Effective: 2023-01-16 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Tattnall, Toombs, Appling and Wayne Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Baxley. * WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 74.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 74.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 74.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

APPLING COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO