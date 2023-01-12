Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Breaking Bad stars appearing at a free event in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family
Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video
ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening. Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
49ers’ Brock Purdy shared emotional hugs with his family after breaking an NFL playoff rookie record
Despite helping keep the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes alive in the regular season, no one understandably knew what to expect from rookie/former seventh-round pick Brock Purdy in his playoff debut Saturday. But then 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let Purdy’s deep passing game loose, the monstrous San Francisco defense flexed its muscles, and Purdy-Mania officially extended into the postseason during a 49ers’ 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA Youngboy Marries Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle
NBA Youngboy has married his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. A marriage license showing that NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle tied the knot on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah has been doing the rounds on social media. No other information is available but it looks like it’s the real deal as Jazlyn was seen showing off wedding preparations on her account.
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Yardbarker
Erik Spoelstra Says Heat LeBron James Would Have Been The Best Player At Every Position If He Played There
LeBron James is one of the best players to have ever played the game of basketball, and there's no doubt that he is still dominating with the Los Angeles Lakers. As of right now, LeBron James is putting up 29.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 6.8 APG. Even though his numbers...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Marino's Appearance
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dolphins legend Dan Marino is in the house for Miami's road playoff test against the division rival Bills on Sunday. Marino quarterbacked the Fins to 147 wins and a Super Bowl appearance over his 17 seasons in South Beach, making nine Pro Bowls and earning three ...
NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal
Saturday was quite a night for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After having one of the worst first halves that an NFL quarterback has ever had, he led the Jags in a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, turning a 27-0 deficit into a 31-30 victory. After the game, Trevor took to social media Read more... The post NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Suzy Kolber's Voting Decision
ESPN's Suzy Kolber decided to turn one of her MVP votes into an incredible gesture this year. Per the Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Denny Kellington, the Bills trainer who performed life-saving CPR on Damar Hamlin, received a fifth-place vote from Kolber who called it a "symbolic gesture for ...
NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Sunday Afternoon
Fans aren't loving Tony Romo's nickname for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Early in the broadcast of Sunday's wild card matchup between Miami and Buffalo, Romo referred to Allen as "Mr. January" for his playoff performances thus far in his young career. Something that the NFL world pushed back on a ...
Doug Pederson's postgame speech to the Jaguars after their wild win will give you chills
The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history Saturday night, beating the Chargers 31-30 in an absolute thriller in Jacksonville. One of the biggest reasons for the Jaguars’ huge turnaround this year is their head coach, Doug Pederson. The franchise made the right move by firing Urban Meyer (who is the worst coach in NFL history) before the end of last season and then quickly scooping up Pederson in the offseason.
Elon Musk Celebrates a Big Win for Twitter
Twitter is set to run content sponsorship deals with many media and major sports advertisers, according to Axios.
Comments / 0