Police ask public for help finding East Boston woman missing since November

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
 4 days ago

Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen in Somerville.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating an East Boston woman who was last seen in November in Somerville.

Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was reportedly seen getting in a car near Bennington Street in East Boston and was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville on Nov. 26, 2022, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Rojas is described as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic woman, weighing around 145 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes, the DA’s Office said.

The DA’s Office, State Police, and Boston police are all working to find her.

Anyone with information about Rojas’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, Boston Police Detectives at (617) 343-4328, or Massachusetts State Police Detectives at 617-897-6600.

