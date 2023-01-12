Effective: 2023-01-17 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Gadsden; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Gadsden, Leon, Inland Jefferson, Inland Wakulla and Inland Taylor Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO