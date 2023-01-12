Effective: 2023-01-17 06:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-21 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will build to 3 to 4 feet today, and then decrease slightly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Increasing southerly winds Wednesday and Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front will result in surf heights building to 5 to 6 feet and a High Surf Advisory may be required. Surf should begin to subside Thursday evening through Friday behind the passing cold front.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO