fast forward to 2023 and Stephen Stopper, the CEO of the Save Starlight organization believes it's time for this dramatic pause to come to an end.
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
Previewing WNDR Museum which is set to open in San Diego on January 11
SAN DIEGO — A new museum in San Diego that invites guests to fully engage with artworks and multi-sensory installations opens on January 11. The new San Diego location will be WNDR's second-ever location, part of a nationwide expansion from its flagship Chicago location. According to a press release,...
Inside the plans to bring new life to Imperial Beach
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The City of Imperial Beach has a road map that details plans to bring new life to the city. This includes making Palm Avenue more pedestrian friendly and new improvements to the pier. "It's one of my favorite beach communities in San Diego. It's one...
San Diego's homeless community struggles to find shelter from storms
SAN DIEGO — San Diego saw another day of heavy rain Monday. As the winter storms keep rolling through, people living on the streets are being put in a tough situation. "This has been complete despair," said homeless advocate Amie Zamudio. She said most shelters are full so people...
Man rescued from SUV dangling over ocean after driving over La Jolla Cove cliff
SAN DIEGO — A rescue operation with dozens of San Diego Lifeguards and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters was launched Saturday night after an SUV drove over a cliff in La Jolla amid a torrential downpour of rain. First responders were dispatched to the 1200 block of Coast Boulevard...
California hit by heavy rain, but is the drought over?
SAN DIEGO — It's the question I keep getting asked since the rain started: are all of these storms adding up to be a 'drought buster'?. Well, it all depends how you see your reservoir. Is it half full or half empty?. The parade of storms that have been...
Parents of an 18-year-old who drowned off Mission Beach said San Diego lifeguards failed to prevent his death
SAN DIEGO — The parents of an 18-year-old Crawford High School graduate who drowned in Mission Beach in June of last year and whose body was never found say the city of San Diego failed to prevent their son's death. In a newly filed legal claim obtained by CBS...
Day 2 | Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete continues in Downtown San Diego Court
SAN DIEGO — A Chula Vista forensics expert returned to the witness stand Thursday morning for day two of Larry Millete's preliminary hearing while Maya's sister, Maricris spent the majority of the day answering questions from lawyers. During cross-examination, David Garber testified he took about 300 photos of the...
San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness
SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
'Love, loyalty and support' | San Diego firefighter with 25 years of service remembered
SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people filled The Rock Church for the service Monday to celebrate the life of Chet Bertell. He died unexpectedly on December 13. "That person sitting next to you, across from you is special. That person also made the decision to be a protector," said his sister Sheri.
Fire crews find an abandoned vehicle stuck in Tijuana River in San Ysidro
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department found an abandoned vehicle in the Tijuana River Sunday morning. Firefighters and rescue personnel were first alerted to a possible water rescue at 7 a.m. Sunday near Saturn Boulevard and Leon Avenue, said Deputy Chief Brian Raines of the SDFD. They...
Winter storms impact COASTER service in San Diego
CARLSBAD, Calif. — The winter storms have impacted the stability of our cliffs and coastline and are affecting the already closed rail line connecting San Diego to Orange County. The water causes the cliffs to erode and can hurt the tracks. Pat Abbott, Professor of Geology Emeritus at San...
San Diego DA holds event educating Hispanic community about human trafficking
SAN DIEGO — Human trafficking is the second largest crime in our region right after drug sales, according to the San Diego District Attorney's office. This Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the DA's Office is doing various community outreach events to keep communities informed. On Friday, the DA's Office held...
Oakley the 'Harris Hawk' requests permission to land on your arm
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Avian Behavior Ranch is filled with falcons, ravens and eagles but a hawk named Oakley is stealing the show. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Escondido to show you how to get your new year off to a flying start. If you are looking...
Road-raged man in BMW shoots at man in Ocean Beach after verbal fight
SAN DIEGO — A man was shot at after exiting Interstate 8 in Ocean Beach Saturday morning when a BMW driver who was allegedly driving erratically approached his vehicle and started a verbal altercation. Authorities were called to Catalina Court, a residential street in Ocean Beach, around 10:25 a.m....
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to deliver 2023 State of the City address
SAN DIEGO — Todd Gloria will deliver his third State of the City address on Wednesday from the San Diego Civic Theatre. Watch the full address on CBS8+ and The CW San Diego. The public is invited to attend this event, the first State of the City delivered in person since 2020, held at the San Diego Civic Theater (1100 Third Ave. San Diego, 92101) in downtown San Diego.
