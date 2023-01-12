Read full article on original website
Joe Eddie Hill, 80, of Brownwood
Joe Eddie Hill, age 80, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Center in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Joe will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
James Teague, 88, of Brady
James Teague, 88, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Brady. A Graveside Service will be Thursday, January 19, at 2:00 pm at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady.
Karon Hutson, 71, of Brady
Karon Hutson, 71, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 in Brady. A Memorial Service is pending and will be announced at a later date. 4 Daughters – Brenda Kuhn, Michelle Bankston, Carolyn Black-Jones and Stephanie Hutson.
Billie Marie Merryman, 93, of Abilene, formerly of Coleman
Billie Marie Merryman, age 93, of Abilene, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. The family will host a time of visitation and fellowship from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service celebrating her life at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Deborah Kay Kilgore
Deborah Kay Kilgore, age 69, of Zephyr, Texas, was called home to be with our Lord Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Monday, January 16th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Inurnment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, at a later date.
Alan Ray Eaton, 73
Alan Ray Eaton, formerly of Brownwood, passed from this life on December 31, 2022, at the age of 73. Visitation will be Monday January 16, 2023 from 5 -7 pm at Brownwood Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday January 17, 2023 at 1:30 pm at Bangs Cemetery.
Man ejected, killed in Eastland County ATV crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was ejected and killed in an ATV crash in Eastland County Saturday evening. Robert Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 376 outside of Cross Plains just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas […]
Brownwood ISD Trustees Honored During School Board Recognition Month
January is School Board Recognition Month and Brownwood ISD (BISD) is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.
Rep. Spiller Takes Oath for 88th Texas Legislative Session
David Spiller, who represents Brown County in the Texas Legislature, shared the following in his Capital Update. “This week the 88th Texas Legislature convened on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. It was a great day surrounded by family and friends as I was sworn in for my second term. As your...
Betty Cupps, 71, of Santa Anna
Betty Cupps, age 71, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Brownwood Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Successful Youth Fair Premium Sale Held Saturday
The 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair concluded Saturday evening with the Premium Sale at the Brown County Fairgrounds. The grand champion and reserve champions among Steers, Lambs, Swine, Ag Mechanics and Home Economics received a total of $76,100 in bids. Leading the way was Ashtyn Adams’ Grand Champion Market...
Rising Star Man Dies in ATV Crash
A man from Rising Star, Texas died as a result of an ATV crash. The deceased is Robert Carmel Martin, 55, of Rising Star. He was the driver and lone occupant of a 2003 Honda, Foreman S TRX 450, ATV-quad. According to the report from the Texas Department of Public...
Court Records 1/13/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown Count Clerk’s office from January 6 through January 12:. Lopez, George Rodriguez, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ramirez, Maria Fernando Salinas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Smith, Mckinze Leanne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Williams, Trease Wilson, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Freitas, Curtis Deandre,...
Motorcycle Crash in Early Sends Passenger to Fort Worth Hospital
The Early Police Department shared the following on their Facebook page concerning a motorcycle accident Saturday night. Tonight at approximately 7:00 pm, Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard responded to 300 block of Early Blvd for a motorcycle wreck. A motorcycle struck the center concrete median while traveling westbound on Early Blvd. The male driver and female passenger struck the ground on the median. The female passenger was unconscious upon EMS arrival and was flown by Air Evac to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. The accident is still under investigation.
BMDD Board to Meet Tuesday Afternoon
The Brownwood Municipal Development District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday (Jan. 17) at 1:30 pm in the City Council Meeting Room inside Brownwood City Hall. The proceedings of the meeting will be as follows:. Item 1. Call the meeting to order. Item 2. Items to be withdrawn. Item 3....
House Fire in Santa Anna Sunday Evening
Santa Anna and Coleman Fire Departments and Lifeguard EMS responded to a house fire Sunday night in the 100 block of Fannin Street in Santa Anna. The call came in a little after 7:00 pm. AEP was called to the scene to disconnect electricity. The fire was brought under control shortly after 8:00 pm. ColemanToday was told at the scene that there were no injuries. No additional information was available Sunday night.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Texas
The Lone Star State is filled with amazing restaurants but we always like to highlight the ones that are a little more hidden and unassuming. Underwood's Cafeteria is one of those places. While it may not look like much from the outside, we promise you're in for a real culinary treat once you step inside.
Jensyn Evans Named Brown County Youth Fair Queen
Jensyn Evans was crowned Queen at the 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair Saturday afternoon during the Premium Sale and awards ceremony. Watch for an Interview with Jensyn and photo gallery of the coronation coming at BrownwoodNews.com. (photo courtesy Derrick Stuckly of Brownwoodnews.com)
