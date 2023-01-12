ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koxe.com

Joe Eddie Hill, 80, of Brownwood

Joe Eddie Hill, age 80, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Center in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Joe will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

James Teague, 88, of Brady

James Teague, 88, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Brady. A Graveside Service will be Thursday, January 19, at 2:00 pm at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady.
BRADY, TX
koxe.com

Karon Hutson, 71, of Brady

Karon Hutson, 71, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 in Brady. A Memorial Service is pending and will be announced at a later date. 4 Daughters – Brenda Kuhn, Michelle Bankston, Carolyn Black-Jones and Stephanie Hutson.
BRADY, TX
koxe.com

Billie Marie Merryman, 93, of Abilene, formerly of Coleman

Billie Marie Merryman, age 93, of Abilene, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. The family will host a time of visitation and fellowship from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service celebrating her life at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Deborah Kay Kilgore

Deborah Kay Kilgore, age 69, of Zephyr, Texas, was called home to be with our Lord Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Monday, January 16th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Inurnment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, at a later date.
ZEPHYR, TX
koxe.com

Alan Ray Eaton, 73

Alan Ray Eaton, formerly of Brownwood, passed from this life on December 31, 2022, at the age of 73. Visitation will be Monday January 16, 2023 from 5 -7 pm at Brownwood Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday January 17, 2023 at 1:30 pm at Bangs Cemetery.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man ejected, killed in Eastland County ATV crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was ejected and killed in an ATV crash in Eastland County Saturday evening. Robert Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 376 outside of Cross Plains just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood ISD Trustees Honored During School Board Recognition Month

January is School Board Recognition Month and Brownwood ISD (BISD) is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Rep. Spiller Takes Oath for 88th Texas Legislative Session

David Spiller, who represents Brown County in the Texas Legislature, shared the following in his Capital Update. “This week the 88th Texas Legislature convened on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. It was a great day surrounded by family and friends as I was sworn in for my second term. As your...
TEXAS STATE
koxe.com

Betty Cupps, 71, of Santa Anna

Betty Cupps, age 71, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Brownwood Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
SANTA ANNA, TX
koxe.com

Successful Youth Fair Premium Sale Held Saturday

The 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair concluded Saturday evening with the Premium Sale at the Brown County Fairgrounds. The grand champion and reserve champions among Steers, Lambs, Swine, Ag Mechanics and Home Economics received a total of $76,100 in bids. Leading the way was Ashtyn Adams’ Grand Champion Market...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Rising Star Man Dies in ATV Crash

A man from Rising Star, Texas died as a result of an ATV crash. The deceased is Robert Carmel Martin, 55, of Rising Star. He was the driver and lone occupant of a 2003 Honda, Foreman S TRX 450, ATV-quad. According to the report from the Texas Department of Public...
RISING STAR, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 1/13/23

The following cases were filed in the Brown Count Clerk’s office from January 6 through January 12:. Lopez, George Rodriguez, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ramirez, Maria Fernando Salinas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Smith, Mckinze Leanne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Williams, Trease Wilson, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Freitas, Curtis Deandre,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Motorcycle Crash in Early Sends Passenger to Fort Worth Hospital

The Early Police Department shared the following on their Facebook page concerning a motorcycle accident Saturday night. Tonight at approximately 7:00 pm, Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard responded to 300 block of Early Blvd for a motorcycle wreck. A motorcycle struck the center concrete median while traveling westbound on Early Blvd. The male driver and female passenger struck the ground on the median. The female passenger was unconscious upon EMS arrival and was flown by Air Evac to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. The accident is still under investigation.
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

BMDD Board to Meet Tuesday Afternoon

The Brownwood Municipal Development District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday (Jan. 17) at 1:30 pm in the City Council Meeting Room inside Brownwood City Hall. The proceedings of the meeting will be as follows:. Item 1. Call the meeting to order. Item 2. Items to be withdrawn. Item 3....
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

House Fire in Santa Anna Sunday Evening

Santa Anna and Coleman Fire Departments and Lifeguard EMS responded to a house fire Sunday night in the 100 block of Fannin Street in Santa Anna. The call came in a little after 7:00 pm. AEP was called to the scene to disconnect electricity. The fire was brought under control shortly after 8:00 pm. ColemanToday was told at the scene that there were no injuries. No additional information was available Sunday night.
SANTA ANNA, TX
koxe.com

Jensyn Evans Named Brown County Youth Fair Queen

Jensyn Evans was crowned Queen at the 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair Saturday afternoon during the Premium Sale and awards ceremony. Watch for an Interview with Jensyn and photo gallery of the coronation coming at BrownwoodNews.com. (photo courtesy Derrick Stuckly of Brownwoodnews.com)
BROWN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy