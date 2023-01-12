Read full article on original website
Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady”
If a broken clock can be right twice a day, Teresa Giudice can also be correct once in a while. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has a bone to pick with She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, otherwise known as Teddi Mellencamp. As you know, the fired former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a podcast along […] The post Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Former ‘RHONJ’ star Caroline Manzo returns to TV in ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
For years, Caroline Manzo was a mainstay of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”. After leaving the show, the fan favorite even got her own three-season network spinoff, “Manzo’d with Children.”. Manzo said she repeatedly rejected offers to rejoin the “RHONJ” cast. But now,...
Shannon Beador's Boyfriend John Janssen Dumps ‘RHOC’ Star After 3 Years Of Dating
Shannon Beador was “blindsided” by her now ex-boyfriend John Janssen breaking things off with her after 3 and a half years of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Bravo star revealed her longtime beau shocked her with his decision a little over a month ago. Beador told People that Janssen broke up with her after they finished filming season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County. "All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming," Beador said. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down,...
Lisa Rinna Shares Blunt Reason For Leaving Real Housewives, And There Is An F-Bomb Involved
Lisa Rinna shared a blunt reason for leaving the Real Housewives franchise, and she included an f-bomb.
Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have been focused on two things right now: Jen Shah’s upcoming sentencing date and Heather Gay’s black eye. At least with Jen, we will have some concrete answers come January 6, 2023. I’m not holding my breath that we will get any clarity about Heather’s eye situation. During […] The post Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dancing All the Way to the Bank! ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna’s Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is known for her sassy one-liners, groovy dance moves and iconic hairstyles, but she’s much more than just a reality star! Get details about how the Bravo star makes her money, her impressive net worth and more. What Is Lisa Rinna’s Net Worth? Lisa is worth...
Popculture
Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby
Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
'Can You Say Red Flag?': Fans Express Concern After Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Gifts 4 Stepdaughters $12,500 Cartier Bracelets
Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, gifted his four stepdaughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with ex Joe Giudice — a $12,500 Cartier bracelet, but fans are concerned about her new man's financial situation. On Sunday, December 25, Milania, 16, revealed the exciting present she received from her stepfather. “Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet,” she said while showing off the Cartier Love Bracelet she received the year before. “This year he, again, got us — me and my three sisters — this one,” she continued while debuting...
Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”
Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
Kyle Richards shades Lisa Vanderpump for commenting on Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ exit
Kyle Richards “liked” a tweet shading her nemesis Lisa Vanderpump after she commented on Lisa Rinna’s exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” “Why didn’t you comment about vivienne westwood and have to comment on this?” the “liked” tweet read, referring to the recent death of iconic British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. As many commenters pointed out, It’s unclear why Vanderpump would comment on the death of the fashion designer as they seemingly have no connection other than both being British. However, Vanderpump caused quite the stir on social media Thursday by tweeting, “Ding dong” just one hour after Rinna, 59, stunned...
‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother
Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight Into What Caused Her Mysterious Black Eye
Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's biggest mystery has been solved…sort of. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays
Have you heard about the new Karen-for-hire business? They offer Twitter rebellion, complaint letters, and “super villainy.” I have a theory they based their business plan off Tamra Judge and Meghan King’s slick takedown of Vicki Gunvalson over the course of three Real Housewives of Orange County seasons. Whatever you want to say about Meg now that she’s off the show, I still […] The post Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays appeared first on Reality Tea.
Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama
TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton Hits the Gym, Gets Mad Props from Brand New Husband
New, and seemingly improved, Tammy Slaton. The 1,000-Lb Sisters star appears to be more dedicated than ever before to improving both her physique and, as a result, her overall health these days… as most recently evidenced by the photo below. It was snapped by husband Caleb Willingham. “My ANGEL...
Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along
Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
’RHOA’: What Kenya Moore Thinks About Cynthia Bailey’s Divorce From Mike Hill
Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore met while filming 'RHOA.' The two became close friends and have supported one another through marriages, divorce, and more.
Women's Health
Mariska Hargitay Posts Super Emotional Message Amid Upsetting 'Law and Order: SVU' News
Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left the drama after 12 seasons. And they weren't the only ones. Mariska Hargitay echoed their sentiments, and she got emotional on Instagram. Last week, Law and Order: SVU fans were devastated when Kelli Giddish officially left...
NeNe Leakes Shares Tweet About Deserving 'Grace' — and Returning to Housewives
Earlier this year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen — which was ultimately dismissed in August — that alleged a racially insensitive work environment NeNe Leakes apparently has thoughts on a Real Housewives return — though she's letting others do the talking... for now. The Real Housewive of Atlanta alum reposted a tweet questioning Bravo's sense of "grace" on Tuesday after Brandi Glanville sparked speculation about her own possible return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Leakes, 55, retweeted a...
‘RHOC’ alum Kelly Dodd’s husband is ‘lucky to be alive’ after horrifying car crash
Rick Leventhal, the husband of “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd, feels “lucky to be alive” after surviving a horrifying car crash. “So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I’m getting. 4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride,” the former Fox News reporter, 62, captioned an Instagram post shared Tuesday night. “So far that’s it 🙏❤️😎.” In an accompanying video from his hospital bed, Leventhal elaborated on the scary incident. “I hydroplaned heading east on 410, about 40 minutes outside pf Palm Desert, just straight away hit what felt like a patch of...
