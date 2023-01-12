ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware, OH

Jon Gotti
3d ago

the society we live in today doesn't support our spiritual needs.. they have turned their backs on God. remember it's not just mind and body. it's mind, body and SPIRIT.

Barb Emrisko
4d ago

So sorry for your loss....I heard about this last night and all I heard was bullying!!!! It needs to stop and the schools need to be more aware of this....l

Mary Cox
4d ago

This is so sad. I’m a Foster Mom and I see this and when you suggest it’s going on there’s a lot of denial in the system. What kids perceive as bullying adults see just being a kid! My 12 year olds was depressed last night due to things being said to her. I try to explain to them that many times especially boys will say things hateful just because they like you and many times girls are just plain jealous. Praying she gets a handle on her emotions because life is full of crap!!!!

NBC4 Columbus

74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Mt. Sterling firefighter, 19, faces battle with rare cancer

MOUNT STERLING, Ohio — Logan Jester, 19, has always dreamed of being a firefighter. Last September, he made that dream a reality, joining Mt. Sterling's Tri-County Fire Department. “In the short time I’ve been here, people have been so kind to me," said Jester. What You Need To...
MOUNT STERLING, OH
10TV

Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Columbus is home to the first Death Cafe in the country

Some individuals take their coffee with cream and sugar, others drink it straight black. And then there are those who prefer to discuss death alongside their cup of joe. Billed as the first of its kind in the United States, the Columbus Death Cafe is a pop-up event that meets at different locations throughout the city, affording guests a free venue to discuss death from personal and philosophical perspectives.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Lancaster Couple Who Fled Ohio to Florida with Kids, Indicted for Custody Charges

A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after abducting six children and fleeing the state of Ohio. On the evening of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Florida Highway Patrol in reference to a minivan involved in a parental kidnapping. Ashley Nicole Holter, 27, and her boyfriend, Nicholis Andrew Adams, 26, had active warrants out of Lancaster, Ohio for taking her six children from their grandparents, who have legal custody, and fleeing the state.
LANCASTER, OH
614now.com

Police: Fight involving 40-50 juveniles breaks out at Easton

A pair of teenagers were arrested following a fight at Easton Town Center that included 40-50 individuals, police said. The fight occurred just before 8:40 on Jan. 14 on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to Columbus Police. It’s currently unclear what led to the incident. While...
COLUMBUS, OH
