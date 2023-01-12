Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Grady, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Grady; Lowndes; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Florida, Madison County. In Georgia, Grady, Thomas, Brooks and Lowndes Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Gadsden, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Leon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Gadsden; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Gadsden, Leon, Inland Jefferson, Inland Wakulla and Inland Taylor Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-21 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will build to 3 to 4 feet today, and then decrease slightly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Increasing southerly winds Wednesday and Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front will result in surf heights building to 5 to 6 feet and a High Surf Advisory may be required. Surf should begin to subside Thursday evening through Friday behind the passing cold front.
