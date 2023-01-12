Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Giant gorilla sold at auction getting new home in North Carolina
The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home.
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
WRAL
Ceiling collapses on Garner firefighter, home destroyed in massive blaze
RALEIGH, N.C. — A firefighter was injured Monday night while battling a large blaze at a home near Garner. Before 6:45 p.m., crews responded to massive fire on Pagan Road in southern Wake County. Smoke was visible from at least a mile away from the home. A firefighter with...
cbs17
How much did the highest bidder pay for ‘local landmark’ 8-ft gorilla in Wake Forest?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home. The 8-foot tall, 5-foot wide gorilla currently stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
WRAL
New York style micro-apartments in downtown Raleigh will be 160 square feet
A real estate entrepreneur plans to replace a single, century-old home in Raleigh with 100 apartments - each roughly the size of a shipping container. A real estate entrepreneur plans to replace a single, century-old home in Raleigh with 100 apartments - each roughly the size of a shipping container.
WRAL
Tiny apartments renting for $1,000 planned for Hillsborough Street
A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments" -- each roughly the size of a shipping container -- renting for $1,000 per month on Hillsborough Street. A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments"...
chapelboro.com
Crumbl Cookies Targeting Chapel Hill Grand Opening in February
A cookie shop known for its viral social media campaigns and pink boxes is close to opening in downtown Chapel Hill. Crumbl Cookies, a quick-growing chain, is set to open its first location in the college town within the next few weeks along West Franklin Street. After owning the space for more than a year and experiencing a handful of delays, co-owner Craig Church told Chapelboro the franchise is aiming to open in February.
Garner firefighter injured while battling large house fire in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — A firefighter was injured Monday night while battling a large blaze at a home near Garner. Before 6:45 p.m., crews responded to massive fire on Pagan Road in southern Wake County. Smoke was visible from at least a mile away from the home. A firefighter with...
New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It
We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense. A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take […]
carolinajournal.com
NC restaurant owner taps state’s booming business climate
New business creation filings grew 40% in 2021 over 2020, for a total of 178,300 new businesses in the state. North Carolina has a $21.4 billion restaurant industry, accounting for nearly 500,000 jobs, or 11% of N.C. employment. Delays caused by local regulations and the inspection process are a consistent...
cbs17
Family displaced by house fire near Angier; crews ‘saddened’ by loss
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. Fire crews were able to quickly...
Segregation and gentrification: History of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods preserved in new book
WRAL enterprise multimedia journalist & Heather Leah, WRAL multiplatform producer. Entire neighborhoods torn down and erased by time. A small, unassuming park near downtown, where once stood an entire college campus. A cemetery that, for years, was overgrown and practically unnoticed by passersby. A hidden alleyway in downtown where the first licensed Black doctor in North Carolina once lived – now hidden by high-rises.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Unique Day Trips Around Raleigh, North Carolina
Visiting Raleigh is fun because of the places to explore. Raleigh is more exciting because of its central location that allows you to see a lot in a short time. What are the best day trips to take around Raleigh?. Raleigh is the capital city of North Carolina. During your...
cbs17
National Hurricane Center watching non-tropical low in North Atlantic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical weather outlook for the North Atlantic as it watches a non-tropical low pressure about 300 miles north of Bermuda. The disturbance is surrounded by cold air and is producing storm-force winds near frontal boundaries. Of course, this...
Person in police custody dies outside sweepstakes parlor in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody. No other details were provided. Around 5:15 a.m., multiple officers were outside Supreme Sweepstakes. WRAL News was told customers playing...
WRAL's Julian Grace thanks Raleigh police officers for saving his life
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers and a state trooper for saving his life. In a video posted to his Facebook page, Grace said he was driving home from work around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 2 when three police officers and a state trooper sped past him on Interstate 440 East.
cbs17
2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
Micro apartments reportedly coming to Hillsborough Street near NC State
The building boom continues along Hillsborough Street near NC State in Raleigh.
$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Charlotte; $10,000 ticket sold in Raleigh
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The much-anticipated Mega Millions drawing on Friday the 13th brought good luck for some North Carolinians. One of those few purchased a ticket in Charlotte and won a $1 million prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. The...
WRAL
No running water, broken elevator among problems at Granville Towers East
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Granville East Towers at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill are dealing with maintenance issues. According to students who reside in the nine-story dorm, which is owned by UNC, the building has been without running water for days at a time and no elevator access for three weeks.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0