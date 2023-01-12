Read full article on original website
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
Marvel's Avengers Fans Unhappy Over "Minimum Effort" Skin
Since launch, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a steady stream of skins for purchase, including designs based on the comics, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game's latest skin is based on the latter, with a take on Thor inspired by the character's 2011 film. It's a nice design, but it's also one that a lot of fans aren't too happy with. The reason is that Marvel's Avengers already has a design based on that version of Thor; this one is just a "variant" of that skin without his helmet!
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Steps Out With His Best Cosplay Yet
Jujutsu Kaisen has kept quiet as of late, but things are going to heat up for the series this year. As 2023 gets underway, all eyes are on Gojo Satoru as he will be returning to television soon enough. Jujutsu Kaisen season two promises to check on the sorcerer as well as his students later this year. And thanks to one fan, Gojo is stepping out online with one of his best cosplays to date.
Black Clover Cosplay Brings Noelle Back to the Spotlight
Black Clover's anime is getting ready to make its huge comeback to screens around the world with its debut feature film, and one awesome cosplay has brought Noelle Silva back to the spotlight before her big return! The TV anime taking on Yuki Tabata's original manga series ended its five year run a couple of years ago, but it was announced that the franchise would instead be continuing not with a new slate of episodes but with a new feature film. With the new movie hitting our way later this year, fans will get to see Asta and the others in action all over again.
Marvel Turns Its Strongest Character Into Terrifying New Villain
Throughout the majority of his existence in the Marvel mythos, Robert Reynolds has been the Golden Guardian of Good. As Sentry, Reynolds has transformed himself into one of the strongest characters at the House of Ideas over the course of the past two decades. Now, thanks to the creative team behind the latest Strange series, Sentry now finds himself one of the publisher's most terrifying villains.
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at Chapter 89
Dragon Ball Super is heading into 2023 with a new arc, and the manga has all eyes on Trunks thanks to the release. Right now, the series is giving fans a taste of the simple life as a special Super Hero arc kickstarted just before the new year. The story has put Trunks and Goten center stage as the high schoolers try their hands at being superheroes. And now, the manga's next chapter just dropped storyboards for fans ahead of its release.
Xbox Report Says Cancelled Exclusive Could Get a Second Chance
This month officially marked a disappointing anniversary for Xbox fans, as January 9th, 2017 saw the cancellation of Scalebound. The collaboration between Microsoft and PlatinumGames had seen a lot of anticipation from Xbox One owners, but the game failed to materialize. According to a new rumor from Xbox insider Shpeshal_Nick, the two companies are back in talks to revive the IP (presumably on Xbox Series X|S), but things are apparently still in the early stages. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this one with a grain of salt until we hear something concrete from Xbox!
Pokemon Reveals Ash's Final Goal for the Anime
Pokemon has finally begun its final slate of episodes featuring Ash Ketchum and his adventures before he leaves the anime for good, and Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has revealed what the young world champion wants as his final goal for the anime! With the franchise getting ready to kick off its next wave of anime with a new set of protagonists in its next series, Ash is now making his final run through the regions of the Pokemon world now that he's officially a world champion. But that also means there's not much left for him to strive for.
Metal Gear Solid Insider Leaks Reveal of PS5 Remake
According to a new report, a remake of Metal Gear Solid is about to be revealed soon. If this sounds familiar it's because there's been a few rumors here and there in the last year or so claiming that Konami is remaking the first Metal Gear Solid game. So far, nothing has come of these rumors, but this is apparently set to change by no later than May of this year, or at least that is what the aforementioned report claims.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Confused About Losing Access to Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are confused about a game they are losing access to tomorrow, January 15. Tomorrow, six different games are leaving behind the subscription service. When and if any of these games will ever return, we don't know, but Xbox fans aren't sweating the departures very much because none of the games are notable, not at least in terms of quality. However, one departure is notable because it's a game from a studio owned by Xbox itself.
The Simpsons: Hit & Run Soundtrack Gets Bizarre Surprise Release
The Simpsons: Hit & Run is one of the most beloved video games to ever feature the citizens of Springfield. The 2003 video game was a critical and commercial success, and fans have been begging for years to see it remastered on current platforms. Given the game's massive popularity, it's surprising to report that the game's soundtrack was released on Apple Music, Spotify, and other services last year, but Disney failed to make mention of it, and many are just noticing it now! The whole thing is bizarre to say the least, but for fans desperate for content related to the game, it should be a bit of good news.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Rumor Says Player Counts are Dropping
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just launched last November, but it seems the game might be failing to maintain player interest. Sources for CharlieIntel say that these drop-offs have been "at a higher rate than expected." What that might mean for Activision's plans for the game remains to be seen. While CharlieIntel is a reliable source for Call of Duty info, readers should take this all with a grain of salt, as we cannot speak to the veracity of these sources. Still, it will be interesting to see if this leads to a bigger push for better and more interesting content!
The Sandman Star Addresses Why Netflix Won't Call New Episodes Season 2
The long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman arrived on Netflix last summer, finally bringing the iconic DC Vertigo comic series into live-action. After some impressive streaming numbers and a lot of speculation, the show was renewed for more installments in the fall — but the streaming service was quick to not refer to those episodes as "Season 2." During a recent appearance at Fan Expo San Francisco, Desire actor Mason Alexander Park addressed this decision, and teased that either way, new chapters of the story will be arriving "in a really cool way."
Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals the Big Change Made to Sequel's Love Story While Filming
A memorable component of the original 1985 Top Gun is the love story between Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Kelly McGillis' flight instructor Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood, but for the sequel, Jennifer Connelly's Penny became the love interest. Director Joseph Kosinski recently recalled how the sequel was originally crafted under the assumption that these two hadn't seen each other in more than three decades, only for the story to evolve to imply that the pair had a long-running romance with many ups and downs over the years. Top Gun: Maverick is out now on home video and streaming on Paramount+.
Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Wants to Adapt One of DC's Weirdest Heroes
With performances in Eternals and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Kumail Nanjiani has become a household name in the genre space. The actor and Oscar-nominated screenwriter has contributed to a wide array of epic projects — and as it turns out, he would like one fan-favorite DC character to be among that list. During a recent appearance on Happy, Sad, Confused, Nanjiani revealed that he would like to tackle an adaptation of DC's Irwin Schwab / Ambush Bug. It remains to be seen whether or not that could happen, especially now that Nanjiani's friend James Gunn is in charge of DC Studios.
AEW Star Teases Bringing Back Popular Gimmick
While All Elite Wrestling has its fair share of homegrown stars, evident by the likes of The Acclaimed and Maxwell Jacob Friedman occupying the championship scene at the moment, Tony Khan's young promotion has utilized a number of top talent that made their names in other companies. That said, some of those major names have donned new personas upon showing face in AEW, with former world champions like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho being almost unrecognizable from their WWE gimmicks. Even with the success of originality, nostalgia sells, and one veteran AEW star may be bringing a popular gimmick back to television.
Next PS5 Remake Releasing This Week
The PlayStation 5 is getting a remake of a 1990s horror game this week, on January 20, after the remake previously skipped over the PS5 when it was initially released. The horror genre isn't as popular in 2022, but in the 1990s it was everywhere, with many of the best horror games and series coming out during this window of time. In general, horror was more popular in the 20th century than it has been in the 21st century so far. There are a variety of reasons for this, but that's all neither here nor there. What's relevant is that if you grew up in the 90s playing horror games, and you're on PS5, you're getting a treat this week.
Avatar 3 Will Be Making a Big Change to Franchise's Narration
The original Avatar used the human character of Jake Sully to introduce audiences to the world of the Na'vi, with his human roots meaning that he served as a narrator for the first two films, but director James Cameron recently revealed that the upcoming third film will instead see his son Lo'ak serving as the narrator. The filmmaker brought up the notion when discussing how, while he might have plans in place for how the next three films will unfold, he is still open to making some changes based on how audiences connect with aspects of the series, including putting more prominence on new characters. Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now and Avatar 3 is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024.
HBO Max Crashes for Users During The Last of Us Premiere
HBO Max is experiencing problems following the premiere of The Last of Us. The Last of Us is the first big show to premiere in 2023 and will possibly be one of the biggest shows of the year. It's based on one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful PlayStation franchises of all-time. It's something that people have waited years for given the talent backing it with showrunner Craig Mazin, series creator Neil Druckmann, and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. It's a huge production and boasts a budget higher than the first five seasons of Game of Thrones so a lot is riding on this.
PlayStation Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Less Than $2
PlayStation and EA have combined to make a few AAA PS4 games less than $2 a pop. For a few more days, the Holiday Sale is live on PSN, which means for a few more days, hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games are still on sale. You will be hard-pressed to find $2 PS5 games, at least of consequence, but the sale does feature some notable, albeit older, PS4 games, all of which can be had for the price of a candy bar.
