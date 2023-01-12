The Early Police Department shared the following on their Facebook page concerning a motorcycle accident Saturday night. Tonight at approximately 7:00 pm, Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard responded to 300 block of Early Blvd for a motorcycle wreck. A motorcycle struck the center concrete median while traveling westbound on Early Blvd. The male driver and female passenger struck the ground on the median. The female passenger was unconscious upon EMS arrival and was flown by Air Evac to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. The accident is still under investigation.

EARLY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO