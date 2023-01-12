ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Southeast Nashville residents want accountability from NES and TVA at town hall meeting

By Maranda Whittington
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJWHz_0kCwSU9t00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just a few weeks ago the snow and cold temperatures crippled Metro Nashville.

“It was such a bad time for all of this to happen,” said Penny Anderson.

Anderson was one of the thousands in Southeast Nashville left without power just before Christmas.

“Because of the power station, because of the communication, because of the overloading of the system and not adapting to the huge growth in Southeast Nashville, that was a very expensive Christmas for us,” she said.

Neighbors pushing for noise ordinance due to disturbances from Wilson County church

Spoiled food and hotel stays cost her family $800.

“I think the communication was really mishandled,” said Anderson.

Pastor Randy Cordell opened the Lakeshore Christian Church doors to feed and house people who lost power during that time.

“I can understand a power outage, everyone can understand that it was an extreme situation, but for it to be that long that’s just I believe unacceptable in a lot of ways,” he said.

Thursday night, the community will finally get answers. Representatives from the Tennessee Valley Authority and Nashville Electric Service will speak to residents at a town hall meeting.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“I think the most productive way is to look forward and to say when there’s a problem this is the channel you need to monitor,” said Anderson.

Anderson and Cordell hope both agencies will bring answers and a plan at Thursday’s meeting.

“We want people to have confidence moving forward that they’re not going to have to face that situation again,” said Cordell.

And with growth exploding, Anderson says Southeast Nashville needs more importance moving forward.

“What we do know from this incident is this area needs to be made a priority,” she said.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The meeting is being put together by Councilwoman Joy Styles and State Rep. John Ray Clemmons. It will be located at the Southeast Community Center at 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

Pastor aims to see shooting-free weekend in Nashville with ‘Operation Cease Fire’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A North Nashville pastor has a pretty ambitious goal, and he’s asking the community for their help and input this week.  Pastor Curtis Bryant with Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church said gun violence has gotten out of control, especially in Nashville.  “What’s intended for security has turned into something very tragic,” Bryant […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pastor calls for "cease fire" in North Nashville

After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an entire weekend without violence. Pastor calls for “cease fire” in North Nashville. After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

RC Fire Chief Larry Farley on Homeland Security Council

(NASHVILLE) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Rutherford County Fire-Rescue Chief Larry Farley to serve the Homeland Security Council as a Representative of Fire Chiefs. Chief Farley stated, “I am very honored and excited for the Governor of our great state, to appoint me to the Tennessee Homeland Security Council. Not only will I be representing the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, but Rutherford County as well.” Mayor Joe Carr, reflected, “I’m not surprised at the appointment of Chief Farley because I know the talent, expertise, and leadership he possesses. We are fortunate that he calls Rutherford County home.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Water outage reported in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Customer loses $9,800 after paying electric bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the call came into Nashville Electric Service’s customer service line, it was pretty routine at first. “Thanks for calling, this is Raven, who am I speaking with?” asked the representative. “My mother’s NES check was intercepted,” the caller said. “We need to alert...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating shooting in Madison neighborhood

One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night. Clarksville home destroyed by fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A string of outdoor lights...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy