Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Lawyers found more classified documents at Biden’s home than previously stated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday. White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search...
WATCH: McCarthy says Congress must probe classified Biden documents
New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy responded to the latest news of President Joe Biden’s possession of classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Del. and at the office of his former institute in Washington, by saying, “I think Congress has to investigate this.”. Watch McCarthy’s remarks in the...
WATCH: AG Garland makes remarks amid reports of classified documents found in Biden’s possession
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington. Watch Garland’s remarks in the player above. The announcement followed...
McCarthy invites Biden to deliver his State of the Union address on Feb. 7
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Feb. 7, the White House said, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy extended the invitation for him to address a joint session of Congress that day. It will be Biden’s first address to a...
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Russian President Vladimir Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically wound up creating one by proxy through his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a former US Army general said. Putin, who first ascended to the presidency in 1999, has had a long-standing "fear" about a...
Iran hangs former deputy defense minister, drawing international condemnation
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Saturday it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, despite international warnings not to carry out the death sentence. The execution further escalated tensions with the West amid the nationwide anti-government protests shaking the Islamic Republic. WATCH:...
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Justice Department finalizes tighter regulations on gun stabilizing braces
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is finalizing tighter regulations on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces, a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the devices were used in mass shootings in recent years. The rule, formalized Friday, was one of several steps Biden announced in...
WATCH: U.S. fully committed to U.S.-Japan alliance, Biden tells PM Kishida
President Joe Biden warmly welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the White House on Friday, as the two leaders were prepared to hold wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday as Japan looks to build security cooperation with allies amid growing concerns about provocative Chinese and North Korean military action.
WATCH: U.S. joins UK in decrying planned execution in Iran
The United States echoed Great Britain in calling for a halt to the execution of Ali Reza Akbari, a British-Iranian dual national and former senior defense official in Iran. Akbari was sentenced to death after being convicted on charges of spying for Britain, according to Iranian state-linked media. Watch the...
Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed, White House says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden’s right eye and one on her chest, the White House said Wednesday, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the physician to President Joe Biden, said examinations showed...
Brazil reckons with artistic treasures damaged in anti-democratic Jan. 8 riot
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The horde of rioters who invaded government buildings on Jan. 8 in an attack on Brazil’s democracy left behind a trail of destruction whose full scope is only now coming into full view. Following a painstaking survey of the ruins, the national artistic heritage...
House Republicans request visitor logs from Biden home in classified documents investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly empowered House Republicans on Sunday demanded the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and former office in the wake of more records found at his Delaware residence. “We have a...
WATCH: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks on FAA computer outage
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says “safety is going to be our North Star, as always,” following the outage of the Federal Aviation Administration system on Wednesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. “In the middle of the night, it became clear that there were still issues in...
Russia says it took town of Soledar, but Ukraine denies its capture
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claimed Friday that its forces captured a fiercely contested salt mining town, in what would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of setbacks in its war in Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said the fight for Soledar continued. Moscow has painted the...
Maria Elvira Salazar, Bill Cassidy Unveil Draft Legislation to Counter China in the Western Hemisphere
Last week, U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., released a discussion draft of the “Americas Trade and Investment Act” (Americas Act) to create an ever-expanding and permanent trade partnership of Western Hemisphere countries promoting prosperity and stability. The draft bill counters China’s...
WATCH: State Department speak on Russia’s release of U.S. Navy veteran
The State Department was tight-lipped about an American citizen who was deported from Russia after apparently illegally crossing into Russia from Poland last year and held for nine months. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said the department was constrained in what it could say about the case due to privacy concerns.
