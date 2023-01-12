Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
License plate reader helps find a stolen car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:16 p.m. a Jonesboro Police Officer was notified by the license plate reader of a stolen car nearby. The officer observed his surroundings and noticed that the car was at the same stop light as him. The officer confirmed the license...
Kait 8
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive. According to JPD’s Facebook page, officers received a call around 3:21 a.m., on Tuesday, January 17. The post said when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound.
Kait 8
Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai. According to a police report it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12. An officer said a witness on the scene told them that the suspect, Joseph Lawrence, was still...
Kait 8
Pedestrian crash in front of a busy market
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson Avenue in front of the University Market. The pedestrian was airlifted to Memphis and is in critical condition.
Kait 8
Levee closed in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
Kait 8
Fire destroys volunteer animal rescuer’s house
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house being on fire at the 100 block of Nathan Drive in Marked Tree. The homeowners were present at the time of the fire. First responders and neighbors knew the...
Kait 8
Local house fire on Friday the 13th
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A residential fire on Friday night sent multiple crews to the scene. The crews worked together to suppress the fire, supply extra water, and search the property. The fire took place at Gee Street and West Cherry Avenue on Jan. 13 at 9:48 p.m. According to...
MPD: Officers stop thieves from stealing cars at Oak Court Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a group looking to steal cars was arrested after they were caught canvassing the Oak Court Mall parking lot on Thursday. MPD said officers turned on their blue lights and sirens after they saw a silver Hyundai Elantra “prowling” on vehicles on the lot. They said one person jumped out […]
Kait 8
Jan. 17: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Some of us are waking up to some fog this morning and a wide range in temperatures. We are in the 40s in the Ozarks to near 60° along the Mississippi River. We should see the fog dissipate as the sun comes up and we warm up into the mid-60s.
Officer discipline planned over Tennessee driver's death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say officers in Memphis face disciplinary action after a 29-year-old Black driver died following a traffic stop. Tyre D. Nichols’ death earlier this month has sparked outrage in the community, with relatives accusing police of beating Nichols and causing him to suffer a heart attack. Authorities have said Nichols experienced a medical emergency after running from officers. Officials said a cause of death has not yet been determined. Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said Sunday that the department was serving notice to the officers involved concerning policy violations. Davis said the administrative process was expected to be completed later this week. “After reviewing various sources of information involving this incident, I have found that it is necessary to take immediate and appropriation action,” Davis said in a statement.
Woman’s Infiniti stolen from her driveway in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video footage captured four suspects stealing a woman’s Infiniti out of her driveway on Saturday. According to MPD, on January 13, 2022, at 5:10 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft in the 8900 block of Lindstrom Lane. Officers were told that four suspects driving a white sedan approached the victim’s vehicle, a […]
Kait 8
Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a burning vehicle where a woman was found dead on Sunday morning, according to police. WMPD received a call regarding a vehicle being on fire in a ditch on South Woods Street and Jefferson Avenue. West Memphis Fire Department...
Kait 8
Student brings gun to school with intent to sell
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving stolen property on Thursday, Jan. 12. During the investigation, they discovered on Friday, Jan 6, a Greene County Tech Junior High student brought a gun to campus with the intent to sell the gun. According to a social media post, money changed hands in this transaction.
Kait 8
Second shooting suspect in custody
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A second man suspected in a December shooting at a Jonesboro convenience store is in police custody. A judge found probable cause to charge David Boren, 18, with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery in connection with a Sunday, Dec. 11 shooting at the Exxon on South Caraway Road.
Kait 8
Man charged with child endangerment following high-speed chase
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 26-year-old Lake City man was arrested for leading deputies on a high-speed chase while had kids in the vehicle. Brandon Blagg was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the chase, according to online rosters. A probable cause affidavit said the chase began at...
2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s office to bring ‘much needed’ upgrades to radio equipment
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s office in Northeast Arkansas is hoping some new equipment will make it easier to communicate across the board. Sharp County is a staple for curves and hills. Between some of those hills, sheriff’s office employees cannot communicate via radio. That issue...
Woman helps detain Parkway Village burglar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a victim helped detain a burglar who broke into at least two houses on a Parkway Village street on Thursday. Kandi Walker, 39, was taken into custody in the 4100 block of Chippewa Road and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property. The […]
Kait 8
Planning your day ahead
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up to clouds and a few showers out there this morning. We are not looking at a big rainfall today, but we could be dodging a few showers during any MLK Day events that are taking place, so have that umbrella handy. Rainfall amounts should be around 0.25″ or less. Temperatures today will be in the upper-50s and lower-60s and it will be on the windier side today. Tuesday looks dry, but a second chance of rain arrives on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts on Wednesday will be higher than what we get from the first storm system on Monday.
Kait 8
Jailer accused of delivering contraband for burgers
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Independence County jailer is accused of providing drugs and tobacco to inmates in exchange for fast food burgers. Austin J. Taylor, 21, of Sulphur Rock faces two counts of furnishing and delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. According to court documents, Sheriff...
Comments / 0