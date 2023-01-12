ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

chathamjournal.com

A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Tiny apartments renting for $1,000 planned for Hillsborough Street

A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments" -- each roughly the size of a shipping container -- renting for $1,000 per month on Hillsborough Street. A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments"...
chapelboro.com

Crumbl Cookies Targeting Chapel Hill Grand Opening in February

A cookie shop known for its viral social media campaigns and pink boxes is close to opening in downtown Chapel Hill. Crumbl Cookies, a quick-growing chain, is set to open its first location in the college town within the next few weeks along West Franklin Street. After owning the space for more than a year and experiencing a handful of delays, co-owner Craig Church told Chapelboro the franchise is aiming to open in February.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It

  We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense. A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take […]
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

NC restaurant owner taps state’s booming business climate

New business creation filings grew 40% in 2021 over 2020, for a total of 178,300 new businesses in the state. North Carolina has a $21.4 billion restaurant industry, accounting for nearly 500,000 jobs, or 11% of N.C. employment. Delays caused by local regulations and the inspection process are a consistent...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Family displaced by house fire near Angier; crews ‘saddened’ by loss

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. Fire crews were able to quickly...
ANGIER, NC
WRAL News

Segregation and gentrification: History of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods preserved in new book

WRAL enterprise multimedia journalist & Heather Leah, WRAL multiplatform producer. Entire neighborhoods torn down and erased by time. A small, unassuming park near downtown, where once stood an entire college campus. A cemetery that, for years, was overgrown and practically unnoticed by passersby. A hidden alleyway in downtown where the first licensed Black doctor in North Carolina once lived – now hidden by high-rises.
RALEIGH, NC
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Unique Day Trips Around Raleigh, North Carolina

Visiting Raleigh is fun because of the places to explore. Raleigh is more exciting because of its central location that allows you to see a lot in a short time. What are the best day trips to take around Raleigh?. Raleigh is the capital city of North Carolina. During your...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

National Hurricane Center watching non-tropical low in North Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical weather outlook for the North Atlantic as it watches a non-tropical low pressure about 300 miles north of Bermuda. The disturbance is surrounded by cold air and is producing storm-force winds near frontal boundaries. Of course, this...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Person in police custody dies outside sweepstakes parlor in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody. No other details were provided. Around 5:15 a.m., multiple officers were outside Supreme Sweepstakes. WRAL News was told customers playing...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

