Saginaw County, MI

All three Family Dollar shooting suspects sentenced to life

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects convicted of the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. The husband and father, 47-year-old Larry Teague, was not in the courtroom to receive his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Teague was removed from court after the judge ruled that Teague was being disruptive.
Allegedly fraudulent contractor facing new charges in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of defrauding several Mid-Michigan residents over the past two years is facing more criminal charges in Genesee County. Jacob McCandlish, 25, is charged with larceny by conversion of over $20,000 and issuing a check with nonsufficient funds over $500. The charges stem from a case under investigation in Vienna Township.
Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning. A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit. Troopers clocked another...
Birch Run woman hospitalized after U.P. snowmobile crash

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Birch Run woman was hospitalized after police say she took a curve too fast on a snowmobile and crashed in some trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Wendy Batterbee was riding east on Trail 8 near Shingleton around 9:30 a.m. Friday when she failed to negotiate a curve.
Workers and customers sad as Capitol Coney Island closes its doors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Capitol Coney Island at Van Slyke and Bristol roads in Flint served its final coney dogs after 57 years in business. For decades, workers at the General Motors plant across the road went there for lunch or dinner. It was their big meeting place and a popular spot for families.
Saginaw hosts Unity March luncheon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday was the 27th annual Unity March and luncheon in Saginaw. Many attendees, including members of Delta College's basketball programs, say America is making strides in the right direction. But they believe there is a long way to go to achieve equity and equality. Delta College...
Bay City public transit buses changing route to avoid toll bridges

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Routes will change permanently for Bay City's public transit buses in March to avoid a hefty bill for tolls on two city-owned drawbridges. Route changes on the city's west side to avoid construction on the Liberty Bridge will be made permanent. Routes also will be reconfigured to avoid the Independence Bridge.
MLK Event in Saginaw brings out people of all ages

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day, many events are happening right here in Mid-Michigan encouraging people to reflect on the principles of racial equality and nonviolent social change. "I still think it's a long way to go and until everything is 100 percent equal,...
Berston Field House hosts health fair on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People of Flint got to take part in a cancer screening and health fair in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Dozens of people attended the event at Berston Field House on Saginaw Street in Flint. Vendors from a variety of Mid-Michigan agencies were on hand...
Hall of Famer Jack Morris coming to Flint in February

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Former Tiger pitcher and four-time World Series champion Jack Morris will be at Foutch's Strike Zone on February 4th for their "Hot Stove Night." The event is The Greater Flint Area Baseball and Softball Association annual fundraiser to support the Broome and Whaley Park improvements. The...
Ithaca company closing plant, laying off more than 80 workers

ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - A plant that remanufacturers inkjet printer cartridges is closing, which will mean the layoff of more than 80 employees later this year. Clover Imaging Group is closing a manufacturing, packaging and distribution facility at 100 Raycraft Road in March. The work from that plant will be spread among the company's other U.S. facilities.
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy on Monday. An event at Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church in Flint was titled "Youth Salute to a King." The free event was all about sharing King's message of service with the community.
