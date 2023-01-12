Henderson closes building due to perceived threat
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Henderson made an announcement on Facebook on Thursday regarding the Henderson Municipal Center closing.
Officials say the center will be closed for the remainder of the business day on January 12 due to a threat made against a neighboring building. Additionally, they say the person who is responsible for the threat has been taken into custody.Henderson announces Transfer Station changes
The Henderson Municipal Center will reopen on Friday January 13.
