KNOE TV8
BBB: Preventing used car scams
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Tax season is approaching, and scammers are plotting to take your money. Jo Ann Deal from the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to inform the viewers of one of the biggest tax season scams, selling used cars. Deal said when purchasing a used car, there are rules...
kalb.com
Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
KNOE TV8
NELA organizations gather to support mothers for LA Life March 2023 in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Hundreds of people from various organizations in northeast Louisiana gathered at First West Baptist Church - West Monroe Campus for the Louisiana Life March Sunday afternoon. This year’s theme was ‘Everyone Deserves a Birthday.’ Supporters formed near the church to support moms and soon-to-be moms...
KNOE TV8
Final day of Ag Expo 2023 ends Saturday afternoon
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Ag Expo ended Saturday afternoon at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe. The expo promoted agricultural resources available around the ArkLaMiss throughout the weekend. Kelly Coleman, who’s the Branch Manager of Southern AgCredit in Ruston, says agriculture is northeast Louisiana’s greatest...
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe helps youth plan future through MLK Day Youth Resource Fair
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s AmeriCorps program held an MLK Day Youth Resource Fair inside the gym at Powell Community Center Monday morning. The fair lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2023, and offered teens and young adults the chance to learn about financial planning from financial counselors.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested on traffic stop
A Simsboro woman was arrested Thursday after drugs were found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. A Lincoln Parish Deputy saw a white Toyota Tacoma cross the centerline into the opposing lane on U.S. 80 shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. The driver was asked multiple times for her driver’s...
KNOE TV8
ULM participates in MLK day of service
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Various organizations joined forces at ULM on Jan. 16, 2023, for its annual MLK day of service. Staff, students, and community members donated three truckloads of items to the Salvation Army to help replenish goods after the holiday season. “There’s a quote that Dr. Martin Luther...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Drugs found on traffic stop
Ruston Police arrested a Ruston woman Saturday evening after drugs were found on a traffic stop. Angela C Thomas, 56, what stop for improper playing usage on Mills Avenue about 7:30 p.m. last Saturday. The officer saw two open alcohol containers in the center console. In the course of the investigation, Thomas was searched, and a bag of suspected crack cocaine and a glass pipe used for smoking were discovered in her sock. Another glass smoking pipe was found in a cigarette pack in her purse as well as other paraphernalia used for smoking controlled substances.
Louisiana woman accused of stabbing girlfriend to death during argument
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, the Little Rock Police Department was dispatched to a possible burglary at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Breckenridge Drive in Little Rock, Ark. The caller advised authorities that the apartment was broken into and their friend was found wrapped in a blanket. Upon arrival, police […]
KSLA
Man wanted on charges for alleged vandalism with gun on Louisiana Tech campus
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Tech University is pressing charges against a student who fired a gun on campus and damaged part of a building. Louisiana Tech University Police has identified LaTech student Jacob D. Roberts, 30, as a suspect. The Dec. 31 incident involved a firearm being discharged, damaging...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Kidnapper and victim stopped in Lincoln Parish
A man suspected in a possible kidnapping in Rhode Island was apprehended as he passed through Lincoln Parish Tuesday. Tuesday night the Rhode Island State Police contacted the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a possible kidnapping. Authorities said a woman’s parents were concerned for her and believed she may have been kidnapped by her estranged husband. State Police were pinging her phone traveling on Interstate 20 in Lincoln Parish.
Union Parish man accused of assaulting healthcare worker; wanted by deputies
The Union Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for 35-year-old Johnny Dale Spencer Jr. who is wanted for Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a Healthcare Facility and Battery of Emergency Room Personnel
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrested woman calls 911 for help
A woman under arrest by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office called 911 for assistance Tuesday as she was being taken to jail. A deputy was checking the speeds of vehicles on Interstate 20 about 4:30 p.m. when he clocked a black Nissan at 89 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. After the deputy issued a citation for speeding, the driver, Jontreka L. Westmoreland, 30, of Flowood, Mississippi, refused to sign it. After the deputy explained the signature was a promise to appear in court and not an admission of guilt, Westmoreland continued to refuse to sign.
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978, 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II, Expired Drivers License. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend Drug without Prescription or Order.
Ruston man accused of robbing Marion convenience store workers at gunpoint
Union Parish Sheriff's Office search for male suspect that demanded money while pointing a handgun at the store's cashier.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A shop where you can grab a taste of home
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - If you are south of I-20 on Highway 80, stop at the little shop next to Calhoun Middle School, Specialty Meats of Calhoun, it will surprise you. Co-owner Charlie Carter got the idea for the shop while working in the oil fields. “All of a sudden,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting
Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
Ringgold home fire: woman who died on Saturday may have used oven as heater
State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire that claimed the life of a woman in Ringgold on Saturday night.
