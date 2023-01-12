ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

CBS 8

Annual 'Walk for Life' event brings thousands to Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO — Over two-thousand people gathered Saturday at Waterfront Park, all to promote pro-life it's one of the most significant events in the anti-abortion community. The Walk for Life event has become an annual event in San Diego, and each year, the number of people participating keeps growing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Younger generation reflects on MLK day in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s 35th annual All Peoples Celebration is back in person since the pandemic. More than 700 people attended the event today to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inside the Balboa Park Activity Center. Many in the crowd were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

USS Midway Museum Hosts 9th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon

SAN DIEGO — The USS Midway hosted its 9th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon on the ship’s hangar deck on Friday. The event is a celebration of the life and achievements of Reverend King, and also an opportunity to acknowledge the community service contributions of San Diegans who are dedicated to the principles of fairness and equity for all.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness

SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Winter storms impact COASTER service in San Diego

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The winter storms have impacted the stability of our cliffs and coastline and are affecting the already closed rail line connecting San Diego to Orange County. The water causes the cliffs to erode and can hurt the tracks. Pat Abbott, Professor of Geology Emeritus at San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to deliver 2023 State of the City address

SAN DIEGO — Todd Gloria will deliver his third State of the City address on Wednesday from the San Diego Civic Theatre. Watch the full address on CBS8+ and The CW San Diego. The public is invited to attend this event, the first State of the City delivered in person since 2020, held at the San Diego Civic Theater (1100 Third Ave. San Diego, 92101) in downtown San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
San Diego local news

