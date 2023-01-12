Southeast Nashville residents want accountability from NES and TVA at town hall meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just a few weeks ago the snow and cold temperatures crippled Metro Nashville.

“It was such a bad time for all of this to happen,” said Penny Anderson.

Anderson was one of the thousands in Southeast Nashville left without power just before Christmas.

“Because of the power station, because of the communication, because of the overloading of the system and not adapting to the huge growth in Southeast Nashville, that was a very expensive Christmas for us,” she said.

Spoiled food and hotel stays cost her family $800.

“I think the communication was really mishandled,” said Anderson.

Pastor Randy Cordell opened the Lakeshore Christian Church doors to feed and house people who lost power during that time.

“I can understand a power outage, everyone can understand that it was an extreme situation, but for it to be that long that’s just I believe unacceptable in a lot of ways,” he said.

Thursday night, the community will finally get answers. Representatives from the Tennessee Valley Authority and Nashville Electric Service will speak to residents at a town hall meeting.

“I think the most productive way is to look forward and to say when there’s a problem this is the channel you need to monitor,” said Anderson.

Anderson and Cordell hope both agencies will bring answers and a plan at Thursday’s meeting.

“We want people to have confidence moving forward that they’re not going to have to face that situation again,” said Cordell.

And with growth exploding, Anderson says Southeast Nashville needs more importance moving forward.

“What we do know from this incident is this area needs to be made a priority,” she said.

The meeting is being put together by Councilwoman Joy Styles and State Rep. John Ray Clemmons. It will be located at the Southeast Community Center at 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch at 6 p.m.

